RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday for the quadriceps tendon injury he suffered in the opener against Denver.
Adams is expected to have surgery soon that will likely keep him out for the season. It’s the second straight year Adams had his season cut short by a major injury.
Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
Injuries have defined Adams’ three seasons with the Seahawks. He missed four games in 2020 and played 12 games last year, when he ultimately needed season-ending shoulder surgery.
Seattle is expected to use Jones and Neal in the role that Adams was expected to play. Neal has been Adams’ primary backup and filled in the previous two seasons when Adams was injured.
Jones is in his sixth season and started 13 games for Jacksonville in 2020.
The Seahawks also signed Teez Tabor off Atlanta’s practice squad to fill the open roster spot. Tabor was a second-round pick in 2017 who has appeared in 28 games with six starts earlier in his career with Chicago and Detroit.
UConn to pay Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million over firing
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing.
The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school's agreement with its professor's union.
“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.”
Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018. Ollie’s attorneys, Jacques Parenteau and William Madsen, accused UConn of making false claims to the NCAA for the purpose of firing Ollie “with cause.”
The school had argued that Ollie’s transgressions were serious and that his individual contract superseded those union protections.
Ollie's lawyers had argued that white coaches, including Hall-of-Famers Jim Calhoun and women's coach Geno Auriemma, had also committed NCAA violations, without being fired, and indicated they were planning to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.
The school and Ollie said in a joint statement Thursday they were settling “to avoid further costly and protracted litigation.”
Ollie, who faced three years of restrictions from the NCAA on becoming a college basketball coach again, is currently coaching for Overtime Elite, a league that prepares top prospects who are not attending college for the pros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.