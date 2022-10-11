LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior center back Brooke Tracey was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after the first-place Bison women’s soccer team turned in a suffocating defensive effort in a 2-0 victory at Lafayette on Friday night.
Tracey played all 90 minutes – as she has in every game this season – and led a back four that limited Lafayette to only four total shots and no corner kicks in the match.
One of the rare occasions when Lafayette did get a brief look at goal came with 90 seconds remaining in the second half and the Bison still protecting a 1-0 lead. Leopards striker Sara Oswald turned in the center of the penalty box and had some space to shoot, but Tracey flew in at the last second and deflected the shot. Goalkeeper Jenna Hall snuffed out the rebound attempt, and the Bison were able to preserve the clean sheet and go home with all three points.
Tracey, who is in her second season as a starting center back for the Bison, is in the midst of a stellar senior year. She is one of only four field players in the Patriot League who has played every minute of every match, and despite the fact that Bucknell has first-time starters at each of the other three spots in the back four, the Bison are the third-best defensive team in the Patriot League allowing 1.00 goals per game on the season.
The victory at Lafayette was Bucknell’s fourth straight Patriot League win, and the Bison moved to the top of the table alongside Boston University at 4-1. Loyola and Army are 3-1-1 and two points behind the co-leaders with four games remaining.
Francis named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT — After a pair of game-winning goals to help the Lycoming College men’s soccer team take over first place in the MAC Freedom, senior defender Joey Francis has earned his first career MAC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Francis scored in the 55th minute in a scrum off corner kick to counter Wilkes, which had tied the game three minutes prior, as Lycoming posted a 2-1 win Wednesday. He then added a goal in 39th minute to put Warriors up 2-0 against Arcadia on a header off a corner kick in an eventual 2-1 win. The two goals this week was double his previous career total (1).
The Warriors (7-2-4), ranked sixth in the Region IV rankings, moved into first place alone with the two wins, two points ahead of third-ranked Stevens (9-0-2 overall, 2-0-1 MAC Freedom), who has seven points.
Nicole Varano grabs second PSAC East Athlete of the Week honor
LOCK HAVEN — Bloomsburg University women's soccer player Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, received another Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Athlete of the Week award after receiving the honor by the league Monday afternoon.
The Athlete of the Week selection is Varano's second of the season and comes after the graduate student scored two goals and assisted on another during the team's two shutout victories over Mansfield and Shepherd last week.
Against Mansfield, Varano scored her fifth game-winning goal in the ninth minute of the contest as the team went on to post a 2-0 victory. Varano was involved in the team's other score during the game as Alivia Gallardo scored Bloomsburg's second goal with under three minutes to play after rebounding a shot attempt that was put on goal by Varano. Varano's five game-winning goals are the most in the PSAC this season.
During Bloomsburg's game against Shepherd on Saturday, Varano scored her eighth goal of the year in the first half and her score was part of an offensive onslaught that saw the Huskies put up 25 shots and score three times before the half as the team went on to secure a 3-0 victory. Varano's eight goals are tied for the most in the PSAC this season with East Stroudsburg's Rebecca Kotula.
Varano and the Huskies (10-3, 8-3 PSAC East) currently sit in second place of the PSAC East standings and will look to win their third straight game on Wednesday, which is when they travel to third-place Kutztown (7-2-3, 6-2-3).
