Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Stars stand in front of the fire truck that paraded them through Turbotville and Watsontown on Sunday night to honor their state championship win.

 PROVIDED

DUBOIS — The players on Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Star team have made going to the PA State Championships a yearly occurrence.

But after coming up short of a state title the previous three years, Warrior Run got over that hump in a big way Saturday.

