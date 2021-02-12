MIFFLINBURG - Twice in Friday's Heartland Athletic Conference Division I scrap against Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg head coach Kris Shuck needed to call timeout so he could challenge his girls to step up their play.
The first time Shuck did so resulted in the Wildcats closing out the first half with a 9-2 run.
The second challenge came in the third period, and the pep talk helped Mifflinburg regroup and take a 39-34 victory over Jersey Shore inside the Cats' Den.
"We obviously had moments when we did not play well," said coach Shuck. "I challenged them with 3:30 to go in the first half and in the last 3:30 of the game I challenged them again, and we did enough (to win)."
"We're four games into a six games in 10 days stretch, so I know the girls are a little tired. But, I'm proud of the way they responded after Jersey Shore made the game tight," added Mifflinburg's coach.
That 9-2 run at the end of the first half resulted in Mifflinburg (4-7, 3-3 HAC-I) taking a 24-16 lead at the half. Ella Shuck, who scored a game-high 19 points on the night, fueled the run with five points including a 3-pointer from the left wing, and Jenna Haines also had a couple of big buckets in the in run as well for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg's lead evaporated in the third period. The Wildcats were limited to a single 3-pointer from Elizabeth Sheesley as Jersey Shore (2-11, 1-8) clawed back to go in front 28-27 with one quarter remaining.
"When we came out in the second half we were extremely flat, and we gave up our whole lead" said coach Shuck. "And then again in the fourth quarter we just kind of got rattled."
A 3-pointer to start the fourth by Ella Shuck gave the lead right back to Mifflinburg.
However, the game went back-and-fourth and became tied twice (at 30-all and 32-all) over the following couple of minutes before Shuck sunk a couple of free throws late to give the Wildcats a 34-32 lead.
Mifflinburg didn't let this lead get away. A steal by Shuck preceded a big block by Haines that set up a layup by Shuck on the other end to give the Wildcats a 36-32 advantage.
But even when the Bulldogs got to within 36-34 with 29.1 seconds remaining on a bucket by Jocelyn McCracken, Olivia Erickson would make one of two free throws before Brooke Catherman sunk two more to close out the game.
"(Making our free throws) was huge. I think we got some big 3's, and I know Sheesley hit a big 3 in the second half and I know Ella hit a big three that kind of got us going a little bit, but those foul shots were key at the end," said coach Shuck.
"We work hard on foul shots. I always say a game is going to come down to foul shots sometimes, and I'm glad the girls knocked them down," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Ella Shuck also got eight steals on the night to lead the Wildcats, plus Catherman finished with six points and seven rebounds.
"I think Ella got off to a decent start, and then she was kind of struggling there for a little bit (in the third), and I think we struggling all together as a whole," said coach Shuck. "Ella really picked it up in the fourth quarter and got some buckets when we needed them."
Mifflinburg next travels to play Midd-West today at 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 39, Jersey Shore 34
at Mifflinburg
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;9;7;12;6 - 34
Mifflinburg;11;13;3;12 - 39
Jersey Shore (2-11) 34
Delaney Herbst 3 0-1 6; Devon Walker 2 0-0 5; Grace Lorson 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 0 2-2 2; Jocelyn McCracken 8 1-2 17; Celia Shemory 1 0-0 2; Rachel Lorson 1 0-0 2; Sam Machmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-5 34.
3-point goals: Walker.
Mifflinburg (4-7) 39
Brooke Catherman 2 2-2 6; Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1; Ella Shuck 6 4-4 19; Jenna Haines 3 0-2 6; Alexis Scopelliti 0 1-2 1; Elizabeth Sheesley 2 0-0 6; Hayley Mook 0 0-0 0; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-12 39.
3-point goals: Shuck 3, Sheesley 2.
JV score: JS, 36-25. High scorers: JS, Shemory, 13; Mifflinburg, Scopelliti, 7.
