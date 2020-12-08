Girls basketball
Junior high girls7th gradeShikellamy 26, Milton 20High scorers:
Shikellamy, Bronowicz and S. Long, 6; Milton, Souder, 11; K. Long 4; Anspach, 2; Schrock 2, King, 1.
National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 306 Miami 8 4 0 .667 303 212 New England 6 6 0 .500 274 255 N.Y. Jets 0 12 0 .000 180 353
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 8 4 0 .667 328 273 Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 359 326 Houston 4 8 0 .333 288 323 Jacksonville 1 11 0 .083 251 352
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 11 1 0 .917 334 211 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214 Cincinnati 2 9 1 .208 237 308
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 11 1 0 .917 370 254 Las Vegas 7 5 0 .583 323 347 Denver 4 8 0 .333 225 320 L.A. Chargers 3 9 0 .250 277 345
W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 5 7 0 .417 231 265 Washington 5 7 0 .417 264 260 Philadelphia 3 8 1 .292 253 307 Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 347 241 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 8 0 .333 311 302 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 379 299 Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 319 329 Chicago 5 7 0 .417 246 284 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 286 358
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 301 243 Seattle 8 4 0 .667 353 321 Arizona 6 6 0 .500 332 296 San Francisco 5 7 0 .417 285 288
Washington 23, Pittsburgh 17 Buffalo 34, San Francisco 24
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Dallas at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Hartford 67, Fairfield 54 UMBC 92, George Washington 81 SOUTH Charlotte 78, SC State 40 Chattanooga 80, Middle Tennessee 70 Coastal Carolina 78, NC Central 71 E. Kentucky 71, Morehead St. 68 East Carolina 88, UNC-Wilmington 78, OT FAU 79, North Florida 77 Norfolk St. 76, Hampton 64 Richmond 77, Wofford 72 The Citadel 96, Columbia International 57 MIDWEST Bradley 95, Lewis 62 SE Missouri 82, Lipscomb 77 W. Michigan 62, Adrian 42 FAR WEST Arizona 96, N. Arizona 53 CS Bakersfield 94, Bethesda 43 Oregon 69, E. Washington 52 UC Santa Barbara 69, Loyola Marymount 58
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Florida 88, FAU 76 High Point 87, NC Central 65 NC Wesleyan 52, UNC-Greensboro 37 Troy 131, LaGrange 57 UNC-Wilmington 69, SC State 56 MIDWEST Indiana St. 78, W. Illinois 51 Missouri St. 100, Lincoln (MO) 38 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma St. 75, SMU 63 FAR WEST BYU 87, Utah St. 66 Montana 86, North Dakota 72
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Pittsburgh. Assigned C Austin Wynns outright to Norfolk (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Raisel Iglesias and cash considerations from Cincinnati in exchange for RHP Noé Ramirez and a player to be named later or cash considerations. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OF Mitch Haniger on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Robert Dugger off waivers from Miami. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Walker Lockett of waivers from Seattle. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Ian Hamilton off waivers from Seattle. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed RHP Rogelio Armenteros off waivers from Arizona. Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Placed INF Brent Sakurai on the retired list. Released INF Hank LoForte. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended Tennessee Titans DE Teair Tart and Cincinnati Bengals S Shawn Williams for one game for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Justin Madubuike and LS Morgan Cox from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived OT Jake Rodgers. Released FB Tommy Bohanon from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Matt Milano from injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WRs D.J. Moore, Ishmael Hyman and Curtis Samuel, DT Derrick Brown, LB Shaq Thompson, DT Zach Kerr, OT Greg Little and P Michael Palardy on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT LaCale London and BL Manit Te’o on the reserve/COVID 19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Amani Bledsoe on the reserve/COVID 19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed WR Marvin Hall off waivers from Detroit. Assigned WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Zack Martin and S Steven Parker on injured reserve. Promoted CBs Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton to the active roster. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed K Taylor Russolino to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB’s Quentin Meeks, Trevor Williams and Gabe Wright and WR Damion Willis to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RT Trent Brown from the exempt list. Waived DT Daniel Ross. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released P Lachlan Edwards and K J.J. Molson from the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released G Jamon Brown from the practice squad. Signed LB Joe Bachie off of New Orleans practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted K Matthew Wright and OL Anthony Coyle to the active roster. Activated OL Jerald Hawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted CB Tim Harris, Jr. to the active roster. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster. Waived WR Jaydon Mickens. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OT Isaiah Wilson from the reserve/suspended list. Activated RB Darrynton Evans from injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned Fs Lukas Craggs, Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins and G Devin Cooley to Florida (ECHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Exercised contract options for Gs Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck, D Nkosi Burgess and Ms Michael Barrios, Brandon Servania and Ema Twumasi. NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired G Evan Newton on loan from Indy Eleven for remainder of 2020 season. National Women’s Soccer League NWSL — Announced that expansion team Kansas City has been approved to begin play in 2021 and that all player rights, draft picks, and certain other assets formerly held by Utah Royals FC will be transferred. HOCKEY National League Hockey ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned G Devin Cooley and F’s Tanner Jeannot, Patrick Harper, Lukas Craggs, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins to Florida (ECHL). American Hockey League IOWA WILD — Assigned D Philip Beaulieu to Allen (ECHL). ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F’s Larry Yellowknee. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Mathieu Brodeur. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F’s J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D’Amigo. Released F’s Erik Bradford and Adam Rockwood. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Brett Orr and F Nick Saracino. TULSA OILERS — Released F’s Jacob Benson, Tommy Cardinal and Blake Gober. WHEELING NAILERS — Suspended D Jeremy Beaudry. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Jacob Graves to training camp roster. Suspended F Maxime Fortier.
