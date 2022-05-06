Dave Brandt introduces men’s soccer coaching staff
LEWISBURG – First-year head men’s soccer coach Dave Brandt has announced the addition of Emerson Lovato, Danny Brandt, and John Schwien to the Bucknell coaching staff. All three are bright young coaches who joined the program during the spring season.
Lovato has extensive coaching experience in the Division II ranks, including stints at Newberry College in South Carolina, Division II power Midwestern State in Texas, and Texas Permian Basin. Lovato, who spent the 2021-22 season as the goalkeepers coach at USL Championship club Forward Madison FC, enjoyed a four-year playing career as a goalkeeper at Cal State Los Angeles and then Cal State Stanislaus, where he received a degree in communication and media studies in 2017.
In 2019, Lovato was part of a Midwestern State staff that guided the Mustangs to a 16-5 record, a Lonestar Conference championship, a national ranking as high as No. 5, and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Lovato joined the staff at Texas Permian Basin in 2017 and helped lead the Falcons to their first-ever Heartland Conference Tournament appearance and their first-ever winning season at the Division II level.
“Emerson is a top, young goalkeeper coach, and we've been very lucky to find him and have him join our staff at Bucknell,” said Dave Brandt. “By this time in his young career, he is already a highly experienced coach at top levels and he is a serious and intense student of the game. I am thrilled to have Emerson on staff and excited to work with him.”
Danny Brandt comes to Bucknell from Carnegie Mellon, where he had been the top assistant and recruiting coordinator for the Tartans since March 2019. In 2018, he assisted his father on the coaching staff at Hope and was part of a team that posted a 14-3-1 record and was ranked nationally.
The younger Brandt is a 2018 graduate of Division III soccer power Messiah College, where he was part of NCAA Championship teams in 2013 and 2017. He played in every game during both of those campaigns, and in his three seasons as a player, Messiah posted a record of 69-4-2. Brandt was a First Team All-MAC Commonwealth Conference selection in 2014 and 2017 and an All-Mid-Atlantic Region pick in 2014.
Brandt was also a member of the D.C. United U18 Development Academy and was one of five players called up to play in the 2012 Major League Soccer Reserve League.
“A highly accomplished youth and college player, Danny is a gifted young coach in terms of both tactics and teaching, and he is a top recruiter, particularly in the high academic setting,” said Dave Brandt. “He is an enormously valuable addition to the staff here at Bucknell."
Schwien joins Bucknell after two seasons as the lead assistant coach at IUPUI in the Horizon League. Prior to his stint with the Jaguars, Schwien worked for former Bucknell assistant Pat Long at Lock Haven, and he was part of the Bald Eagles’ 2018 team that won an ECAC championship.
Schwien was a talented collegiate player himself, earning two All-America citations at Division II Cedarville University in Ohio. He was a three-time All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection, a two-time First Team OCSA All-Ohio Division II selection, and a multiple All-Midwest Region selection. He was also named to the All-GMAC Academic Team three times, was a two-time OCSA All-Ohio DII Academic Team pick, and a three-time NCCAA Scholar-Athlete. He was a Dean's List student and earned his degree in business management with a focus in human resources.
Along with semi-professional playing experience with the Crew’s U23 team, Dayton Dutch Lions, and Buxmont Torch FC, Schwien also has an extensive coaching background at the elite club level, where he has coached with the Dayton Dutch Lions and Penn Fusion Soccer Academy.
“John is someone I've known since the recruiting process during his youth days at Penn Fusion,” said Dave Brandt. “He was an exceptional player, but also an exceptional person who has become a very bright and promising young coach. His D1 experience, both administratively and from a recruiting standpoint, is invaluable to me as a head coach early in my tenure at Bucknell."
