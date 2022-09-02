LEWISBURG — The boys and girls cross country teams from Lewisburg both opened the 2022 season with a pair of sweeps in a quad meet held Thursday at the Pawling Sports Complex.

For the boys, Thomas Hess won the 3.1-mile race in 17 minutes-flat, while the runner-up was his younger brother, Jonathan, who crossed the finish line in 17:23. Third went to Kieran Murray (17:54) and Liam Shabahang was fifth (18:16) for the Green Dragons (3-0).

