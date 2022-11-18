Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 12 3 .800 — Toronto 9 7 .563 3½ New York 8 7 .533 4 Philadelphia 7 7 .500 4½ Brooklyn 7 9 .438 5½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 6 .600 — Washington 8 7 .533 1 Miami 7 8 .467 2 Orlando 4 11 .267 5 Charlotte 4 12 .250 5½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 3 .786 — Cleveland 8 6 .571 3 Indiana 7 6 .538 3½ Chicago 6 9 .400 5½ Detroit 3 13 .188 9
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 9 6 .600 — Memphis 9 6 .600 — Dallas 8 6 .571 ½ San Antonio 6 10 .375 3½ Houston 3 12 .200 6
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 10 5 .667 — Denver 9 5 .643 ½ Utah 10 6 .625 ½ Minnesota 7 8 .467 3 Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 3
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 9 5 .643 — Sacramento 8 6 .571 1 L.A. Clippers 9 7 .563 1 Golden State 6 9 .400 3½ L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108 Indiana 125, Charlotte 113 Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120 Boston 126, Atlanta 101 Toronto 112, Miami 104 Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98 New Orleans 124, Chicago 110 Houston 101, Dallas 92 New York 106, Denver 103 Phoenix 130, Golden State 119
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112 Brooklyn 109, Portland 107 L.A. Clippers 96, Detroit 91
Friday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m. Detroit at Sacramento, 6 p.m. Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m. Memphis at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NBAGL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Maine 5 0 1.000 — Cleveland 5 1 .833 ½ Raptors 4 1 .800 1 Windy City 4 1 .800 1 Capital City 4 2 .667 1½ Lakeland 3 2 .600 2 College Park 3 2 .600 2 Wisconsin 4 3 .571 2 Fort Wayne 2 2 .500 2½ Greensboro 2 3 .400 3 Delaware 1 3 .250 3½ Grand Rapids 1 4 .200 4 Motor City 1 5 .167 4½ Long Island 0 4 .000 4½ Westchester 0 4 .000 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 6 1 .857 — Rio Grande Valley 2 1 .667 2 Oklahoma City 3 2 .600 2 Texas 3 2 .600 2 Austin 3 3 .500 2½ Sioux Falls 2 2 .500 2½ Salt Lake City 2 2 .500 2½ South Bay 2 3 .400 3 Iowa 2 3 .400 3 Santa Cruz 2 3 .400 3 Memphis 2 3 .400 3 Stockton 2 4 .333 3½ Birmingham 1 4 .200 4 ___
Wednesday’s Games
G League 110, Oklahoma City 95 Texas 127, Ciudad de Mexico 114
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 103, Austin 85 Agua Caliente 117, Salt Lake City 107 Cleveland 119, Iowa 108 Maine 105, Capital City 103 Wisconsin 117, Motor City 105 Rio Grande Valley 149, Memphis 124 Stockton 100, South Bay 96
Friday’s Games
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m. Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m. Lakeland at Ciudad de Mexico, 8 p.m. Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m. Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m. Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m. Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m. Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m. South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 2 p.m. Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m. Wisconsin at Iowa, 4 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 17 15 2 0 30 69 36 Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 52 49 Tampa Bay 17 10 6 1 21 58 54 Detroit 17 8 5 4 20 59 61 Florida 17 9 7 1 19 57 54 Montreal 17 8 8 1 17 52 59 Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 17 14 3 0 28 63 41 Carolina 17 10 5 2 22 52 46 N.Y. Islanders 18 11 7 0 22 61 48 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 6 4 20 54 51 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 62 61 Philadelphia 17 7 7 3 17 42 52 Washington 19 7 9 3 17 55 63 Columbus 16 6 9 1 13 49 69
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 17 10 5 2 22 66 47 Winnipeg 15 10 4 1 21 46 35 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 54 40 Nashville 17 8 8 1 17 47 56 St. Louis 1 6 8 8 0 16 44 56 Minnesota 17 7 8 2 16 47 53 Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51 Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 18 14 4 0 28 65 43 Los Angeles 19 11 7 1 23 64 64 Seattle 17 9 5 3 21 55 47 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 61 Calgary 16 7 7 2 16 48 54 San Jose 19 6 10 3 15 60 75 Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70 Anaheim 17 5 11 1 11 47 73 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1 St. Louis 5, Chicago 2 Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey 3, Toronto 2, OT Boston 4, Philadelphia 1 Colorado 3, Carolina 2, OT Columbus 6, Montreal 4 Dallas 6, Florida 4 Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1 Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 4 Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2 St. Louis 5, Washington 4, SO Seattle 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Vegas 4, Arizona 1 Detroit 7, San Jose 4
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m. Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
