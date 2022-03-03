Women's basketball
PSAC Quarterfinals
No. 3 Shepherd 76, No. 2 Bloomsburg 53
Notes: Bloomsburg fell to No. 3 Shepherd in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, Wednesday at Nelson Field House. The Huskies dropped to 18-11 while the Rams improved to 24-6.
Sophomore Emma Gochnauer led Bloomsburg with a career-best 16 points and seven rebounds, while graduate student Meghan Corridoni chipped in 10 points and pulled down six boards. Graduate student Emma Saxton finished the day with nine points and five rebounds, while freshman Ella Kale had five points and three assists.
As a team, the Huskies were held to a 28.6% shooting day from the floor and were 2-of-19 from three-point range. Bloomsburg finished the day 5-for-19 from the free-throw line. The Huskies won the rebounding battle 42-39 and outscored the Rams 16-10 on second-chance points, but Shepherd used 48 points in the paint to push past the Huskies.
Men's lacrosse
Ithaca 23, Lycoming 4
Notes: Senior attackman Owen Zimmerman notched the first hat trick of the season for Lycoming, collecting three of the team’s four goals, but perennial power Ithaca won the matchup at UPMC Field Wednesday. Zimmerman posted three goals and one groundball for the Warriors (0-2) to lead the team and first-year Joey Hoover, a Selinsgrove High grad, had the additional goal. Ithaca improves to 2-1.
Women's lacrosse
Bucknell 16, Duquesne 7
Notes: Senior Laurel McHale scored four goals, freshman Allie Boyce notched her first collegiate hat trick, and senior Katie Wendell had a four-point showing to lead a big night for the Bucknell attack unit in a 16-7 rout of visiting Duquesne at Graham Field at Holmes Stadium.
The Bison won their second straight laugher to get to 2-1 on the season, while the Dukes fell to 2-3. Including Saturday’s 17-6 home win over Robert Morris, Bucknell has won its last two contests by a combined 33-13. That is the team’s top two-game scoring output in two years, when the Bison opened the 2020 season with 34 goals in consecutive wins over Sacred Heart and Binghamton.
Bucknell had been 2-10 all-time against Duquesne, with the Dukes winning the last seven meetings between 2008-14 by an average margin of 8.6 goals. Bucknell’s last win over Duquesne was an 11-9 verdict in Pittsburgh in 2007.
The Bison are back in action on Saturday at St. Bonaventure at 3 p.m.
