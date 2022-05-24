UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State's wrestling team will be well represented in June’s Final X events in Stillwater, Okla., and New York City where spots on USA Wrestling’s Senior World Team will be decided. Six current Penn Staters and members of the Penn State Olympic Regional Training Center have qualified for the Final X events with a chance to earn spot on Team USA.
Current Penn Staters, former Nittany Lions, and members of the Penn State RTC/Nittany Lion Wrestling Club competed this past weekend at the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament. While Thomas Gilman (57 kg), David Taylor (86 kg) and Kyle Snyder (97 kg) were already qualified for a Final X spot, 11 other grapplers competed to advance, with three earning spots.
Former Nittany Lion standouts Jason Nolf and Zain Retherford both earned spots in Final X at last weekend’s Challenge Tournament in Coralville, Iowa. Nolf went 3-0 at 74 kg to win his bracket and earn a spot. Retherford went 2-0 at 70 kg and advanced to the Challenge finals against Jordan Oliver. Both advance to Final X for a best-of-three series to determine Team USA’s member. Jennifer Page-Rogers will be the sixth member of Penn State’s RTC to compete at Final X after going 3-0 in women’s freestyle at 62 kg.
Current Nittany Lion Carter Starocci went 3-1 at 79 kg this past weekend and placed third. Nick Lee went 2-2 at 68 kg and placed top six while current Lion Beau Bartlett went 1-2 at 65 kg as well. Josh Rodriguez went 2-2 at 68 kg to place fourth and Ceron Francisco competed at 285 kg to round out the Penn State RTC/NLWC contingent in Coralville.
Three former Nittany Lion greats also took part in the Challenge Tournament. Vincenzo Joseph went 3-2 and took second at 79 kg. Mark Hall posted a 2-2 mark at 86 kg and took second while Nico Megaludis posted a 3-1 record at 61 kg and finished in third place.
Final X Stillwater is set for Friday, June 3 in Stillwater, Okla. It will be held alongside the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Honors Weekend on June 3-4. Final X New York is set for Wednesday, June 8 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will serve as the 12th Beat the Streets Annual Benefit as well.
Bucknell's Meerscheidt named Patriot League Rowing Scholar-Athlete of the Year
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Kate Meerscheidt was voted Patriot League Rowing Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Monday, and she was joined on the 11-woman Academic All-Patriot League Team by teammates Caroline Brandt and Juliette Gaggini.
All three Bison earned All-Patriot League citations last week after helping the Varsity Eight to a dominant victory and Patriot League Boat of the Year honors at the league championships. Coming into the Grand Final as the No. 5 seed, Bucknell rowed to a near-seven-second victory over runner-up Boston University and a nine-second margin over third-place Navy, which was the six-time defending champion. It was the largest margin of victory in a V8 final since 2008 and the third-largest in league history.
The victory earned the Bison the Patriot League Boat of the Year honor for the first time in 10 years. Bucknell last won the Varsity Eight title in 2012, and the team's last gold medal came when the Second Varsity Eight won in 2016.
Meerscheidt is the second Bucknell rower to earn Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors since the Patriot League began sponsoring the sport in 2005. Elizabeth Regan claimed the award in 2010.
This is the second year in a row and fourth time overall that Bucknell has had three members of the Academic All-Patriot League Team. Brandt and Meerscheidt are both repeat selections, and they join Jillian O’Mara (2011-12) and Margo Boyd (2014-15) as Bucknell’s only two-time recipients.
Meerscheidt claimed the league’s top scholar-athlete honor after earning First Team All-Patriot League honors this spring while maintaining a 3.92 cumulative grade-point average as a double major in anthropology and English/literary studies. Meerscheidt is a Phi Beta Kappa inductee who completed an honors theses entitled, “The Fifth Vital Sign: An Anthropological Analysis of Productive and Unproductive Pain”. She served as a teaching assistant in the anthropology department and received the Meerwarth Prize for Anthropology in Action, awarded to the senior demonstrating the most outstanding performance in anthropology.
On the water, Meerscheidt medaled at the Patriot League Championships in all three of her appearances (the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19). She earned silver medals with the Varsity Four as a freshman and with the Second Varsity Eight as a junior before winning gold with the Varsity Eight this spring.
Brandt has earned All-Patriot League honors in each of the last two seasons. She was a First Team honoree in 2021 and a Second Team honoree in 2022.
Gaggini is a sophomore coxswain with a 3.94 GPA in English/literary studies and environmental studies. She received the President’s Award for Distinguished Academic Achievement and served as co-editor of the satire section of The Bucknellian student newspaper. Gaggini has served as the coxswain of the Varsity Eight in both of her seasons in Orange and Blue. She is already a two-time All-Patriot League honoree after claiming First Team honors this spring, and she has guided the Bison to silver and gold medals in her two league championship appearances.
Bucknell’s trio was joined on the Academic All-Patriot League Team by Boston University’s Josephine Olson and Lexi Wright, Holy Cross’ Josie Ascione, Lehigh’s Bella Popov, MIT’s Allison King, and Navy’s Millie Oldham, Hanna Prince, and Sky Schork.
