Girls soccer
MANDATA — Mifflinburg scored five unanswered goals, including two from Peyton Yocum, to beat Line Mountain, 5-1, in a nonleague matchup Wednesday.
Halley Shaffer scored 1:15 into the game to get Line Mountain (2-6) on the board first, but Mifflinburg (14-1) followed with goals from Yocum, Taylor Beachy, Sarah Fritz and Yocum again in the first half to give the Wildcats a three-goal halftime lead.
Avery Metzger later scored just 30 seconds into the second half to pad Mifflinburg’s lead. Fritz also had a pair of assists on the day, and Yocum had one as well.
Mifflinburg next hosts Danville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 5, Line Mountain 1at Line MountainScoringFirst half
LM-Halley Shaffer, assist Megan Nye, 1:15; Miff-Peyton Yocum, unassisted, 7:21; Miff-Taylor Beachy, assist Sarah Fritz, 9:33; Miff-Fritz, assist Yocum, 18:18; Miff-Yocum, assist Fritz, 24:38.
Second half
Miff-Avery Metzger, unassisted, 40:30.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 18-11; Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 10; LM (Sage Hoover, 4; Jenelle Frye, 9), 13.
Boys soccer
Warrior Run 5
Jersey Shore 2
TURBOTVILLE — Alex Brown and Ben Potter scored two goals apiece to lead the Defenders to the nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
After Jersey Shore got on the board first 5:02 into the game, Potter answered with their first goals to put Warrior Run (9-6) ahead 2-1 at the half.
In the second half, the Defenders opened up a 4-1 lead behind goals from Nathan Axtman and Brown. Potter scored again with 12:30 left to give the hosts a three-goal lead once again after the Bulldogs scored with 16:06 left.
Getting assists for Warrior Run were Axtman, Potter, Brown and Luke Mattox.
Warrior Run next hosts South Williamsport for a nonleague game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Milton 0
Central Columbia 0 (2 OT)
ALMEDIA — Neither the Black Panthers nor the Blue Jays could get the ball in the back of the net as the Heartland-II matchup ended in a tie following two overtimes.
Jonah Strobel made five saves to lead Milton (12-1-1, 8-0-1 HAC-II), which led in shots (17-6) and corners (7-1). Maddix Karns made nine stops for Central.
Milton next plays at Danville today at 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 7
Warrior Run 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons exploded for three goals in the second quarter to roll to the Heartland-II victory over the Defenders at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Whitney Berge tallied two goals in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Lewisburg (8-4-1, 5-0-1 HAC-II).
Siena Brazier, Rylee Dyroff, Madi Redding, Olivia Bartlett and Erica Rawson also scored for the Green Dragons against Warrior Run (3-7 overall).
Lewisburg next plays at Midd-West at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Warrior Run hosts Milton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 7, Warrior Run 0at LewisburgScoringFirst quarter
Lew-Siena Brazier, unassisted, 11:50; Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 8:45; Lew-Madi Redding, unassisted, 4:57.
Third quarter
Lew-Olivia Bartlett, unassisted, 2:39.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Erica Rawson, unassisted, 10:14; Lew-Whitney Berge, unassisted, 4:52; Lew-Berge, unassisted, 3:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 20-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, 1; WR, 14.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 3-0.
Mifflinburg 2
Danville 1
MIFFLINBURG — Makenna Hauger scored with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter to put the Wildcats in front and lead them to the Heartland-I victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Sara Harter scored off a Maria Darrup assist with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter to tie the game for Mifflinburg (6-8-1 overall) after Danville scored with just 28 seconds left on the clock in the opening period.
Malia Shoemaker just needed to make one save to get the win for the Wildcats, who next host the Central Columbia Blue Jays at 4 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 2, Danville 1at MifflinburgScoringFirst quarter
Dan-Saige Sarviss, unassisted, :28.
Second quarter
Miff-Sara Harter, assist Maria Darrup, 6:37.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Makenna Hauger, unassisted, 7:21.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 22-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 12-1; Saves: Mifflinburg (Malia Shoemaker), 1; Danville (Kaitlyn Gabel), 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.