WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg junior Eddie Monaco IV is the No. 1 seed for the District 4 Singles Tournament that begins 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.

Monaco, the defending District 4 champion, gets a bye in the first round. In the second round Monaco will face either Towanda’s Rein Alderfer or Galeton’s Micah Baston, the latter Monaco defeated 6-1, 6-2 in Thursday’s team quarterfinal match.

