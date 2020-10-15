DANVILLE — After Brook Karchner got hit in the face by a ball early in Wednesday’s field hockey matchup against Danville, nobody would’ve blamed the Mifflinburg senior if she wanted to take it easy the remainder of the contest.
And once Karchner was cleared to return despite having a nasty cut above her right eye, she would make the most of her time in the game.
Karchner scored twice in the fourth quarter to help lead Mifflinburg to an 8-0 rout of Danville in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup at Ironman Stadium.
“Oh yeah, it was a great start to the night. I love getting hit in the face,” said Karchner, who finished with a five-point night. “I think it was just a straight hit and it came up and hit me in the face, but that’s all right it happens.”
Mifflinburg (6-5-2, 5-2-2 HAC-I) was already leading 4-0 late in the third period when Karchner assisted on a goal by Sara Hauger.
Karchner’s first goal was scored 1:57 into the fourth on a hard shot off a deflection. Her second goal also came off a deflection and it was scored just over four minutes later to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
Barely a minute had passed following Karchner’s second goal before Chloe Hanselman put one in the back of the cage to complete the scoring for Mifflinburg.
“I did not honestly (think I would be involved in the scoring),” said Karchner. “Our team was passing so well today. The connections were just there to get it in the cage. We were working really well together today.
“It was pretty fun out. I always have fun out there, like it’s always fun helping the team out scoring some goals” Karchner added.
“The kids voted Brook captain, and she sets an example by her actions,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “The other girls recognize that hard work and that never give up attitude. You never see Brook give up, ever.
“If it was up to me, I don’t know if I would’ve put Brook back in. But it’s her senior year and it’s getting near the end of the road, and she’s like, ‘I’m good. I’m good,’” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Helping Mifflinburg get out to a big lead over Danville (1-11, 1-7) were a pair of first-quarter goals from Claire Hayes and Makenna Hauger, the latter scoring off a combined assist from Camille Finerghty and Hanselman.
“(Those early goals) takes the pressure off. It’s been a crazy year, and (having no preseason games) made it harder coming out of the gate this year. Were we ready? Maybe not quite so much,” said Orren. “I just feel like things are now starting to come together, but that’s okay. I’m glad to see it.”
Camryn Murray then got in on the action with an unassisted goal with 6:48 left in the second quarter. Murray would later score her second goal 3:12 into the second half.
“I thought I saw some really nice things that we’ve been waiting to see all season — a little more aggression in the circle and being able to finish (our chances),” said Orren. “We’ve struggled with that, but tonight they did some really nice passing, communicating and working together.
“I was very happy with tonight’s outcome,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg 8, Danville 0at DanvilleFirst quarter
Miff-Claire Hayes, unassisted, 11:32. Miff-Makenna Hauger, assist Camille Finerghty and Chloe Hanselman, 10:22.
Second quarter
Miff-Camryn Murray, unassisted, 6:48.
Third quarter
Miff-Murray, unassisted, 11:48. Miff-Sara Harter, assist Brook Karchner, 3:23.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Karchner, unassisted, 13:03. Miff-Karchner, unassisted, 9:37. Miff-Hanselman, unassisted, 8:39.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 23-2; Penalty corners: Mifflinburg, 6-1; Saves: Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 2; Danville, Kaitlyn Gabel, 15.
