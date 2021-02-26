CLEMSON, S.C. - On Thursday, former Milton Area High School track and field standout Tyler Leeser helped Virginia Tech's distance medley relay team finish first on the opening day of the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Originally listed as an alternate, Leeser, a redshirt junior, ran the 1200-meter leadoff leg of the medley relay. When Leeser handed off to the third runner after a split of 3:00.24, the Hokies were in second place by one second behind the University of Pittsburgh.
Virginia Tech ended up winning the race by less than a second, 9:41.87 to 9:42.29.
On Friday, Leeser also competed in the mile run where he finished 10th in a personal-best time of 4:05.51. Leeser's personal record going into the race was 4:07.0.
After day 1, the Virginia Tech men's team leads the championship meet with 48 points while Pitt is second with 32. The championships run through Saturday.
