LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler knew that Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal against Loyalsock had the potential to be a high-scoring affair.
The Wildcats scored six touchdowns on the day, and normally that would be enough to come away with a victory.
But not against the Lancers it wasn’t.
Loyalsock put 10 touchdowns on the board and racked up almost 600 yards of total offense in the process to out-slug Mifflinburg for a 69-42 victory at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
The No. 3-seeded Wildcats finished an outstanding year with a 9-3 mark, while the No. 2 Lancers move on to face top-seeded Danville in the district final on Friday.
“Big plays are the name of the game, and we didn’t stop the big plays,” said Dressler. “There were several times where we had things going in our favor offensively, but we either didn’t finish or we had a turnover.
“The boys fought hard all the way to the end. I’m proud of them for what they’ve done this year, and it’s obviously something big to build on (for next season),” Dressler added.
Mifflinburg found itself in a dogfight with Loyalsock during a wild and wooly second quarter that saw the two squads score a combined five touchdowns, as well as commit a total of three turnovers.
Two fumble recoveries in the period helped the Wildcats knot the score at 14-all.
Lucas Whittaker recovered the first loose ball at the Loyalsock 15, and one play later Troy Dressler hit Andrew Diehl with a 15-yard pass for the team’s first score. The kick was blocked however, and Mifflinburg trailed 7-6.
Loyalsock extended its lead to 14-6 on the next series with a 35-yard pass from Tyler Gee to Davion Hill, but Mifflinburg had a response thanks to a fumble recovery by Christian Oberheim that gave the Wildcats the ball in Lancers territory once again.
Beginning at the 49, Mifflinburg marched down the field in six plays as the drive culminated in a one-yard run by Troy Dressler, who then picked up the two-point conversion with a pass to Diehl that tied the game at 14.
The game didn’t stay tied for long as Loyalsock scored twice in the final 2:02 of the first half.
First, Gee threw a 50-pass yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Andrews, and then as time expired Gee threw a jump ball to Andrews in the front of the endzone for another score and a 28-14 lead.
To make matters worse for the Wildcats, the Lancers came right out in the second half and put another touchdown on the board with a 20-yard run by Davion Hill to go up by three scores.
“Loyalsock had some big plays there, and that’s the part we were trying to prevent. We know what kind of talent Loyalsock has and the skills they have, and we just tried to prevent (the big plays), but we didn’t,” said coach Dressler.
“You score 42 points, and you kind of look at it like, ‘Boy, we have a chance there.’ We did have our opportunities to take (the ball) and go with it, and to keep up (with Loyalsock). Turnovers are the keys to the game. At the end of the day, when you turn over the ball, the other team can potentially capitalize.”
But in the second half, every time Mifflinburg got a touchdown, Loyalsock answered right back with a score or two of its own.
Troy Dressler, who would finish with what very well could be a career high 447 passing yards, added touchdown passes of 13 yards (to Chad Martin), 64 yards (to Zach Wertman) and 56 yards (to Landon Murray) in the second half while also running for a one-yard score to do all that he could to keep the Wildcats in the game.
The Lancers though got a four-touchdown day and 319 total yards from Hill, plus Gee passed for 331 yards and six scores, with 229 of those yards and five touchdowns going to Andrews.
“We were controlling stuff (in the first half), but in the second half our tackling got sloppy and (Hill) just kept his wheels turning. It was tough to build on our momentum,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “The game came down to the little things, and those little things add up to big stuff.
“But I can’t speak highly enough of our senior class, with how they ended last year and the way they entered this season and the goals they wanted to accomplish. They certainly took it and ran with it and provided this team with leadership all season. It’s a hard class to say goodbye to.”
District 4 Class 3A Semifinal
at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium
No. 2 Loyalsock 69, No. 3 Mifflinburg 42
Mifflinburg (9-3) 0 14 16 12 — 42
Loyalsock (11-1) 7 21 28 13 — 69
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Loy-Jaylen Andrews 45 pass from Tyler Gee (Chris Cooley kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 15 pass from Troy Dressler (kick blocked)
Loy-Davion Hill 65 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Miff-Dressler 1 run (Diehl pass from Dressler)
Loy-Andrews 50 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Loy-Andrews 30 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Third quarter
Loy-Hill 20 run (Cooley kick)
Miff-Chad Martin 13 pass from Dressler (Jarrett Miller pass from Dressler)
Loy-Andrews 75 kickoff return (Cooley kick)
Miff-Zach Wertman 64 pass from Dressler (Dressler run)
Loy-Hill 31 run (Cooley kick)
Loy-Hill 4 run (Cooley kick)
Fourth quarter
Loy-Andrews 45 pass from Gee (Cooley kick)
Miff-Dressler 1 run (pass failed)
Loy-Andrews 55 pass from Gee (run failed)
Miff-Landon Murray 56 pass from Dressler (run failed)
Statistics
Miff Loy
First downs 18 20
Rushes-net yards 32-129 38-261
Passing yards 487 331
Passing 20-31-1 12-19-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-2
Penalties-yards 6-45 10-90
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 8-53; Andrew Diehl 12-35; Chad Martin 4-27; Troy Dressler 6-11, 2 TDs; Jon Melendez 1-3; Jarrett Miller 1-0. Loyalsock: Davion Hill 25-239, 3 TDs; Tyler Gee 10-31; Gavin Rice 1-9; Kayden Keefer 1-(-3): team, 1-(-15).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 19-29-1 for 447 yards, 4 TDs; Martin 1-2-0 for 35 yards. Loyalsock: Gee 12-17-0 for 331 yards, 6 TDs; Keefer 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman 4-119, TD; Landon Murray 2-94, TD; Martin 3-92, TD; Jackson Griffith 1-62; Breed 4-49; Diehl 3-27, TD; Arthur Troup 1-24; Kyler Troup 1-10; Sean Grodotske 1-5. Loyalsock: Jaylen Andrews 6-229, 5 TDs; Hill 3-80, TD; Rice 1-18; Gage Patterson 1-4; Chase Cavanaugh 1-0.
