Baseball
MLB GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _ Boston 37 24 .607 1½ New York 32 29 .525 6½ Toronto 30 28 .517 7 Baltimore 22 38 .367 16
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 37 23 .617 _ Cleveland 32 26 .552 4 Kansas City 29 29 .500 7 Detroit 25 35 .417 12 Minnesota 24 36 .400 13
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _ Houston 34 26 .567 ½ Seattle 30 32 .484 5½ Los Angeles 28 32 .467 6½ Texas 23 39 .371 12½ ___
East DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 29 24 .547 _ Atlanta 29 29 .500 2½ Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4 Miami 26 34 .433 6½ Washington 24 33 .421 7
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _ Chicago 33 27 .550 1 St. Louis 31 30 .508 3½ Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5 Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 22 .633 _ San Diego 37 25 .597 2 Los Angeles 35 25 .583 3 Colorado 24 37 .393 14½ Arizona 20 41 .328 18½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3 L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3 Detroit 5, Seattle 3 Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1 Houston 7, Boston 1 Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 9, Texas 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1 Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m. Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-5), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3 San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3 Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3 Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5 Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 9, Texas 4 Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m. Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Triple-A East GlanceMidwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 21 9 .700 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 16 14 .533 5 St. Paul (Minnesota) 16 15 .516 5½ Toledo (Detroit) 14 16 .467 7 Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 18 .400 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 11 19 .367 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 19 .345 10½
Northeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 19 9 .679 — Worcester (Boston) 18 13 .581 2½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 17 14 .548 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 15 13 .536 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 20 .355 9½ Rochester (Washington) 10 21 .323 10½
Southeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 21 9 .700 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 9 .700 — Jacksonville (Miami) 19 12 .613 2½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 15 .500 6 Memphis (St. Louis) 12 18 .400 9 Norfolk (Baltimore) 11 18 .379 9½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 11 19 .367 10 ___
Sunday’s Games
Louisville 6, St. Paul 1 Rochester 12, Worcester 5 Scranton W/B 4, Lehigh Valley 3 Jacksonville 6 Gwinnett 3 Buffalo 5, Syracuse 2 Columbus 4, Indianapolis 1 Charlotte 3, Nashville 2, 7 innings Toledo 4, Memphis 1 Durham 4, Norfolk 3 Omaha 8, Iowa 3
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester 11, Syracuse 4 Durham 8, Charlotte 5 Louisville 9, Toledo 3 Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 2 Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 3 Columbus 8, Iowa 5 St. Paul 4, Omaha 1 Indianapolis 6, Nashville 1 Gwinnett at Memphis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, noon Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Nashville, *:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceBrooklyn 2, Milwaukee 0
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Thursday, June 10: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD x-Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124 Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Friday, June 11: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 1, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Wednesday, June 9: Denver at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 11: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Phoenix at Denvera, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 15: Denver at Phoenix, TBD x-Thursday, June 17: Phoenix at Denver, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: Denver at Phoenix, TBD
Utah vs. L.A. Clippers
Tuesday, June 8: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 10: L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 14: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 18: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, June 20: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
NBA FINALS(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 — New York 5 4 .556 2½ Atlanta 4 4 .500 3 Washington 3 5 .375 4 Chicago 2 7 .222 5½ Indiana 1 9 .100 7
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Seattle 7 2 .778 — Las Vegas 7 3 .700 ½ Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2 Phoenix 5 4 .556 2 Dallas 4 5 .444 3 Minnesota 3 5 .375 3½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 85, Minnesota 81 Dallas 85, Phoenix 81
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 1
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Saturday, June 5: Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4 Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT Saturday, June 5: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1 Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Boston 4 Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0 Sunday, June 6: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 1 Monday, June 7: Montreal 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Vegas 3, Colorado 2 Sunday, June 6: Vegas 5, Colorado 1 Tuesday, June 8: Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
TennisFrench Open ResultsTuesdayMen’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Alejandro Davi dovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Women’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Elena Ry bakina (21), Kazakhstan, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 9-7.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Ger many, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-He rzegovina, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Women’s DoublesQuarterfinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.