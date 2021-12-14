LEWISBURG — Senior midfielder Siena Brazier and senior forward Rylee Dyroff both earned All-State honors on the field, and in the classroom for Lewisburg’s field hockey team on Monday.
Due to their play, Brazier and Dyroff were selected to the Class A All-State Team; and academically, the duo were among seven Green Dragons to land on the All-State GPA Team.
Brazier, a second-team All-State honoree, scored four goals and had four assists; and Dyroff had 15 goals and two assists this season to get an honorable mention nod.
Joining Brazier and Dyroff on the GPA All-State Team for Lewisburg, which as a whole had one of the best GPAs in the state, were senior forward Maddie Redding, senior defender Emma Terry, junior goalkeeper Keeley Baker, junior forward/mid Olivia Bartlett and senior defender Natalie Hall.
Brisker, Dotson and Stout earn AP All-America Honors
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior safety Jaquan Brisker, senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson and redshirt senior punter Jordan Stout have earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, it was announced on Monday.
Brisker earned second-team honors while Dotson and Stout are third-team honorees.
Brisker, who also has earned All-America honors from CBS/247 Sports (first team), On3 (first team), Pro Football Focus (first team), The Athletic (second team), The FWAA (second team) and USA Today (second team), was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.
Brisker’s 5.5 tackles for loss this season are tied for second among Big Ten defensive backs.
Dotson is the only Power Five receiver and one of two FBS receivers with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (127, He is the first Big Ten player since Braylon Edwards (Michigan, 2004) to have at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season.
Dotson ranks second in the Big Ten in 2021 in receptions (91, 7th nationally), is tied for second in receiving scores (12, T-5th), and is third in receiving yards (1,182, 13th).
Stout was a Ray Guy Award finalist and has been named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week twice this season and Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week four times. He leads the country in PFF punting grade (93.1) and average hang time (4.36) and is second in net punting (45.08).
He owns Penn State’s best career punt average (44.81), leading by 1.68 yards per punt, while also holding Penn State’s highest season punt average (46.55)
Harward named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – After tying a career high with 17 rebounds to lead the Lycoming College men’s basketball team to a MAC Freedom win over FDU-Florham, junior Dyson Harward has earned his second career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Harward added 16 points while hitting 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 at the line while also adding those 17 rebounds, which included seven on the offensive glass, as the 6-8 center posted his fourth double-double of the season in a 74-55 win. The Warriors (5-4, 1-1 MAC Freedom) also held a 48-21 advantage on the glass, with Harward nearly grabbing more rebounds than the entire FDU-Florham team.
Averaging 10.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, Harward is one of three players in the MAC Freedom averaging a double-double along with Arcadia’s Jalen Watkins and Stevens’ Alec DiPiertrantonio.
The 2020 MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year, Harward was named the league’s defensive player of the week four times in 2019-20. He was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week the first time on March 15, 2021, when he averaged 16.0 points during a weekend series with DeSales.
The Warriors get back on the court on Friday when they host King’s at 1 p.m. in a MAC Freedom game.
Brown named MAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT — After posting two individual freestyle event wins in a dual meet against Penn State Altoona, Lycoming College junior Katherine Brown has been awarded the Middle Atlantic Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week for a third time this season, the conference office announced on Monday.
Brown claimed the 50-yard freestyle race with a winning time of 25.26, two seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer and went on to win the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.40, more than seven seconds ahead of the competition.
Brown previously won the weekly award on Nov. 1 when she posted the MAC’s fastest times of the year to that point in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, winning three events in a meet against Stevenson. She received the award again on Nov. 22 when she set a Diamond City Invitational-meet and school-record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.68 and she also added a MAC-season-best time of 54.43 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Branigan named MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Winning two individual events to lead the Lycoming College men’s swimming team to a 107-82 win over Penn State Altoona, sophomore Carter Branigan has been awarded the Middle Atlantic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for a second time this year, the conference office announced on Monday.
Branigan won the 200-yard individual medley by clocking a time of 2:07.52 to beat teammate junior Matthew Michenfelder by three seconds and the closest Lion by seven. His second win of the night came in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.81, more than 5.5 seconds ahead of his closest competition in the race.
Branigan also won the MAC Swimmer of the Week award on Nov. 22 when he won three individual events at the Diamond City Invitationals, posting the fourth-fastest time in program history in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.26, and second fastest time in the MAC this season in the 200-yard butterfly at 1:57.20.
