HUGHESVILLE - The Mifflinburg Wildcats faced two opponents in Friday's non-conference matchup - Hughesville, and themselves.
It was certainly a battle of attrition for both squads, and at the end of a long game marred by penalties and miscues, Mifflinburg managed to come out victorious.
Two touchdowns passes from sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler, along with rushing touchdowns from Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl, and the Wildcats took a 25-12 triumph over the Spartans at Harold L. Schaefer Memorial Stadium.
Yes, it may have been an ugly win, but it was a win nonetheless according to Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
"No (it wasn't pretty), but its a win and we will move forward," he said. "We constantly challenge ourselves each week by working hard to get better, play cleaner and crisper, and execute better.
"Even though we didn't see that tonight, we pulled out the win," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Sixteen penalty flags were thrown in the first half alone - eight for each team - but that didn't stop Mifflinburg (3-1) from getting out to a lead and holding onto it.
The Wildcats scored on their opening possession when Carter Breed capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run.
But a pair of costly fumbles ensued for Mifflinburg, the second of which helped Hughesville (0-4) get on the board late in the first quarter on Joey Swink's 31-yard touchdown pass to Justin Fowler with 1:03 left. The PAT was no good however, and the Wildcats led 7-6.
In the second quarter Troy Dressler found a wide open Andrew Diehl in the middle of the field for a 40-yard scoring strike to increase Mifflinburg's lead to 13-6, as that kick also failed.
Although Fowler intercepted a Troy Dressler pass on the Wildcats' next series, Mifflinburg would find the endzone one more time before the first half was over thanks to its young signal caller.
Troy Dressler (13-of-24 for 224 yards) shrugged off the INT to hook up with Zach Wertman for a 37-yard score. Wertman out-leaped Hughesville's Fowler at the front-left pylon to get the ball and build the Wildcats' lead to 19-6 at the break.
"Yes, there were a lot of penalties in the first half, and a lot of sloppiness. We came out flat and we weren't communicating well enough, and we didn't adjust on the fly on the field as much as I'd like to have seen," said Jason Dressler. "Even though we did that, we overcame ourselves and the penalties. But I give Hughesville a lot of credit, they came out with a lot of energy and a lot of effort to try to squeeze out a win.
"Regardless of what happened, we were up by two scores (at the half)," added Mifflinburg's coach, whose team was flagged 10 times for a total of 105 yards. "Going into halftime we talked about what the problem was - we were hurting ourselves - because we don't only have to beat Hughesville, we got to beat ourselves, too."
Diehl, who ran for 64 yards on 13 carries in the game, helped cap the night with a four-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter and give Mifflinburg a 25-6 lead.
"That was huge, and we needed that extra buffer to move us forward because Hughesville was giving a lot of effort and they were coming after us," said coach Dressler. "That touchdown was certainly a big deal for us in the second half.
"No, there's nothing wrong with (being 3-1). It's a win, right?"
Mifflinburg 25, Hughesville 12
at Hughesville High School
Mifflinburg (3-1);7;12;0;6 — 25
Hughesville (0-4);6;0;0;6 — 12
Scoring summary
First quarter
M-Carter Breed 17 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 8:31
H-Tyler Fowler 30 pass from Joey Swink (kick failed), 1:53
Second quarter
M-Andrew Diehl 40 pass from Troy Dressler (kick failed), 9:10
M-Zach Wertman 37 pass from Dressler (run failed), 1:19
Fourth quarter
M-Diehl 4 run (run failed) 11:42
H-Swink 1 run (pass failed) 4:14
Team statistics
;MIFF;HUGH
First downs;19;9
Rushes-yards;31-112;29-32
Passing yards;224;102
Comp.-att.-int.;13-24-2;9-22-4
Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-0
Penalties-yards;10-105;12-86
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 13-64, TD; Carter Breed 8-47, TD; Jacob Bingaman 1-2; Gabe Stetler 1-1; Leroy Simpson 1-0; Troy Dressler 7-(-2). Hughesville: Aiden Barlett 9-41; Kelby Gordner 6-17; Mason Hoppes 1-2; Joey Swink 6-0, TD; J.J. Gabel 2-(-1); Luke Kaiser 5-(-27).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 13-24-2, 224 yards, 2 TDs. Hughesville: Kaiser 6-16-2, 37 yards; Swink 3-6-2, 65 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Bingaman 4-72; Zack Wertman 4-70, TD; Cannon Griffith 3-20; Diehl 1-40, TD; Stetler 1-22. Hughesville: Tyler Fowler 4-68, TD; Swink 3-6; Brennan Hartman 0-13; Barlett 1-11; John Finnegan 1-4.
