WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg junior Eddie Monaco IV is the No. 1 seed for the District 4 Singles Tournament that begins 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Monaco, the defending District 4 champion, gets a bye in the first round. In the second round Monaco will face either Towanda’s Rein Alderfer or Galeton’s Micah Baston, the latter Monaco defeated 6-1, 6-2 in Thursday’s team quarterfinal match.
Fellow Green Dragon Will Cecchini is the No. 7 seed. He faces either Montoursville’s Wyatt Fry or Muncy’s Rowan Revata in the second round.
Also making the tournament are Mifflinburg’s Matthew Blake and Milton’s Hagan Hanselman-Reigel. The two will play against each other in the first round.
The first three rounds will be played Saturday, with the semifinals and finals held Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center.
District 4 Singles Tournament
At Williamsport Area High School
Saturday’s first-round pairings
1 Eddie Monaco (Lew), bye; Rein Alderfer (Towanda) vs. Micah Baston (Galeton); Jacob Abadi (Wellsboro) vs. Eli Bower (Jersey Shore); 8 James Kehrer (Montoursville), bye; 5 Luke Friscia (Danville), bye; Logan Hammond (Loyalsock) vs. Jake Crane (Bloomsburg); Kade Sanford (So. Williamsport) vs. Mason Thomas (Hughesville); 4 Luke Hottenstein (Central Columbia), bye; 3 John Finnegan (Hughesville), bye; Matthew Blake (Mifflinburg) vs. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel (Milton); Matthew Getz (Central Columbia) vs. Reilly Steich (Galeton); 6 Peyton McClure (Wellsboro), bye; 7 Will Cecchini (Lewisburg), bye; Wyatt Fry (Montoursville) vs. Rowan Revata (Muncy); Luke Tavani (Towanda) vs. Daniel Harman (North Penn-Mansfield); 2 Jett Pulizzi (Loyalsock), bye.
MIFFLINBURG — A win by Tyler Geiswite at 2 singles combined with a sweep in doubles lifted the Black Panthers to a season-ending nonleague victory over the Wildcats.
Geiswite beat Kaleb Sauers 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles for Milton (2-13), plus the teams of Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker and Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill only gave up five games between them.
Matthew Blake picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win over Hagen Hanselman-Reigel at No. 1 singles, and Jacob Post won by forfeit at No. 3 singles for Mifflinburg (0-17).
1. Matthew Blake (Miff) def. Hagen Hanselman-Reigel, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Tyler Geiswite (Milt) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Jacob Post (Miff) won by forfeit.
1. Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker (Milt) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill (Milt) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers, 6-0, 6-1.
