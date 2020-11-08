HERSHEY — After three straight top-five finishes at the PIAA Championships, it was finally time for Warrior Run’s girls cross country team to shine.
For the first time in school history the Defenders are state champs after they edged Central Cambria on Saturday for the Class 2A team title, 40-77, on a sun-drenched Parkview Cross Country Course.
And once again senior Lauren Trapani found herself among the state’s elite by finishing fifth in 20 minutes and 4 seconds. It was the fourth time Trapani earned a medal at the state meet.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the PIAA contested each classification race in four heats to minimize the number of girls running at any one time.
So once the Defenders got done with their heat, coach Corey Dufrene knew his runners had a good race — one that was worthy of a state title — but there was still the formality of one more heat being run in order to make it official.
“Well, they did exactly what we asked them to do, so we just have to wait and see (the final results),” said Dufrene, whose team finished third a year ago. Prior to that, the Defenders placed fifth in 2018 and second in the Class A race in 2017. “We have to wait until that second heat to finish up, so we’ll wait and see.”
In a matter of minutes it became official and the Defenders were state champs following an impressive showing from all seven runners.
Fellow title contender North Catholic ran in that next heat. The Trojans won the race, but it wasn’t nearly enough for them to overtake Warrior Run’s low point total.
Naturally, two big reasons for the Defenders’ victory were the individual finish of Trapani, as well as the Defenders’ grouping ability after they had six runners finish in the top 50.
Trapani bolted out to the lead right away in her team’s heat, and she held her advantage the entire race to win by almost 40 seconds over Central Cambria’s Annalise Niebauer, the heat runner up and 16th overall finisher in 20:42.
“Yeah, this course is challenging. So, yes absolutely (Lauren got out quick),” said Dufrene. “When the girls get to that second mile, they are feeling it pretty good.”
Trapani was certainly feeling some ill effects of her race, especially since the mercury topped out at around 70 degrees by the middle of the day.
“I feel pretty good about my race. I went out hard, and I’m feeling it right now I’m not going to lie,” said Trapani, who finished ninth in 19:17 a year ago, plus 11th in 20:03 and 2nd in 19:09 (in Class A) during her sophomore and freshman seasons respectively.
“I’m feeling a little bit rough, but it went well, especially for the team. I’m really proud of how they ran,” Trapani added. “The time definitely wasn’t what I wanted — I definitely ran faster last year — but at the end of the day it’s about running for (my teammates) more so (than myself).”
The strategy for Trapani on the day was simple: get out quickly, grab the lead and be the pace-setter.
“It was just to get out fast, get ahead of the pack, keep pushing as hard as I can and try to hang onto the lead,” said Trapani, who credited her teammates’ ability to run with the pack in order to bring home the title.
Following closely behind Trapani was teammate Alyssa Hoffman, who was third in their heat and 17th overall in 20:44.
“It was fun to run here, especially when we didn’t think we’d get a season at all,” said Hoffman. “So, it was really nice, especially to run as a team when we got here.
“With this being my senior year, it’s also really nice (to win the state title).”
Also for the Defenders, Sage Dunkleberger was 35th in 21:27, Sienna Dunkleberger was 37th in 21:32, Alanna Ranck was 40th in 21:33, Mikaela Majcher was 50th in 21:58 and Kelsey Hoffman came in 111th in 25:41. In their heat, all seven Defenders finished among the top 15 runners.
“Alyssa worked hard during the pandemic, extremely hard, and I’m just extremely proud and I’m glad that it’s paying off for her,” said Dufrene, who also recognized his team’s pack mentality as a big reason for the victory.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about all year — pack running,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “We got to do it as a team, and that is what wins you meets. So, the girls did an awesome job today doing exactly what we asked them to do.”
PIAA Class 2A Girls ChampionshipAt Parkview Cross Country Course, HersheyTeam standings (top 3 only):
1. Warrior Run, 40; 2. Central Cambria, 77; 3. North Catholic, 117.
Individual results (top 10 and locals only): 1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 18:56; 2. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville Area, 19:38; 3. Meaera Shannon, Conneaut, 19:45; 4. Korie Dixon, Bradford, 19:49; 5. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 20:04; 6. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 20:09; 7. Lakyn Schaltenbrand, Montour, 20:17; 8. Annah Kunes, McKeesport Area, 20:22; 9. Peyton Ellis, Boiling Springs, 20:25; 10. Hope Trimmer, Uniontown Area, 20:28; 17. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 20:44; 25. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 21:02; 35. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 21:27; 37. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 21:32; 40. Alanna Ranck, WR, 21:33; 50. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 21:58.; 111. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 25:41.
