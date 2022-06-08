WILLIAMSPORT — A three-run eighth inning was not enough for the Williamsport Crosscutters to complete the comeback against Trenton as the Thunder won 4–3. The game was called in middle of the eighth inning due to rain, and the Cutters were handed their first loss of the season.
The Thunder scored two runs in each of the second and fifth innings to build a 4–0 lead. Thunder shortstop Mason Hammonds had an RBI single in each of the innings.
Thunder pitching dominated through the first seven innings as starting pitcher Micah Bucknam gave up no runs, one hit and threw three strikeouts through four innings. Relief pitcher Alec Whaley added two scoreless innings for the Thunder.
The Crosscutters (4-1) scored three runs in the eighth after six straight batters reached base on two doubles, a single and three walks. Thunder pitcher Ashe Ammerlaan struck out a batter to get out of a bases-loaded jam and earn the save.
Williamsport relief pitcher Derek Drees struck out five of the six batters he faced. Matthew Etzel picked up two hits and scored a run. Josue Urdaneta and Logan Flood each picked up a hit and an RBI.
The Crosscutters’ next game is tonight at 7 p.m. at Trenton. Their next home game is scheduled for Friday at 6:35 p.m. versus the State College Spikes.
