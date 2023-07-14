Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _
Baltimore 54 35 .607 2
Toronto 50 41 .549 7
New York 49 42 .538 8
Boston 48 43 .527 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 45 45 .500 _
Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½
Detroit 39 50 .438 5½
Chicago 38 54 .413 8
Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 52 39 .571 _
Houston 50 41 .549 2
Seattle 45 44 .506 6
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7
Oakland 25 67 .272 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 29 .674 _
Miami 53 39 .576 8½
Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12
New York 42 48 .467 18½
Washington 36 54 .400 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _
Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1
Chicago 42 47 .472 7
Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8½
St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _
Arizona 52 39 .571 _
San Francisco 49 41 .544 2½
San Diego 43 47 .478 8½
Colorado 34 57 .374 18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (France 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4), 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-7) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Bello 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 14 2 6 48 36 24
New England 11 4 7 40 38 28
Nashville 11 7 5 38 30 19
Philadelphia 11 7 4 37 37 25
Columbus 10 6 6 36 43 30
Atlanta 9 6 8 35 41 37
Orlando City 9 6 7 34 32 27
D.C. United 8 9 6 30 32 30
Chicago 7 7 8 29 30 31
CF Montréal 8 12 2 26 20 32
New York 6 8 8 26 21 23
Charlotte FC 6 8 8 26 30 38
New York City FC 5 7 11 26 24 28
Toronto FC 3 10 10 19 18 32
Inter Miami CF 5 13 3 18 22 33
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 12 8 2 38 40 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 6 36 33 24
Seattle 10 8 5 35 28 22
Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 32 33
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Austin FC 8 9 5 29 30 31
FC Dallas 8 9 5 29 24 25
Houston 8 10 4 28 26 31
Vancouver 7 7 7 28 34 30
Minnesota United 7 8 6 27 25 29
Sporting Kansas City 6 10 8 26 30 34
Portland 5 9 8 23 23 31
LA Galaxy 5 9 7 22 23 33
Colorado 3 10 9 18 16 30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 5
Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Saturday, July 8
Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 2, tie
New York City FC 1, Columbus 1, tie
Miami 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Atlanta 1, CF Montréal 0
New York 2, New England 1
Saint Louis City SC 1, Toronto FC 0
Chicago 1, Nashville 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 2, tie
Austin FC 4, Minnesota 1
Colorado 2, FC Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 4, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Seattle 3, Vancouver 2
Wednesday, July 12
New England 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 2, New York 1
Chicago 3, CF Montréal 0
Minnesota 3, Houston 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, Nashville 0
San Jose 2, Seattle 0
Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Saint Louis City SC 0
Saturday, July 15
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 14 4 .778 —
Connecticut 15 5 .750 —
Atlanta 11 8 .579 3½
Washington 11 8 .579 3½
Chicago 8 12 .400 7
Indiana 5 15 .250 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 2 .905 —
Dallas 11 9 .550 7½
Minnesota 9 11 .450 9½
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 11½
Phoenix 4 15 .211 14
Seattle 4 16 .200 14½
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 84, Chicago 72
New York 95, Indiana 87, OT
Dallas 107, Minnesota 67
Atlanta 85, Seattle 75
Las Vegas 97, Los Angeles 78
Saturday's Game
Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 8:30 p.m., Paradise, Nev.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Jake Marisnick outright to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Yordan Alvarez and RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (PCL) on rehab assignments.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Mike Meyers to Chicago White Sox for cash.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Tommy Milone outright to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Konnor Pilkington outright to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Pier-Olivier Boucher and RHPs Riley Gowens, Justin Long and Cory Wall. Claimed SS Dalton Guthrie off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge from Gwinnett. Designated RHP Roddery Munoz for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Snell and SS Phillip Glasser.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Tessitore. Released LHP McKenzie Mills.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed F Paul Reed.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed G Saben Lee to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed C Alex Galchenyuk on waivers.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Lucas Condotta to a two-year, two-way contract and D Nicolas Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Rick Kowalsky head coach for the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Ty Emberson on a one-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Olle Lycksell to a two-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Exercised their option to purchase F Nelson Quinones and signed him to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired M Mark-Anthony Kaye from Toronto in exchange for M Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot.
COLLEGE
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Todd Interdonato head baseball coach.
DAYTON — Named Darren Hertz assistant coach/director of development, Sean Damaska assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and Leron Black video coordinator for men's basketball.
ETSU — Promoted Ricky Rojas to director of men's and women's tennis.
KEENE ST. — Named Martin Testo director of athletics and recreation.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Agreed to terms with Derrick Brown on a four-year contract extension as head golf coach.
WISCONSIN — Named Vicky Opitz head coach of women’s rowing.
