MIFFLINBURG — Shamokin’s softball team is really picking up steam at the midway point of the season, and Mifflinburg found that out the hard way Thursday.
The Indians broke open a close game with five runs in the fourth inning to cruise to a 13-2, six-inning victory in the Heartland-II matchup.
Shamokin (5-3 overall) has now won three straight games — all in impressive fashion.
The Indians, who pounded out 13 runs off 13 hits on Thursday, have outscored their opponents 47-14 in those three games.
Mifflinburg (7-4, 5-1 HAC-II) saw its three-game win streak to come to an end as the Wildcats suffered just their second loss in the last eight games.
Evelyn Osborne batted 2-for-3 to lead Mifflinburg on the night, plus Taylor Stewart had the lone RBI without getting a hit for the Wildcats.
Autumn Kehler powered Shamokin with a 4-for-4 day that included a pair of doubles along with two RBI and two runs scored. Kennedy Petrovich and Emma Kurtz both added 3-for-5 days, with Kurtz also getting a double and driving in two runs.
Mifflinburg will look to bounce back and return to the win column when the Wildcats play at Milton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Shamokin 13, Mifflinburg 2 (6 innings)
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin 400 504 — 13-13-0
Mifflinburg 200 000 — 2-6-6
Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Stewart.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored; Kurtz, 3-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Ava Hughes, RBI, run; Nina Wilk, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Gabby Parks, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 runs; Autumn Kehler, 4-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Ava Bonshock, run; Kendra Taylor, 1-for-4, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Madison Fohringer, 1-for-3, double; Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-3, double, run scored; Anna Pachucki, 1-for-3, run; Stewart, RBI; Aubrey Fluman, 1-for-3; Julia Martin, 1-for-1.
Lewisburg 14,
Milton 2 (6 innings)
MILTON — It took five tries, but the Green Dragons finally picked up their first win of the season by rolling past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II contest.
Lewisburg (1-4) got out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and the Green Dragons just pulled away from there.
Ryan Brouse was one of many keys in the win for Lewisburg. She batted 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, two runs scored and an RBI.
Carley Wagner also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two walks and three runs scored; and Gracie Murphy also doubled in four at-bats, plus Kimmy Shannon went 2-for-4 and had three RBI.
Shannon also got her first win of the season by pitching in relief of Wagner. Shannon pitched the final 3.2 innings and had six strikeouts and two walks, but she didn’t give up any hits.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 14, Milton 2 (6 innings)
at Milton
Lewisburg 423 014 — 14-9-0
Milton 020 000 — 2-3-8
Carley Wagner, Kimmy Shannon (3) and Sydney Bolinsky. Alivia Winder, Kendall Fedder (4) and Autumn Wolfgang.
WP: Shannon. LP: Winder.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 2-for-4, triple, walk, RBI, 2 runs scored; Wagner, 2-for-3, double, 2 walks, 3 runs; Bolinsky, 1-for-4, walk, RBI, run; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-4, double, walk, RBI, run; Shannon, 2-for-4, walk, 3 RBI, run; Makayla Huff, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Olivia Hockenbrock, walk, 2 runs; Whitney Berge, walk, 2 RBI, run.
Top Milton hitters: Kiera Nickles, 1-for-4, RBI; Paige Guffey, walk; Madelyn Nicholas, walk; Brooklyn Wade, 2 walks; Erin Hess, 2 walks; Joshalyn Bobb, walk; Autumn Wolfgang, 2 walks, run; Fedder, 1-for-3, run.
Warrior Run 9,
Bloomsburg 4
TURBOTVILLE — Lakesha Hauck and Kayla Swartchick both hit big, two-run doubles to help lead the Defenders to a Heartland-III win over the Panthers.
Following two straight losses, Warrior Run (6-5, 2-2) has now won two straight to get back above .500 once again this season.
Hauck finished the game 2-for-3, as did Liana Dion, who also drove in two runs in the game, plus Madison Litchard batted 2-for-4 and scored two runs for the Defenders against Bloomsburg (1-7).
Warrior Run next hosts in a nonleague matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 9, Bloomsburg 4
at Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 110 001 1 — 4-9-5
Warrior Run 312 210 x — 9-10-2
Madison Roberts and Madeline Devine. Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Heyler. LP: Roberts.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Roberts, 2-for-4, run scored; Kara Bodganowicz, 2-for-4, run; Kiana Coulter, 1-for-2, HR (6th, solo).
Top Warrior Run hitters: Hauck, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Liana Dion, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Kayla Swartchick, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBI, run; Madison Litchard, 2-for-4, 2 runs.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 15,
Bellefonte 6
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons’ defense, led by goalkeeper Tyler Downs, held the Raiders scoreless in the second quarter, and in turn Lewisburg took control of the game and ran away for a Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference victory.
Lewisburg (6-2) fired 19 shots on goal, with Quin Michaels and Matt Reish cashing in with five and four goals, respectively, to lead the Green Dragons in the rout. Michaels tallied three of his goals in the second half, including two in the fourth to put the game away.
The team opened the game with five goals, and the Dragons began the second half the same way to begin pulling away from Bellefonte.
Also finding the back of the net for Lewisburg were Mason Fassero (2G), Teddy Hohmuth (1G), Alfred Romano (1G), Fin Martin (1G) and Ben Bailey (1). Derek Gessner also had two assists in the game and Hohmuth had one.
Downs, for his part, made eight saves to get the win for Lewisburg, which is next at Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Selinsgrove 16,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Seals didn’t show the Wildcats any mercy as they jumped out to a seven-goal lead in the first quarter and never looked back in taking the CSLC victory.
Noah Rodichok scored the lone goal for Mifflinburg (1-8) in the loss, but the Wildcats are back at it again today when they host Lake Lehman in a nonleague matchup at 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5, Juniata 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons didn’t have much problem taking care of the Indians as they allowed just five games to take a dominating nonleague win.
Lewisburg remains undefeated at 12-0, and the Green Dragons will look to stay that way when they play at Bloomsburg in a nonleague match today at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 5, Juniata 0
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Xane Whitesel, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Brennan Smith, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Darin Kint, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Owen Hubley-Chris Martin, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe (L) def. Josh Martin-Kendahl Stroup, 6-0, 6-0.
