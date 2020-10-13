TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run senior Alex Hazzoum was so excited to get back on the soccer pitch following a brief layoff, he had himself a career day.
It’s been five days since Hazzoum and the rest of his teammates last played a game, and with a three-day weekend thanks to Columbus Day the Defenders had a lot of pent-up energy to make use of.
Hazzoum recorded a hat trick in the first half, and before it was all said and done he finished with a five-goal day as Warrior Run cruised to a 10-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Shamokin on Monday.
“I was just really excited to play today. We had a three-day weekend, so I had nothing to do all day (Monday),” said Hazzoum, who also added a pair of assists on the day. “I was just really excited to come out and play some soccer. It’s fun to play with the boys, but it’s nice to get that win, too.”
But as far as Warrior Run head coach Andy Bieber is concerned, he was mainly impressed with how Hazzoum and the rest of his players got their 10 goals.
“I liked the way they were working the ball around, passing and looking for openings,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “Even my subs that went in were doing the same thing. That is what we work on in practice, and it’s nice to see it come to fruition (in our games).”
Warrior Run (12-0, 6-0 HAC-II) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after barely 13 minutes of play as Alex Brown first connected off an assist by Hazzoum, who then scored back-to-back goals in a span of 2:15.
Moments after assisting on Hazzoum’s second goal with a spot-on corner kick, Hayden DuRussell would then score off on an assist by Luke Mattox to make the score 4-0.
Kaden Majcher as well as Hazzoum found the back of the net late in the opening half to give the Defenders a convincing 6-0 lead over the Indians (0-9-2, 0-6-1) at the break.
But it wasn’t convincing enough according to Bieber.
“Yeah, when we get up like that I like to get (some younger) kids in, but unfortunately Shamokin was still dangerous so I couldn’t play the whole team like I wanted to,” said Bieber.
However, that all changed in the second half when Hazzoum picked up where he left off in the first half when he scored just 1:21 in off a corner kick by Mattox.
After that, back-up player Ryan Ranck got in on the action as he connected on another assist by Mattox — his fourth of the game — to make the score 8-0.
Later on, Brown would tally his second goal of the game before Hazzoum scored his fifth, and easiest goal, with an open-netter less than 4 minutes remaining.
“We knew we just had to come out and play our game, and that’s what we did,” said Hazzoum. “We just came out here and played solid, played smart and we kept the ball moving, and that’s what really did it for us today.”
The loss will definitely leave a bad taste in the mouths of Shamokin’s players, and the hope of Indians’ coach Jon Grybos is that his players use the loss as motivation for the rest of the regular season.
“This was definitely our worst loss and our worst performance (of the season),” said Grybos. “We just have to have a short memory and get ready for the rest of our season, which should be awesome and competitive — as long as they are able to come and play their best.
“They should be angry, and that should be a great motivator for them (today) to get better and come with an edge to practice, added Shamokin’s coach, who would later apologize for being short on words following the loss.
Warrior Run will now hit the road to play Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Wednesday, while Shamokin hosts Southern Columbia under the lights at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 10, Shamokin 0at Warrior RunFirst half
WR-Alex Brown, assist Alex Hazzoum, 36:56. WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 30:44. WR-Hazzoum, Hayden DuRussell corner, 28:29. WR-DuRussell, assist Luke Mattox, 27:21. WR-Kaden Majcher, assist Mattox, 9:57. WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 1:50.
Second half
WR-Hazzoum, Mattox corner, 38:39. WR-Ryan Ranck, assist Mattox, 15:47. WR-Brown, assist Hazzoum, 12:08. WR-Hazzoum, assist Brown, 3:18.
Shots: WR, 23-1; Corners: WR, 9-0; Saves: Duncan Bender, 1; Shamokin, Dallas Scicchitano, 13.
