LEWISBURG — A sparkling, record-breaking season by Lewisburg senior midfielder Ella Reish helped lead the Green Dragons to the District 4 Class 2A championship game.
And in turn, it also earned Reish the top honor in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League.
Reish was named the CSGLL’s Player of the Year when the league’s head coaches recently selected their 2021 All-Star Team.
“I am thrilled to have Ella named player of the year. She had a dazzling year stats-wise, but also did so much for us on defense,” said Lewisburg coach, and Ella’s mother, Jenn Reish. “She was a great leader, and her desire to bring the team together and help get the most out of her teammates is evident in her impressive number of assists.
“It’s a great honor to be selected by the coaches of the teams you compete with,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “She was a great leader, sportsman, and mentor to her younger teammates.”
Ella Reish, one of the team’s captains this year, posted a 103 point season (69 goals and 34 assists). Both totals set single-season school records in 2021.
The younger Reish was also a defensive force for the Green Dragons. She broke single-season records for draw controls (79), ground balls (88), and interceptions (40).
Pretty much every single-season or career record at Lewisburg is now held by Ella Reish, except for career goals which is still held by Ellie Gower (225).
Ella Reish finished her outstanding career with 136 goals and school records of 65 assists, 177 draw controls, 196 groundballs, and 62 interceptions.
“It is notable that Ella only had three seasons in her career (after 2020 was wiped out by COVID-19), and what impressed me most about the season Ella had is that we lost a whole year of lacrosse and she could have come into this season rusty and unprepared, but she worked every day during the quarantine last year and it showed this year,” said coach Reish.
“When you saw her intercept a pass, or catch it over her shoulder, it was all very fluid and allowed her to use that speed and get to goal, sometimes ahead of everyone on the field. That’s all because of the work she put into it, and it was a lot of fun to watch. I think she will be a player that her teammates can be proud of and it gives them something to aspire to. I think the precedent she set for working hard is good for my team going forward.”
Also making the first team for Lewisburg were fellow senior co-captains Roz Noone at midfield, and defender Tonya Omlor, along with sophomore goalkeeper Keeley Baker.
Noone had a breakout year in the midfield by totaling 50 goals and 18 assists, plus Baker made 135 saves this year for the Green Dragons.
“I am so proud of all of our girls who made the all-star team. Noone had a breakout year — she played midfield for us which was new to her and she rose to the challenge — and Omlor was the keystone of our defense and helped teach the newer players and get them to work together as a unit,” said coach Reish. “Ella, Roz, and Tonya were our captains and they did a great job leading the team. Baker is only a sophomore, but had an impressive first season in goal. She plays with confidence and I expect her to continue to improve and become the voice of our defense next year.”
Next year Ella Reish will be moving on to greener pastures, although it might not be as a lacrosse player.
“Ella will be attending Hobart and Willliam Smith Colleges next year and she is committed to playing soccer for them,” said Jenn Reish. “She may consider playing lacrosse as well, but she’s going to see how it goes. We are so excited to see her play at the next level and on such a prestigious soccer team.”
Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League
2021 All-Star First Team
Attackers: Molly, McKee, jr., Bellefonte. Midfielders: Olivia Outt, sr., Danville; Lucy Pickle, fr., Danville; Ella Reish, sr., Lewisburg; Roz Noone, sr., Lewisburg; Elle McAfee, jr., Bellefonte; Leigha Schrader, sr., Bellefonte; Erin Mullen, jr., Selinsgrove; Rylee Shawver, sr., Midd-West.
Defenders: Laura Hilkert, sr., Danville; Riley Outt, sr., Danville; Tonya Omlor, sr., Lewisburg, Alyvia Gamble, sr., Selinsgrove; Lily Shutt, jr., Midd-West.
Goalkeepers: Keeley Baker, so., Lewisburg; Kate Stover, sr., Selinsgrove.
Player of the Year: Reish, Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.