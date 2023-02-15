WILLIAMSPORT — Senior Dyson Harward tied the game with an off-balance 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds left in regulation and Lycoming’s men’s basketball team scored 16 points in overtime to outpace Misericordia, 86-79, in a key MAC Freedom matchup on Tuesday at Lamade Gym.
Five Warriors (16-8, 11-4 MAC Freedom) scored in double figures as the team clinched the No. 2 seed in the MAC Freedom Championship, earning the right to host a semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., in Lamade Gym against an opponent to be determined Saturday on the final day of the regular season.
Junior Steven Hamilton led the Warriors with 25 points and four assists, including notching seven in overtime and Harward finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Senior Mo Terry added 13 points, five rebounds and five steals and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, added 11 points, three assists and two steals, scoring the team’s other nine points in overtime. Junior Brendon Blackson finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
Shooting just 39 percent (27-of-70), the Warriors came alive in the last 30 seconds of regulation into the overtime period, where they hit 3-of-4 from the field and 8-of-12 at the charity stripe. Down 69-64 after a pair of free throws from Misericordia’s Nick Hornung, Harward hit a huge 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to make it a two-point game with 14 seconds left. Fouling immediately, the Warriors watched as Kevin Lazdowsky hit the front end of a 1-and-1, but Valentine grabbed the rebound of the second shot cleanly and got across midcourt for a timeout with nine seconds left. Out of the break, Valentine found Harward again on the right sideline and he clutched and fired a 23-footer the swished through with 4.8 left.
Misericordia (12-12, 7-8) got only a midcourt shot up in the waning seconds, sending the game to overtime, where Valentine got the first points on a fastbreak layup and then hit a 3-pointer with 2:30 left to give Lycoming a 77-73 lead. A minute and a half later, Hamilton hit a step-back trifecta to extend it to an eight-point lead at 82-74. The Cougars scored the next five points, but Valentine hit 4-of-6 at the line in the waning seconds to secure the win.
In the first half, the two teams battled back and forth through nine ties and five lead changes, with the Warriors getting their largest lead at five (11-6) early in the half and the Cougars leading by seven (37-30) with 1:44 left. The Warriors cut that deficit down to a pair, scoring five points in a row capped by a 3-pointer from Hamilton before the Cougars got the last bucket before the half to take a 40-36 lead into the break.
Misericordia extended the lead to 14 at 53-39 with 13:28 left, starting the half on a 13-3 run and kept the lead at 14 midway through the half before the Warriors started to make their run, closing within single digits off a fastbreak layup from Hamilton with 8:59 left. Two minutes later, a 3-pointer from Terry made it 61-57 and two minutes after that the Warriors closed within a point at 63-62 off a layup from Terry. The Cougars scored the next five points and seven of the next nine to make it 69-64 and setup Harward’s late-game heroics.
Lazdowsky led the Cougars with 21 points and seven rebounds and both Matt Prociak and Nate Kreitzer each had 15. Hornung added three blocks.
The Warriors wrap up the regular season with a trip to Stevens for a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday to start a MAC Freedom doubleheader. The women’s game will follow at 3 p.m.
Women Warriors outlasted by Misericordia
WILLIAMSPORT — Junior Emily Lockard led Lycoming’s women’s basketball team with 12 points in a 50-44 MAC Freedom setback against Misericordia on Tuesday at Lamade Gym.
Lockard’s 12 points were accompanied by five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Sophomore Meghan Dufner had 10 points, a team-leading eight rebounds, an assist and three steals. Sophomore Ashley Yoh finished with nine points, six rebounds, and two assists and sophomore Mya Wetzel scored six on two 3-pointers to go with five rebounds and an assist.
The Warriors (7-17, 3-12 MAC Freedom) led for 28:11 in the game before the Cougars (17-7, 10-5) rallied in the fourth quarter.
Heading into the half the Warrior defense held the Cougars to 15 points as the second quarter ended with the Warriors ahead, 25-15. The Warriors dominated the first quarter, as the Cougars were only able to score on two possessions within the first three minutes as the Warriors scored 16 unanswered points. Lockard hit back-to-back layups before hitting two good free-throw attempts during the run. Wetzel nailed a 3-point shot immediately after.
The Cougars came back in the second quarter, hitting seven points in the final four minutes of the half to cut a 17-point deficit to 10 at the break.
Six Warriors got on the board in the third quarter, as Dufner hit two layups, with Wetzel hitting another 3-pointer immediately after a layup from Kami Abdo that extended Lycoming’s lead to 38-28 with 1:31 left in the period.
The Cougars gained the lead on a three-pointer from Bondi with 8:24 left in the contest, but the Warriors quickly took it back thanks to Yoh hitting a layup. The Cougars responded by taking the lead back with 5:59 left as Elizabeth Fasti hit a transition 3-pointer. Dufner hit a pair of free throws with 4:11 left to make it 44-43, but the Cougars scored the game’s last seven points.
Bondi led the Cougars with 18 points and three rebounds. Mellina Santacroce scored nine points and added seven rebounds.
The Warriors return to the court on Saturday, Feb. 18, when they travel to Stevens Institute of Technology to close out the regular season at 3 p.m. in Hoboken, N.J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.