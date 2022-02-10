UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State will open the 2022 football season on Thursday, Sept.1, at Purdue, it was announced on Thursday.
Penn State's revised 2022 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.
Sept. 1 at Purdue
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Northwestern
Oct. 8 Bye Week
Oct. 15 at Michigan
Oct. 22 Minnesota
Oct. 29 Ohio State
Nov. 5 at Indiana
Nov. 12 Maryland
Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 26 Michigan State
Lycoming's Booth and Brown set school records on first day at MACS
YORK – As the night closed on the first day of the MAC Championships, junior Katherine Brown and senior Jake Booth each set school records, as Brown placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and Booth placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle to lead the Lycoming College swimming teams on Thursday at the Graham Aquatic Center.
Brown notched a 24.56 to break Cara Zortman’s mark of 24.63 set set at the 2020 MAC Championships. She also notched her two best performances of the year in the event, notching a 24.73 in the preliminaries before posting the record time in the finals.
Booth, likewise, posted two record-breaking times en route to the fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, Lycoming’s best finish in the event since John Dougherty took fifth in 2008. Booth broke his own school record set as a first-year of 4:51.53 in the preliminaries, notching a 4:50.44, before rebreaking the record in the finals by posting a 4:50.37.
Lycoming sits in ninth place in the men's team standings with 100 points. Stevens leads with 326. On the women's side, Lycoming is 13th with 33 points while Messiah leads with 296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.