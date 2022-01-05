For weeks, the wrestling witches stirred the rumor pot. It bubbled but no facts surfaced.
That is, until Iowa senior wrestler Spencer Lee announced his decision last Saturday. He would undergo surgery on his two shot ACLs and not wrestle the 2021-22 season for the defending NCAA champion Hawkeyes.
He's a three-time national champion at 125 pounds.
To say that action was a blow to the champs defending the crown would be an understatement.
What would it mean to the rest of the field – especially to runner-up Penn State? Plenty. The Lions haven’t exactly had Dan Gable at 125 pounds.
The Nits have countered, somewhat, in welcoming transfer Drew Hildebrandt, fourth last year when he wrestled for Central Michigan. He’s a super senior and eligible right away, perhaps Friday night as the Lions face Maryland on the road.
Hildebrandt, whose sister Sarah was a bronze medalist in the 2020 Olympics, is a two-time All-American who has an overall 83-33 record. He’s also a two-time MAC champion.
He lost twice in last year’s nationals but one of his wins was a 4-2 overtime win over Northern Iowa’s Brody Teske, who spent some time at PSU before heading back to his home state.
What will the Hawks do? They will likely pull the redshirt of true freshman Drake Ayala, who finished third at the recently completed Southern Scuffle. He’s 10-2 with both losses to Minnesota All-American Patrick McKee.
Ayala is a three-time Iowa state champion. He’s from Fort Dodge, the same hometown as Teske.
Let’s don’t award another title to Penn State. Funny things happen at nationals. And Penn State does have some holes. In duals so far, the Blue and White hasn’t won at 157 pounds and 165 still needs to find a starter.
WIN Magazine, with Lee on the sidelines, has already pushed the Lions to the top in both the dual meet and tournament rankings.
Should be interesting in March.
Wrestling’s loss
Pennsylvania wrestling took a big hit last week when long-time coach Neil Turner died in his sleep in the Lancaster area where he helped his son Trent Turner with his program at Conestoga Valley High.
I’ve known Neil Turner for more than 30 years and I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. He was the epitome of a straight shooter.
His creed was faith, family and wrestling in that order. He coached at all levels.
Neil, a member of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, was for many years the MC of the chapter’s induction ceremony.
He started coaching in 1961 at Altoona High and later coached at Stevens Trade, Clarion University, Clearfield High and later at Lock Haven University.
In 1991, he moved to Messiah College, where he coached for 11 years.
Overall, his coaching record was 361-162-5.
Covid-19
It’s pretty hard to write anything these days without mentioning COVID-19. The virus forced postponement of the Midlands (recently pretty much the Iowa invite). But a group in Illinois stepped in with a Matmen tournament, which was won by Pitt.
Missouri won the annual Southern Scuffle. This tournament was watered down as some of the powers sent second-liners to the event.
Both Iowa and Penn State sent backups to the Scuffle and their placings reflect that. Penn State was 16th with 32 points and the Hawkeyes were 18th with 29.5 points.
COVID also threw a big-sized wrench into the FloWrestling Michigan-Arizona State dual in Austin, Texas Monday night. The two teams split four bouts because of COVID restrictions.
