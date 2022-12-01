WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College men’s soccer players were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV team, as senior Brayden Wise was a second-team defender, first-year Keller Chamovitz was a third-team forward and junior Kenny Clapp was a third-team defender.
Wise earns his second all-region selection after he was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Year. A three-time all-conference selection, he picked up his second First Team All-MAC Freedom honors in 2022. Wise started all 21 games this season, playing a career-high 1,827 minutes. He notched two goals, one that spearheaded a dramatic comeback against regionally-ranked Lancaster Bible College and one against Delaware Valley College on a penalty kick. He also added an assist for five points.
Chamovitz, the MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year and a Second Team All-MAC Freedom selection, is the first Lycoming forward to earn all-region honors since Chris Lorenzet earned the honors in 2008. Chamovitz led the Warriors with five goals, seven assists and 17 points.
Jenna Hall earns women’s soccer all-region honors
LEWISBURG – Bucknell junior goalkeeper Jenna Hall has been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Third Team. Hall, the 2022 Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year who helped lead the Bison to a second straight conference championship, earned her first All-Region honor.
Hall, who was named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team for the second straight year, blanked Ohio State for the first 106 minutes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, before the Buckeyes finally broke the scoreless deadlock deep into the second overtime period.
Hall finished the season as the Patriot League leader in goals-against average (0.64), save percentage (.872), and shutouts (9). Her 0.64 GAA obliterated the school record of 0.82 by Jessica Ratner in 2015. Hall’s .872 save percentage ranks second in school history, just behind Becky Snover’s .877 mark set in 1995.
Hall’s nine shutouts were third-most in a season at Bucknell, and her 17 career shutouts now rank third all-time, just five behind Ratner’s 22. Ratner, a Second Team selection in 2016, and Hall are the only two Bucknell goalkeepers to earn All-Region honors.
As a team, Bucknell recorded one of its best defensive seasons in school history. The Bison tied the school record with 11 team shutouts and conceded only 15 goals in 20 games.
Lycoming's Green earns all-region women's soccer accolades
WILLIAMSPORT – After playing a key role in leading the Lycoming College women's soccer team to its first postseason appearance in program history, senior Bella Green has become the second player in program history to earn all-region honors, as the United Soccer Coaches announced the teams on Nov. 30, with Green earning a spot on the third team.
A two-time First Team All-MAC Freedom midfielder, Green joined 2016 third-team all-region selection Jordan Lazerich as the only all-region picks in the program’s 29 seasons. Green is also the second Warrior in program history to earn two first-team all-conference honors in a career, where she joined defender Melani Love (1996-97).
Green led the Warriors with 10 goals, two assists, 22 points and three game-winning goals. She finished sixth in the conference in goals and seventh in game-winners and points. A three-time MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week honoree in her career, Green earned the award this season on Sept. 12, after scoring her first hat trick against Keuka College in a 4-0 shutout.
She finished her career tied for fifth in program history with 24 goals, tied for 10th with 12 assists, sixth with 60 points, and tied for fourth with six game-winning goals.
Varano lands on United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Bloomsburg University women's soccer player Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, was named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Team.
Varano earned a spot on the First Team for the second time in her career. Varano was also a First Team All-Conference selection after helping the Huskies go 14-5-2 this year and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
Varano finished the year with a team-high 10 goals and 23 points in 21 games. Varano's 10 goals were the second-most in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The graduate student led the PSAC in game-winning goals with six, and her six game-winning scores were also tied for the fifth-most in Division II. Varano is making her second appearance on the All-Atlantic Region First Team as she also earned a First Team selection back in 2019.
