DUBOIS — The players on Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Star team have made going to the PA State Championships a yearly occurrence.
But after coming up short of a state title the previous three years, Warrior Run got over that hump in a big way Saturday.
Warrior Run played all phases of the game well, and it resulted in a 10-0, five-inning victory over DuBois Area to claim the state championship at Stern Field.
The team advances to the Senior League Baseball East Regional Tournament in Bangor, Maine, that begins Wednesday and runs through next Monday. Warrior Run opens with the state champs from Massachusetts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We thought we had a shot to make it and win it, but you need a lot of breaks to go your way,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman, whose players reached the state final in Majors (in 2019) before doing it again in Juniors (2021) and in Seniors the last two years.
“We dealt with adversity in the first two games. We were down 4-1 in the first game (against Back Mountain), and we ended up winning 17-4. And it all happened quick. Then in the semifinal against Hollidaysburg, we were losing 8-4 and we had one bad inning, but then we started settling in and came back (for a 12-9 win).”
DuBois though, according to Zechman, ran out of pitching, and his players took advantage.
Warrior Run scored 10 runs off 10 hits, and the team plated two runs in each of the first three innings before blowing the game wide open with a four-run fourth.
Avery Reiff hit a two-run single in the first, Tyler Ulrich had an RBI single in the third, and then Landen Wagner drove a two-run single to right to make the score 6-0.
And then in the fourth, Warrior Run got a two-run triple from Chase Knarr, plus RBI singles from James Keifer and Ulrich.
“DuBois just ran out of pitching – they only had a couple of kids who could throw,” said Zechman. “Our defense was great, and our infielders made some amazing plays the whole weekend.
“To be able to score in every inning, no matter where we are in the lineup, really makes us tough,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
Pitching carried Warrior Run just like it has throughout the postseason.
Griffen Harrington pitched a complete-game two-hitter. He struck out three and walked one in a 70-pitch effort.
Offensively, Reiff and Ulrich both batted 2-for-3 and drove in two runs apiece, plus Landen Wagner and Knarr also had two RBI in the game.
“Harrington threw a good game. He only gave up two hits, and our defense bailed him out in some situations,” said Zechman. “We had all the phases going – we had the pitching, the defense and the hitting — and we did a good job running the bases as well.”
After coming up short of a Senior Division state title a year ago, Warrior Run’s players were more determined to right their wrongs this time around.
“That totally was a driving force this year. The kids know this is it. This is their last chance. We started this journey when they were 11 and 12 years old. It definitely helped, but it (still) wasn’t easy,” said Zechman.
“We played some big programs. Those teams from Hollidaysburg, Downingtown and Dubois, they are big schools. The number of kids these places are drawing from is a lot bigger than what we’re drawing from.”
However, little Warrior Run is ready to make some more noise against the big dogs up in Bangor
“In Maine, it’s going to take another great tournament, and great pitching. It starts with pitching. We need to have all three phases working again because we’ll be playing every team that’s their state’s best,” said Zechman.
“If we play like we did this past week – and the whole all-star tournament so far – we should be in every game. It won’t be easy, but I told the kids we don’t want to be satisfied with just being there.”
Senior League Baseball PA State Tournament
At DuBois City Park’s Stern Field
Warrior Run 10, DuBois Area 0 (5 innings)
DuBois Area 000 00 – 0-2-1
Warrior Run 222 4x – 10-10-0
B. Graham, B. Zatsick (4) and S. Deeb. Griff Harrington and Landon Tillson.
WP: Harrington. LP: Graham.
Top DuBois hitters: Deeb, walk; W. Thomas, 1-for-2; Zatsick, 1-for-2.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run scored; Tillson, 1-for-2, walk, run; Harrington, walk, RBI; Landon Polcyn, 1-for-3; Avery Reiff, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Chase Knarr, 1-for-1, triple, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; James Keifer, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-1, triple, walk, 2 runs; Tyler Ulrich, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
