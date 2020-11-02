National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199 Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130 New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136 Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184 Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142 Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152 Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203 Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183 L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165 Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 122 174
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197 Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142 Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193 Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 2 0 .714 219 187 Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206 Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 208 173
Buffalo 24, New England 21 Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20 Indianapolis 41, Detroit 21 Kansas City 35, N.Y. Jets 9 Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 6 Miami 28, L.A. Rams 17 Minnesota 28, Green Bay 22 Pittsburgh 28, Baltimore 24 Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 30 New Orleans 26, Chicago 23, OT Seattle 37, San Francisco 27 Philadelphia 23, Dallas 9 Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
College football
Saturday scores EAST Indiana 37, Rutgers 21 Ohio St. 38, Penn St. 25 Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14 West Virginia 37, Kansas St. 10 SOUTH Abilene Christian 20, Mercer 17 Alabama 41, Mississippi St. 0 Appalachian St. 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13 Auburn 48, LSU 11 Clemson 34, Boston College 28 Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia St. 0 Duke 53, Charlotte 19 FAU 24, UTSA 3 Florida 41, Missouri 17 Georgia 14, Kentucky 3 Louisiana Tech 37, UAB 34, 2OT Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21 Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13 Rice 30, Southern Miss. 6 Tulane 38, Temple 3 Virginia 44, North Carolina 41 Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35 MIDWEST Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10 Iowa St. 52, Kansas 22 Michigan St. 27, Michigan 24 Northwestern 21, Iowa 20 Purdue 31, Illinois 24 SOUTHWEST Cent. Arkansas 52, Missouri Western 10 Louisiana-Lafayette 44, Texas State 34 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28 SMU 51, Navy 37 Stephen F. Austin 64, Western St. (Col.) 7 TCU 33, Baylor 23 Texas 41, Oklahoma St. 34, OT Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31 Troy 38, Arkansas St. 10 UCF 44, Houston 21 FAR WEST BYU 41, W. Kentucky 10 Boise St. 49, Air Force 30 Nevada 37, UNLV 19 San Diego St. 38, Utah St. 7 San Jose St. 38, New Mexico 21
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Exercised 2021 club option on INF Jose Iglesias. HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised option on LHP Brooks Raley. TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc and LHPs Brock Burke and Joe Palumbo from the 60-day IL. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised 2021 club option on RHP Merrill Kelly. Activated RHPs Merrill Kelly, Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin from the 60-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Chris Archer, OF Anthony Alford, Inf/OF Phillip Evans, RHP Michael Feliz, RHP Clay Holmes and RHP Jameson Taillon from 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Nick Burdi from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Designated RHP Dovydas Neverauskas for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined club option on 1B/DH Mitch Moreland. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Beede, C Aramis Garcia and RHP Reyes Moronta from the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Joey Rickard from the 60-day IL and assigned him outright to Sacramento (PCL). Assigned C Tyler Heinerman and LHP Anthony Banda outright to Sacramento (PCL).
