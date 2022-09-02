LEWISBURG — The boys and girls cross country teams from Lewisburg both opened the 2022 season with a pair of sweeps in a quad meet held Thursday at the Pawling Sports Complex.
For the boys, Thomas Hess won the 3.1-mile race in 17 minutes-flat, while the runner-up was his younger brother, Jonathan, who crossed the finish line in 17:23. Third went to Kieran Murray (17:54) and Liam Shabahang was fifth (18:16) for the Green Dragons (3-0).
On the girls side, Alanna Jacob finished third in 20:59 to represent the highest finisher for Lewisburg (3-0), and Baylee Espinosa was fourth for the Green Dragons in 21:16.
Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage won the race in 19:48.
Boys
Lewisburg 18, Selinsgrove 42
Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50
Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 50
At Lewisburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:00; 2. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 17:23; 3. Kieran Murray, Lew, 17:54; 4. Derrick Blair, Sel, 18:11; 5. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 18:16; 6. Gabe Schaeffer, Sel, 18:30; 7. Ben Bailey, Lew, 18:46; 8. Owen VanKirk, Lew, 19:48; 9. Zach Wentz, Sel, 19:50; 10. Paul Tranquillo, Lew, 20:07; 11. Brady Ryder, Lew, 20:35; 12. Gabriel Newlin, Lew, 20:41; 13. Luca Kuhn, Lew, 20:44.
Girls
Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 50
Lewisburg 15, Selinsgrove 50
Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 46
At Lewisburg
1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 19:48; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 20:13; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 20:59; 4. Baylee Espinosa, Lew, 21:16; 5. Haley Conner, SC, 21:41; 6. Maya Sak, Lew, 22:01; 7. Jenna Binney, Lew, 22:02; 8. Heather Cecco, SC, 24:00; 9. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lew, 26:23; 10. Chloe Spielyk, Lew, 26:44; 15. Valeria Riley, Lew, 28:32; 16. Olivia Morgan, Lew, 28:57; 17. Laura Tranquillo, Lew, 28:59; 18. Sofia Wilkinson, Lew, 29:11; 20. Kaitlyn Doran, Lew, 30:15.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 3,
Selinsgrove 2 (2 OT)
SELINSGROVE — Sarah Fritz scored off an assist from Taylor Beachy in double overtime to give the Wildcats a nonleague win over the Seals at Harold L. Bolig Stadium.
Beachey scored off a low pass across the 18 from Jasmine Doebler in the 68th minute to tie the game at 2 and send the game into overtime.
The first goal for Mifflinburg (1-1) came from Fritz off an assist by Beachy in the 53rd minute that tied the game at 1.
“Both teams played their hearts out! It was a really great game,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando.
Laura Darrup made six saves to help the Wildcats get the win.
Mifflinburg next plays at Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Mifflinburg 3, Selinsgrove 2 (2 OT)
At Selinsgrove
First half
Sel-Ella Magee, assist Gianna Gamble, 30:00.
Second half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 53:00
Sel-Taylor Zacharda, assist Abigail Parise, 55:00
Miff-Beachy, assist Jasmine Doebler, 68:00.
Double overtime
Miff-Fritz, assist Beachy, :00.
Shots: 5-5. Corner kicks: Mifflinburg, 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 6; Selinsgrove (Kiersten Yoder), 5.
Warrior Run 5,
Danville 1
DANVILLE – Amara Bieber scored twice, plus Raygan Lust, Maura Woland and Andy Bohart had one goal each as the Defenders cruised past the Ironmen in the nonleague matchup.
Lust, Bieber and Woland all tallied goals in the first half to give Warrior Run (1-1) a 3-0 lead.
The Defenders led the Ironmen in shots (11-2) and corners (4-0), and Chloe Burden made two saves to get the win.
Warrior Run next plays at Montoursville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9,
Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 0
BLOOMSBURG – Madalyn Fasnacht, Kat Bennage and Mattie Steck all scored a pair of goals in the first half to power the Lions to the nonleague victory.
Audrey Millett added a goal and an assist in the first half, plus Kailey Devlin had two assists in the opening half plus Bennage had a helper as well.
In the second half, Abby Schuler and Erica Stauffer tallied goals in the second half for Meadowbrook (3-0), with Haileyanne Kramer assisting on Stauffer’s goal.
Meadowbrook next hosts Northumberland Christian today at 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 0,
Lower Dauphin 0 (OT)
HUMMELSTOWN — The nonleague contest between the Green Dragons and Falcons ended in a scoreless tie.
Lewisburg (0-0-1) led in shots on goal (6-2), but Lower Dauphin led in corners 6-2. Goalkeeper Henry Harrison made two saves to preserve the shutout for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg, which won the JV game 1-0, next plays at Loyalsock at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Milton 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Black Panthers lost just one game in three singles matches to wrap up the nonleague shutout win over the Wildcats.
Milton improves to 3-3 and the Black Panthers next play at Bloomsburg at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mifflinburg is 0-2 and next plays at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Brooklyn Wade (Milt) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Abbey Kitchen (Milt) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lydia Crawford (Milt) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kyleigh Snyder-Emily Seward (Milt) won by forfeit.
2. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg (Milt) won by forfeit.
Golf
Warrior Run 175,
Loyalsock 183
MILTON — Hannah Rabb’s 1-over-par 36 and a 45 from Mason Sheesley helped lead the Defenders past the Lancers in the HAC-II match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
In addition for Warrior Run, Hunter Saul and Dylan Laubach carded rounds of 45 and 48, respectively.
Warrior Run competes against Montoursville at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Williamsport Country Club.
Warrior Run 175, Loyalsock 183
At Wynding Brook Golf Course, par 35
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb, 36; Mason Sheesley, 45; Hunter Saul, 46; Dylan Laubach, 48. Other golfers: Reagen Campbell, 51; Emily Trautman, 58.
Loyalsock: Rylan Tillotson, 41; Chase Cowden, 46; Brayden Gifford, 47; Drake Dupont, 49. Other golfers: Jaden Rankinen, 50; Davyn Allis, 53.
Field hockey
Muncy 2, Milton 0
MILTON — The Indians downed the Black Panthers in nonleague action at Alumni Stadium. Milton falls to 0-2 and the Black Panthers next play at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
