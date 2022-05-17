LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior Michael Owen on Monday earned one of the six spots on the Academic All-Patriot League Men’s Tennis Team.
Owen, a junior from Folkestone, England, was a mainstay in the Bison singles and doubles lineup all season, and he has maintained a 3.80 cumulative grade-point average as an economics major. A Dean’s List Student and an ITA Scholar-Athlete, Owen has served as an analyst in the Bucknell Finance Society and a member of the executive committee in the Bucknell Real Estate Club. He has been an ambassador for Shepway Sports Trust, and last summer he worked as a test and trace enquiries agent with the NHS.
Owen, who represents the men’s tennis team on the Bucknell Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, enjoyed a strong 2021-22 season on the courts. He played primarily in the No. 3 singles position and finished with a 17-16 overall record, including a 13-11 mark in dual matches and a 4-2 record against Patriot League opponents.
In doubles, Owen finished 14-13 overall, mainly in the No. 2 spot, although he did go 3-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Owen earned Patriot League Player of the Week honors on Feb. 1 after he won a doubles match against Michigan State and a singles match against Toledo.
Owen was joined on the Academic All-Patriot League Team by Navy’s Derrick Thompson, Lehigh’s Zack Elliott and Michael Bukhalo, and Loyola’s Edik Pribitkin and Matt Cardano. Thompson was selected as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The Bucknell men’s tennis team went 4-3 against Patriot League competition and 10-17 overall against a difficult schedule this spring. The Bison were the No. 4 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and were eliminated by top-seeded Navy in the semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.