MILTON — Shamokin's boys basketball team entered Wednesday's contest at Milton three wins shy of a 1,000 in program history.
The Indians would capture win No. 998 against the Black Panthers when they hit their first shot of the game, and they kept on shooting all the way to a dominant 69-50 Heartland-I victory in The Jungle.
"We didn't come out with the kind of intensity that we needed, but at the same time, boy did coach (Chris) Zimmerman have his team (ready to go)," said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. "Every single possession they played like it was the last play of the game, so a lot of kudos to them. They did a really great job bringing that intensity, and it stifled us. Our offense had a hard time there, especially in the first quarter."
Shamokin (11-3 overall), the top team in District 4 Class 4A, began the game with a 3-pointer from Joe Hile, and by the time the first quarter was over the Indians held a 19-4 lead.
Hile poured in 12 more points in the second quarter as Shamokin's advantage ballooned to 37-14. Hile finished with a game-high 29 points.
Milton (6-6) could've very easily packed it in and gone home after the awful first half, but the team didn't.
Behind the hot hand of senior guard Xzavier Minium, the Black Panthers fought back in the second half and put up more of a fight against the Indians.
Minium knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and tallied 12 points in the third as the Black Panthers matched their opponents point-for-point, but they still trailed 57-34.
"We were down 20 bucks in the first half, so for us to come out and respond the way we did, I'm tickled," said Milton's coach. "I told my guys that I couldn't be more proud of them for that effort, but you got to find the win there. We just dug too big of a hole in the first half to climb out of."
Milton also shot well in the fourth quarter as Luke DeLong nailed a couple of treys, though Shamokin still had a sizable lead to win easily.
Minium and Nijel Hunter tallied 15 points apiece to lead Milton, while DeLong added 12.
Despite the score, there was plenty that coach Brandt and his players could take away from the game.
And one of the bright sides is that Milton will have another shot at Shamokin. The two teams meet up in Coal Township on Feb. 7.
"The big positive is that we didn't fold - we fought back and we played with intensity in the second half," said coach Brandt. "That was an easy game to fold - we were playing one of the best teams in the area and it was a (big) PHAC-I matchup.
"We got to play them twice, and they are a team we would have to go through if we want to be district champions," added Milton's coach.
Milton next plays at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Shamokin 19 18 20 12 – 69
Rylin Price 0 0-0 0; Joe Hile 12 3-4 29; Connor Mattern 0 0-0 0; Cameron Annis 3 2-2 10; Case Litchy 7 0-0 14; Brett Nye 2 0-1 4; Andrew Leffler 1 0-0 2; Jenssyn Shuey 5 0-0 10; Gaven Renn 0 0-0 0; JJ Leiby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-7 69.
3-point goals: Hile 2, Annis 2.
Xzavier Minium 5 3-3 15; Ashton Krall 1 0-1 2; Luke DeLong 4 2-2 12; Nijel Hunter 5 4-4 15; Jace Brandt 1 1-4 3; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 10-14 50.
3-point goals: Minium 2, DeLong 2, Hunter, Scott.
JV score: Shamokin, 66-32. High scorers: Shamokin, Andrew Leffler, 19; Milton, Scott, 15.
