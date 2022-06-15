WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters dropped a 2-2 decision to the Trenton Thunder in sudden death extra innings Tuesday, giving the Cutters their first home loss of the season.
The Crosscutters were held to a season-low three hits in the loss, finishing 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving five runners on base. Designated hitter Alan Shibley plated two runs with a double in the second inning. Shibley finished the night 1-for-2 with the double and two RBI.
First baseman Hogan McIntosh also doubled for the Crosscutters, finishing the night 1-for-2 with a run scored. Walks and hit batters hurt the Crosscutters, as they walked six and hit two more. Three of the four runs were scored by batters that reached via a walk or hit by pitch to lead off an inning.
The Crosscutters fall to 2-1 in sudden death extra innings and are now 5-1 at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. They also fall to 0-4 against the Thunder this season. As per the rules of Sudden Death, the box score reads as if the game ended in a tie and there are no winning or losing pitchers. The win will be noted in the standings. WP: N/A.
Williamsport and Trenton play again at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
