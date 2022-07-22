Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 64 30 .681 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12 Toronto 50 43 .538 13½ Boston 48 45 .516 15½ Baltimore 46 46 .500 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 Chicago 46 46 .500 3 Detroit 38 56 .404 12 Kansas City 36 56 .391 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 61 32 .656 _ Seattle 51 42 .548 10 Texas 42 49 .462 18 Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21½ Oakland 33 62 .347 29 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _ Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½ Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½ Miami 43 49 .467 14½ Washington 31 63 .330 27½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ San Diego 52 42 .553 10 San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½ Colorado 43 50 .462 18½ Arizona 40 52 .435 21 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEThursday’s Games
Texas 8, Miami 0 Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 6-7) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 8-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEThursday’s Games
Texas 8, Miami 0 San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m. Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 10-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Chicago 20 6 .769 — Connecticut 17 9 .654 3 Washington 17 11 .607 4 Atlanta 12 15 .444 8½ New York 9 17 .346 11 Indiana 5 24 .172 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 8 .704 — Seattle 17 9 .654 1½ Los Angeles 12 14 .462 6½ Dallas 11 14 .440 7 Phoenix 11 16 .407 8 Minnesota 10 17 .370 9 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 78, Seattle 74
Thursday’s Games
Washington 78, New York 69 Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78 Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m. Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
FootballCanadian Football League GlanceEast DivisionW L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 2 2 0 4 75 110 Montreal 2 4 0 4 174 169 Hamilton 1 5 0 2 117 158 Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165
West DivisionW L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 6 0 0 12 156 104 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 BC 4 1 0 8 176 104 Saskatchewan 4 2 0 8 162 129 Edmonton 2 4 0 4 121 220 two points for a win, one for a tie ___
Week SixThursday’s Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24 Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23
Week SevenThursday’s Games
Montreal 40, Ottawa 33 BC 17, Hamilton 12
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Will Vest on the paternity list. Recalled SS Zack Short, 2B Kody Clemens and RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Beau Brieske on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the bereavement list. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jose Siri to Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Reinstated LHP Parker Mushinski from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 2B Phil Gosselin from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP J.P. Sears from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from rehab and the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with CF Roman Quinn on a contract and activated him. Placed OF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment. Sent RHP Cooper Criswell outright to Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Ezequiel Duran from Round Rock (PCL). Placed INF/OF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Reno (PCL). Designated LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Cole Phillips on a contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Matt Swarmer outright to Iowa (IL). MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville (IL). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Jacobson on a contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract and placed him on the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP Mauricio Liovera from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Trey Lipscomb, C Maxwell Romero Jr. and 3B Murphy Stehly on contracts.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Austin Rivers.
Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECITCUT SUN — Signed G Jazmine Jones to a rest-of-season contract. MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract. PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Kaela Davis to a hardship contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Deion Jones on the PUP list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OT David Sharpe. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with QB Kyler Murray on a contract extension through 2028. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Sal Cannella. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Matthias Farley. Placed DT Vernon Butler on the non-football injury list (NRI) and WR Dillon Stoner on the PUP list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed C David Andrews, CB Jonathan Jones, LB Raekwon McMillan, S Jabrill Peppers and RB James White on the PUP list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on the PUP list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list. NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Craig James. Placed OT George Senat on the non-football injury list. Placed OTs Mekhi Becton, George Fant, DE Carl Lawson, TE C.J. Uzomah and G Dru Samia on the PUP list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Nino Niederreiter to a two-year contract. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed RW Cole Lind and LW Carsen Twarynski to one-year, two-way contracts.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Ravel Morrison on a free permanent transfer using targeted allocation money (TAM), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Ajani Fortune to a homegrown player contract, effective Jan.1 2023.
COLLEGE
