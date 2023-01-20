MIFFLINBURG — Jersey Shore shook off a pesky Mifflinburg squad in the second and third quarters to pull away for a 43-24 Heartland-I victory in the Cats’ Den on Thursday.
Mifflinburg (7-6 overall) trailed Jersey Shore (11-2) by just a point after the first eight minutes of action, but the Bulldogs tallied a combined 30 points in the middle two quarters to open up a 37-18 lead.
Ella Shuck scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds to pace the Wildcats, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Mifflinburg will look to get back on the winning side when it next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jersey Shore 43, Mifflinburg 24
Jersey Shore 7 18 12 6 – 43
Peyton Dincher 4 1-1 9; Sophia Stover 2 0-0 6; Rayne Herritt 0 0-0 0; Cailyn Schall 3 2-2 9; Hannah Heaton 0 0-0 0; Isabella Fleegle 0 0-0 0; Jocelyn McCracken 4 3-4 11; Celia Shemory 1 3-4 5; Paige Wheary 0 0-0 0; Jamison Stellfox 0 3-4 3. Totals: 14 12-15 43.
3-point goals: Stover 2, Schall.
Ella Shuck 5 3-3 15; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-2 0; Emily McCahan 0 0-2 0; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 0 2-2 2; Jayda Tilghman 2 1-2 5; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Avery Edison 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6-11 24.
WrestlingSelinsgrove 46, Milton 20SELINSGROVE — The Seals racked up five bonus point wins, including four pins, to beat the Black Panthers in the Heartland-I matchup.
For Milton, Ty Locke (106), Alex DeHart (145) and Paul Rohland (285) all recorded pins on the night.
The Black Panthers next wrestle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Danville.
Selinsgrove 46, Milton 20
152: Sylvan Martin (S) maj. dec. Alex Parker, 14-6.
160: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Garrett Paradis, 5-2.
172: Ethan Miller (S) pinned Aiden Keiser, 3:10.
189: Tucker Teats (S) dec. Cale Bastian, 4-2.
215: Jack Peters (S) pinned Trey Locke, 3:47.
285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Steven Miller, 3:48.
106: Ty Locke (M) pinned Mike Zettlemoyer, 2:34.
113: Anthony Snook (S) dec. Tyler Stokes, 8-4.
120: Nathan Martin (S) won by forfeit.
126: Landyn Lukens (S) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 5:09.
132: Ryan Harpster (S) won by forfeit
138: Trent Turner (S) pinned Chase Lytle, 2:39.
145: Alex DeHart (M) pinned Matt Snook, :48.
Note: Milton deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
