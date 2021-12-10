MILTON - Friday's season-opening contest between Mifflinburg and host Milton featured the kind of energy and tough play you'd expect from two teams with big aspirations for the 2021-22 campaign.
The Black Panthers gave the Wildcats all they could handle in the nonleague matchup, but in the end Mifflinburg had too much and pulled away for a 59-47 victory inside The Jungle.
"I think it was a great season-opener on the road - in a tough environment with a loud crowd and an aggressive Milton team," said Mifflinburg coach Andre' Roupp. "Bottom line, it was a great win."
Senior guard Cannon Griffith paced Mifflinburg (1-0) with a game-high 24 points.
"With the ball in Cannon's hands, we are a pretty secure team. He trusts his teammates too, and he finds his teammates," said Roupp. "He's a leader, and as much as we want to ride him and get on his shoulders, he knows he's got a lot of good teammates around him and he relies on them, and I think overall we relied on everybody to win this one."
Milton (0-1) led 4-0 early on buckets from Luke Delong and Xzavier Minium.
Griffith, who tallied seven of his points in the first quarter, then knocked down a shot to get Mifflinburg on the board and start a 10-2 run as the Wildcats led 14-10 after 1.
Delong added five points in the second quarter for the Black Panthers to keep the game close, but the Wildcats countered with three, 3-pointers - the first one coming from Jarret Foster with 4:20 left in the second quarter.
Lane Yoder and Tyler Reigel followed with treys late in the second period for Mifflinburg to result in a 30-23 lead.
That lead shrunk to a single point early in the second half when Milton's Austin Gainer nailed a pair of 3-pointers to open the third quarter.
Ethan Bomgardner then hit two big buckets for the Wildcats to help keep the lead in their favor, and then Foster nailed another 3-pointer as Mifflinburg extended its lead to 43-37 after three.
"Coming out in the second half, Milton knocked down two threes in the first minute, and the crowd was in it and the team was it. But we kept our composure and we weathered it," said Roupp. "We executed when we had to, and we kept that lead. Did we rebound the best, no; did we execute absolutely the best, no. But we did when we had to, and that's what good teams do."
A bucket by Griffith pushed Mifflinburg's lead to 48-37 with 6:20 remaining, and Milton didn't get within single digits the rest of the way. Griffith followed with six more points in the period - all from the foul line out of nine opportunities - to salt the game away for the Wildcats.
And although Milton fell in the opener, the loss was nothing for the Black Panthers to hang their heads about.
"I love that game. That was a great opening game. Mifflinburg and Milton put on a show for the people here tonight - just back-and-forth with high energy," said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. "Honestly, I'm not disappointed at all. We played with so much intensity, but what it really came down to was one team shot better from the floor (than the other).
"We've been shooting the ball so well (in preseason), but like I told the guys in the locker room after the game - that's basketball. Sometimes (the shots) fall, and sometimes they don't. Mifflinburg hit a couple more three's than us, and that's basically the game," added Milton's coach.
Mifflinburg 59, Milton 47
At Milton
Mifflinburg;14;16;13;16 – 59
Milton;10;13;14;10 – 47
Mifflinburg (1-0) 59
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 11; Tyler Reigel 1 2-8 5; Lane Yoder 3 1-1 8; Cannon Griffith 7 9-14 24; Carter Breed 0 2-2 2; Ethan Bomgardner 2 5-6 9. Totals: 17 19-31 59.
Milton (0-1) 47
Carter Lilley 3 5-6 11; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Austin Gainer 2 0-0 6; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 1 2-2 4; Jace Brandt 3 3-8 9; Xzavier Minium 3 2-2 8; Luke Delong 2 3-4 7; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 15-22 47.
3-point goals: Gainer 2.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 53-31. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Reader, 17; Milton, Langdon, 15.
