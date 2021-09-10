MONTGOMERY - It was a historic night in Montgomery as the Red Raiders snapped a 13-game losing streak against Warrior Run that dated back to 1976 with a 46-13 victory.
The last time Montgomery beat Warrior Run in football, Milton Shapp was governor of Pa. and Gerald Ford was president of the United States. Warrior Run's dominance over its neighbor has been consistent, with most of those 13 wins being lopsided, including a three-year stretch from '83-'85 where the Defenders won 52-0, 73-0 and 66-0.
Friday night was a different story, though. After forcing Warrior Run into a three and out on the game's opening drive, Montgomery marched 74 yards over seven plays to take a lead it would not relinquish. Senior quarterback Logan Almeida became the Red Raiders' all-time leading passer with his first completion, a 28-yard hookup with Coltin Hans, then scampered in from 15 yards out for the game's first score.
The senior-laden Raiders were too much for the young Defenders, and though Warrior Run trimmed things to 14-7 in the second quarter on a Ryan Newton to Derek Thomas 43-yard pass and catch, Montgomery had too many playmakers, on both sides of the ball.
"We cut it to 14-7 and it was 20-7 at the half," said Warrior Run Coach Chris Long. "We just couldn't get that stop and things just snowballed. We're a young team."
The Raiders scored two TDs through the air, with Almeida hooking up with Hans on a 23-yard strike and Caden Finck on a 10-yard strike. Colby Springman rushed for a score, as did Almeida and Devon Deem.
Montgomery turned the Defenders over six times, and picked off sophomore quarterback Ryan Newton five times, two for scores. Almeida had a 45-yard pick six and Hans had a 65 yarder.
Montgomery's defense allowed just 47 yards on the ground, 30 of that to second teamers.
Offensively, Montgomery's balance and quick pace kept the Defenders on their heels.
Almeida finished the game 17-for-21 for 225 yards and two TDs. Newton also had 225 yards and a TD. A late TD throw came off the board on a penalty.
Springer rushed for 54 yards for Montgomery, which improved to 3-0 with the win.
"It's amazing," said Raiders' Coach Christian Diggs of the win. "It's a new Montgomery. "At halftime, I told the kids no one cares about our record. The guys that want it more are going to take it."
Hans finished with seven receptions for 144 yards and a TD.
It was 45 years ago that Montgomery last beat Warrior Run, a 15-14 decision in the season opener for both teams at Montgomery. Though the two teams don't play every year, the 13-game streak was truly dominant.
Warrior Run will attempt to rebound at Central Columbia next week. Montgomery will look to make it 4-0 when Sayre pays a visit to Lycoming County.
Montgomery 46, Warrior Run 13
at Montgomery
Warrior Run 0 7 0 6 - 13
Montgomery 7 13 26 - 46
Scoring
1st quarter
M - Logam Almeida 15 rush, Hayden Wilt PAT, 7-0, 8:23
2nd quarter
M - Colby Springman 19 rush, Wilt PAT, 14-0, 3:33
WR - Derek Thomas 57 reception from Ryan Newton, Gavin Hunter PAT, 14-7, 2:09
M - Coltin Hans 23 reception from Almeida, PAT failed, 26-7, 1:04
3rd quarter
M - Devon Deem 4 rush, Weston Pick 2pt reception from Almeida, 28-7, 9:50
M - Almeida 45 INT return, PAT failed, 34-7, 9:24
M - Caden Finck 10 reception from Almeida, 2pt failed, 40-7, 2:11
M - Hans 65 INT return, PAT failed, 46-7, :10
4th quarter
WR- Thomas Royals 5 rush, 2pt failed, 46-13, 3:51
Team Stats
WR Mont
1st downs 11 17
Rushes-yds 23-47 24-142
Passing yds 225 225
Passing 17-24-5 17-21-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yds 5-51 8-65
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: WR: Justin Blair 11-7; Logan Smedley 5-1; Ryan Newton 1-11; Ian Jones 1(-2); Thomas Royals 6-30 TD. Montgomery: Colby Springer 11-54 TD; Logan Almeida 4-41 TD; Team 1(-9); Devon Deem 6-23 TD; Tanner Springman 1-11; Nevin Beachel 2-11.
Passing: WR: Newton 17-24-5, 225 yds, TD; Montgomery: Almeida 17-21-0, 225 yds, 2 TDs; Caden Finck 0-0-0
Receiving: WR: Derek Thomas 3-71 TD; Smedley 4 28; Jones 2-15; Isaac Butler 1-25; Isaiah Betz 1-5; Carter Marr 1-10; Blair 1-22. Montgomery: Hans 7-144 TD; Finck 4-30 TD; Springman 1-12; Deem 5-41
INTs: Almeida 4, Hans
