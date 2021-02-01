WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell wrestling team fell at Army West Point, 26-8, on Sunday at Christl Arena.
The Black Knights (2-1, 2-1 EIWA) sealed their victory by winning the final four bouts. For the Bison (0-3, 0-1 EIWA), No. 7 Zach Hartman (165) continued his winning ways by scoring a commanding 15-0 technical fall while Brandon Seidman (125) opened the dual with a hard-fought decision.
Seidman held off Ryan Chauvin’s comeback bid to post a 6-5 decision. Hartman’s 15-0 technical fall over Owen Brown cut Bucknell’s deficit to 13-8 with four bouts remaining; the junior secured his technical fall with a takedown at the third-period buzzer.
The first three bouts were all decided by two or fewer points. After Seidman’s tight victory, Mark Montgomery upset No. 13 Darren Miller (133), 6-4, by scoring four unanswered points in the third period. Lane Peters then clipped Kurt Phipps (141) by flipping a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 advantage during the third period.
Freshman Nick Delp (157) gave No. 17 Markus Hartman a battle but ultimately ceded a 9-4 decision. Army West Point’s other ranked grappler won by a major decision.
The Black Knights were ranked 22nd in last week’s NWCA Coaches Poll; they fell out of the rankings after their 23-10 loss to Binghamton on Jan. 23.
The Bison next host American and Binghamton on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. The round-robin tournament will be held in the Gerhard Fieldhouse.
