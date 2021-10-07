SHICKSHINNY — After taking on Class 4A Central Mountain on Saturday, Warrior Run will head east for a matchup with Class 2A Northwest Friday night.
Warrior Run (0-5, 0-1 HAC-III) will be seeking its first win of the season when it squares off against the Rangers (1-4, 1-4 Mid-Penn). Northwest’s lone win came in the season opener, a 61-6 win over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech.
The two teams have one opponent in common. Montgomery topped the Rangers, 27-14, after rallying from a halftime deficit. Warrior Run lost to the Red Raiders, 46-13, in week three.
Both teams have faced a gauntlet of a schedule. Northwest’s additional losses came to playoff teams Canton and Muncy as well as Cowanesque Valley, a 15-14 decision.
Warrior Run’s best outing came in week five, a 27-26 loss at Central Columbia.
Mistakes have crippled the young Defenders this season, both in terms of penalties and turnovers. Warrior Run has turned the ball over 21 times in five games and has amassed more penalty yards than yards rushing.
Sophomore quarterback Ryan Newton has shown flashes of brilliance this season and the Defenders will need him to shine Friday if they want to put a notch in the win column. Wideout Derek Thomas (6 TDs) has been a bright spot on both sides of the ball for the Defenders. Getting the ball into his hands will be key.
Northwest is also a young team. Junior quarterback Carter Hontz has taken the bulk of the snaps this season and completes nearly 50 percent of his passes. Hontz is also the Rangers’ predominant runner. He has 47 carries for 207 yards.
Next: Warrior Run hosts Bloomsburg at Danville for homecoming. Northwest is home with Sayre.
