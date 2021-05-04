Softball
MIFFLINBURG – A big five-run third inning helped Mifflinburg take down Milton 7-0 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory Monday.
An error and then three straight walks drawn by Brook Karchner, Kira Hackenberg and Evelyn Osborne were followed by a bases-clearing double by Jaden Keister. Another Milton error came later in the inning to score another run.
Osborne later hit a solo home run in the sixth for Mifflinburg (5-10 overall), which was led by Keister’s 3-for-4 day.
Milton (0-13) next hosts Selinsgrove while Mifflinburg plays at Shamokin today at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 7, Milton 0at Mifflinburg
Milton 000 000 0 – 0-3-0 Mifflinburg 005 011 x – 7-8-0 WP: Paige Stewart. LP: Alivia Winder. Milton: Larissa Shearer, 2-for-3; Maddie Nicholas, 1-for-3. Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne, 1-for-3, HR (6th, solo); Jaden Keister, 3-for-4, double; Montgomery Wetzel, 2-for-2; Camryn Murray, 1-for-2; Emilie Miller, 1-for-3.
Lewisburg 12
Millville 2 (5 inn.)
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons took the nonleague victory over the Quakers at the Pawling Complex. Lewisburg (7-4) next plays at Southern Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Danville 10,
Mifflinburg 0 (5 inn.)
DANVILLE – Ironmen pitcher Zach Gordon held the Wildcats to just a pair of hits as the hosts took the HAC-I victory.
Zach Wertman and Andrew Diehl had the two hits for Mifflinburg (2-11 overall), which next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Danville 10, Mifflinburg 0 (5 innings)at Danville
Mifflinburg 000 00 – 0-2-3 Danville 332 02 – 10-9-0 Allen Stamm, Zeb Hufnagle (3) and Lucas Whittaker. Zach Gordon and Mason Raup. WP: Gotdon. LP: Stamm. Mifflinburg: Liam Church, walk; Zach Wertman, 1-for-2; Andrew Diehl, 1-for-1. Danville: Gotdon, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, run scored; Raup, 1-for-2, 2 runs; KJ Riley, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Joey Delbo, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, run; CJ Outt, 1-for-3, run; G. Benjamin, walk, run; C. Kozich, 1-for-3, run; J. Smiley, walk, 2 runs.
Southern Columbia 11
Milton 2
MILTON – The Tigers scored nine combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the Heartland-II victory.
Milton (2-11 overall) was led by 2-for-3 days from Ethan Rowe and Carter Lilley, with the latter also driving in a run along with Dylan Reiff.
Milton next hosts Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Southern Columbia 11, Milton 2 (5 innings)At Milton
Southern 200 45 – 11-9-0 Milton 200 00 – 2-6-3 Madala and Sosnoski. Ethan Rowe, Luke Reitz (4), Austin Gainer (5) and Aiden Keiser. WP: Madala. LP: Rowe. Southern: Cambris, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs; Zaido, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Klebon, 1-for-4, 4 RBI, run; Heim, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Yankoski, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Witcoskie, 1-for-3, run; Madala, walk; Yoder, 1-for-3, 2 runs. Milton: Rowe, 2-for-3, run; Carter Lilley, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Chase Hoffman, 1-for-2; Dylan Reiff, RBI; Gainer, 1-for-2; Luke Goodwin, walk.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 17
Bellefonte 5
LEWISBURG — A two-goal, seven-assist day from Matt Spaulding keyed the Green Dragons’ Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win over the Red Raiders.
Alex Koontz led Lewisburg (6-4) with five goals, plus Collin Starr added four goals, Rowen Martin had three, Matt Reish scored twice and Ben Bailey chipped in another goal in the win.
Evan Gilger paced the Green Dragons with four assists, plus Koontz and Martin each added an assist.
Defensively, Jimmy Bailey made seven saves for Lewisburg, which next plays at Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 16
Bellefonte 4
BELLEFONTE — A monster game by Ella Reish in which she scored five goals and had five assists, propelled the Green Dragons to the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League win.
Roz Noone added four goals and two assists, plus Sophie Kilbride chipped in three goals and three assists for Lewisburg (5-4)
In addition for the Green Dragons, Serena DeCosmo, Ella Koontz, Tori Vonderheid and Talulah Rice scored one goal each and Callie Hoffman (2) and Olivia Bartlett each added assists.
Defensively, Kelley Baker made nine saves for Lewisburg (which next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Postponements/reschedules
The following scholastic events scheduled for either Monday or within the past week were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Softball
Warrior Run at Danville, postponed TBA
Track and field
Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4 p.m. today
Boys tennis
Loyalsock at Milton (from April 30), postponed to 4 p.m. Thursday
