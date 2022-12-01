WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College men’s soccer players were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV team, as senior Brayden Wise was a second-team defender, first-year Keller Chamovitz was a third-team forward and junior Kenny Clapp was a third-team defender.

Wise earns his second all-region selection after he was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Year. A three-time all-conference selection, he picked up his second First Team All-MAC Freedom honors in 2022. Wise started all 21 games this season, playing a career-high 1,827 minutes. He notched two goals, one that spearheaded a dramatic comeback against regionally-ranked Lancaster Bible College and one against Delaware Valley College on a penalty kick. He also added an assist for five points.

