HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Andrew Funk scored 28 points and Josh Adoh finished with a career-high 15, but Bucknell couldn’t match hot-shooting Hofstra and fell 88-69 on Saturday afternoon at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.
Hofstra (5-4) started the game 1-for-13 from the 3-point arc but went 12-for-19 after that, and the hosts shot 58.1 percent overall to win its fourth game in a row. Oregon transfer Aaron Estrada led the Pride with 24 points and six assists, while NJIT transfer Zach Cooks had 19 points. Rhode Island transfer Omar Silverio came off the bench to hit four treys and score 16 points.
Jake van der Heijden also reached double figures for Bucknell with 10 points, and Andre Screen came off the bench to tally seven points, six rebounds and a career-high six assists. The Bison shot 48.1 percent overall, including 12-for-27 from the arc, and had 19 assists on 24 made field goals.
Funk, who ranks among the national leaders in made 3-pointers, hit 6 of 12 from the arc and 9 of 18 overall on the way to his 28 points. The Patriot League scoring leader just missed his third 30-point game of the year.
“Once again there were some stretches where we played very well, but we just can’t seem to sustain it,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “We are playing very good teams, and in order to win these kinds of games on the road, our consistency and attention to detail have to improve.”
The Bison close out the first semester on Tuesday night at Princeton.
Hofstra 88, Bucknell 69
Saturday at Hofstra
Bucknell (2-7) 69
Motta 1-3 0-0 3, van der Heijden 3-8 2-2 10, Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Funk 9-18 4-5 28, Rice 1-6 0-0 2, Edmonds 0-2 0-0 0, Screen 3-61-1 7, Adoh 5-8 2-2 15, Rhodes 2-3 0-0 4, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-10 69.
Hofstra (5-4) 88
Cramer 1-1 0-0 2, Cooks 8-17 1-3 19, Dubar 3-6 0-0 7, Estrada 11-20 0-0 24, Ray 4-11 0-0 12, Silverio 4-9 4-5 16, iyiola 4-4 0-0 8, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 5-8 88.
Halftime: Hofstra 39-33. 3-point goals:
Bucknell 12-27 (Funk 6-12, Adoh 3-5, van der Heijden 2-5, Motta 1-2, Edmonds 0-1, Rice 0-2), Hofstra 13-32 (Ray 4-7, Silverio 4-9, Cooks 2-4, Estrada 2-8, Dubar 1-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Timmerman, Screen 6), Hofstra 33 (Ray 7).
Assists: Bucknell 19 (Screen 6), Hofstra 17 (Cooks, Estrada 6). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Hofstra 13.
A: 1,978 (5,023).
