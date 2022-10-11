LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior center back Brooke Tracey was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after the first-place Bison women’s soccer team turned in a suffocating defensive effort in a 2-0 victory at Lafayette on Friday night.

Tracey played all 90 minutes – as she has in every game this season – and led a back four that limited Lafayette to only four total shots and no corner kicks in the match.

