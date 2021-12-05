ADA, Ohio – Lycoming first-year Kaden Majcher, a Warrior Run graduate, took third at 125 pounds to help the Warriors take seventh at the Ohio Northern Invitational Saturday.
Junior Connor Fulmer, a Southern Columbia graduate, ran his winning streak to 17 matches as he once again cruised through a heavyweight bracket at a large tournament to take his third title at 285 pounds of the year to lead the Lycoming College wrestling team, which had five placewinners.
Fulmer went 5-0 to take his third tournament of the year, and sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs, a Montoursville grad, took third. Junior 125-pounder Garrett Lee took fifth and sophomore 141-pounder Wiley Kahler finished sixth.
Fulmer, seeded third in the tournament, opened his run with a pin of Hiram’s Isaac DeVault in 1:16 before he posted an 8-0 major decision over Mount St. Joseph’s Michael Addis to reach the quarterfinals, where he added an identical 8-0 major against Ohio Northern’s Ben DePrest. He followed with a pin of Mount St. Joseph’s Bradley Smith to reach the finals, where he was winning 7-2 over Robert Melise of Dubuque, who was forced to retire due to an injury.
Majcher went 4-1 en route to his third-place finish at 125. He posted a 16-2 major decision over Trine’s Bryce Timm before adding an 8-1 win over Adrian’s Colton Weimer to reach the semifinals, where Dubuque’s Cade Hornback, listed as honorable mention by d3wrestle.com, notched a narrow 6-5 win. Majcher rebounded with a 6-3 win over teammate Lee and followed that with a first-period pin of Colin Mellott of Ohio Northern in the third-place match.
Crebs, in his second tournament of the year, also finished 4-1 to take third. He opened the tournament with a pin of Adrian’s Lukas Zywicki in 1:17 before a forfeit moved him into the semifinals, where Adrian’s Dylan Wellbaum, listed as honorable mention by d3wrestle.com, managed a 14-7 win. Crebs rebounded with a pin of Mount St. Joseph’s Nathaniel Armstrong in 1:28 and earned third-place thanks to a walkover.
Lee finished 4-2 en route to his fifth-place finish. He opened the tournament with a pin of Otterbein’s Chase Nelson in 59 seconds. Heidelberg’s Harrison Hedley came from behind with five third-period points to knock Lee into the consolation bracket, where he pinned Trine’s Bryce Timm in 3:57 and Muskingum’s Hunter Heck in 1:55. After his loss to Majcher, he earned a forfeit win in the fifth-place match.
Kahler finished 5-1 en route to his place-winning effort, running out of matches to compete in the fifth-place match (the NCAA max is six bouts per day). Kahler opened his tournament with a 16-1 tech fall over Defiance’s Joseph Kliever before he was pinned by Olivet’s Reese Wallis, listed as honorable mention by d3wrestle.com. He rebounded with a 9-3 win over first-year teammate Chase Chapman (Philipsburg, Pa./Philipsburg-Osceola), also listed as honorable mention by d3wrestle.com. Kahler added a 10-1 major decision over Heidelberg’s Cale Horsch, an 8-2 decision over Muskingum’s Tanner Donathan and an 11-8 decision over Otternbein’s Joey Buckland to round out his day before he reached his limit of six matches.
The Warriors get back on the mat at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, when they head to Alfred State for a dual meet.
