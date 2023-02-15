WILLIAMSPORT — Senior Dyson Harward tied the game with an off-balance 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left in regulation and Lycoming’s men’s basketball team scored 16 points in overtime to outpace Misericordia, 86-79, in a key MAC Freedom matchup on Tuesday at Lamade Gym.

Five Warriors (16-8, 11-4 MAC Freedom) scored in double figures as the team clinched the No. 2 seed in the MAC Freedom Championship, earning the right to host a semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., in Lamade Gym against an opponent to be determined Saturday on the final day of the regular season.

