National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 24 12 .667 —

Philadelphia 21 16 .568 3½

Toronto 18 17 .514 5½

Boston 18 20 .474 7

New York 18 20 .474 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 24 15 .615 —

Charlotte 20 19 .513 4

Washington 19 19 .500 4½

Atlanta 17 20 .459 6

Orlando 7 32 .179 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 25 10 .714 —

Milwaukee 25 15 .625 2½

Cleveland 21 17 .553 5½

Indiana 14 25 .359 13

Detroit 7 29 .194 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 25 14 .641 —

Dallas 20 18 .526 4½

San Antonio 15 22 .405 9

New Orleans 13 25 .342 11½

Houston 11 28 .282 14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 28 10 .737 —

Denver 18 18 .500 9

Minnesota 18 20 .474 10

Portland 14 23 .378 13½

Oklahoma City 13 24 .351 14½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 29 8 .784 —

Phoenix 29 8 .784 —

L.A. Lakers 20 19 .513 10

L.A. Clippers 19 19 .500 10½

Sacramento 16 24 .400 14½

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 140, Detroit 111

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 106

Houston 114, Washington 111

San Antonio 99, Boston 97

Dallas 99, Golden State 82

Brooklyn 129, Indiana 121

Minnesota 98, Oklahoma City 90

Toronto 117, Milwaukee 111

Utah 115, Denver 109

Atlanta 108, Sacramento 102

Miami 115, Portland 109

Thursday's Games

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 35 22 8 5 49 116 103

Florida 33 22 7 4 48 128 97

Toronto 32 22 8 2 46 108 78

Boston 29 17 10 2 36 85 76

Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114

Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116

Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107

Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Rangers 34 22 8 4 48 101 85

Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89

Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66

Pittsburgh 32 19 8 5 43 104 84

Philadelphia 33 13 14 6 32 86 110

Columbus 31 15 15 1 31 101 112

New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 99 121

N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 34 21 11 2 44 104 91

St. Louis 34 19 10 5 43 119 96

Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 123 96

Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98

Winnipeg 32 16 11 5 37 98 92

Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85

Chicago 33 11 17 5 27 77 112

Arizona 31 6 22 3 15 64 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 36 22 13 1 45 129 110

Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99

Calgary 31 17 8 6 40 100 73

Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111

Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89

San Jose 34 17 16 1 35 96 108

Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95

Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 4, Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Men's college basketball

EAST

Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88

Davidson 88, Saint Joseph's 73

Morgan St. 100, Goucher 41

St. John's 89, DePaul 84

Villanova 75, Creighton 41

Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60

SOUTH

Alabama 83, Florida 70

Alabama A&M 72, MVSU 67

Alcorn St. 65, Jackson St. 50

Chattanooga 75, Wofford 67

ETSU 80, VMI 79

East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT

FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 67

Furman 58, UNC-Greensboro 54

Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63

Houston 83, South Florida 66

Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69

Louisville 75, Pittsburgh 72

Mercer 83, Samford 80

Miami 88, Syracuse 87

NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57

Richmond 80, UMass 72

Temple 66, UCF 62

Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT

Texas Southern 67, Grambling St. 61

UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54

W. Carolina 94, The Citadel 90, OT

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58

Iowa St. 51, Texas Tech 47

Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67

Milwaukee 63, Green Bay 49

Missouri St. 71, Bradley 69

N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65

Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73

Penn St. 74, Northwestern 70

VCU 53, Dayton 52

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Alabama St. 68

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 90, Westcliff 64

N. Arizona 101, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 54

Women's college basketball

EAST

American 66, Colgate 52

Boston U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 51

Lehigh 62, Army 55

Maine 65, Hartford 44

Navy 57, Bucknell 55

Northeastern 77, UNC-Wilmington 67

Richmond 66, George Washington 63

Vermont 60, New Hampshire 37

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 65, MVSU 56

E. Kentucky 61, Cent. Arkansas 46

Florida Gulf Coast 88, North Florida 57

Gardner-Webb 99, Charleston Southern 62

Jackson St. 75, Alcorn St. 49

Jacksonville St. 72, Bellarmine 63

Liberty 65, Stetson 49

Longwood 62, UNC-Asheville 57

Southern U. 89, Prairie View 52

Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 66

Tulsa 72, Memphis 69

UCF 54, Tulane 47

VCU 74, Duquesne 70, OT

MIDWEST

Akron 62, Kent St. 61

Ball St. 83, N. Illinois 82, OT

Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 66

Houston 66, Wichita St. 61

Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53

South Florida 61, Cincinnati 46

Toledo 64, E. Michigan 48

W. Michigan 58, Cent. Michigan 44

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. 54, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 71

Kansas St. 60, Oklahoma St. 49

Texas A&M-CC 61, Houston Baptist 56

Texas Tech 74, Texas 61

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Jason Kanzler major league coach, Andrew Ball and Scott Powers assistant general managers and Sara Goodrum director of player development.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Denzel Valentine.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

NBA G League — Named Malik Rose head of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Terrace Marshall and OL Cameron Erving on injured reserve. Activated LB Haason Reddick, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Reggie Bonnafon and QB P.J. Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Jacob Tuoti-Mariner. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Jalen Julius to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve. Placed LB Charles Snowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Stanford Samuels to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT B.J. Hill and RB Joe Mixon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Scotty Washington from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Tony Fields II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Nick Mullens to the active roster. Signed RB Dexter Williams off the Miami practice squad and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Baker Mayfield and LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. Signed RB Artavis Pierce to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Micah Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Keanu Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Josiah Bronson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Kyron Brown from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated DL McTelvin Agrim, LB Baron Browning, CBs Bryce Callahan and Mike Ford, OLBs Bradley Chubb, Steven Weatherly and Jonathon Cooper, WRs Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, T Bobby Massie, DL Mike Purcell and S Caden Sterns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Kareem Jackson and G Dalton Risner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. Placed TE Hunter Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated K J.J. Molson and LB Ray Wilborn from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated C Josh Myers to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WRs Danny Amendola, Chris Moore, TE Antony Auclair, DL Ron'Dell Carter, OL Tytus Howard, RB David Johnson and DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Dominik Eberle and RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LS Luke Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Shon Coleman to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TEs Dan Arnold and Jacob Hollister, WRs Jaydon Mickens, Josh Hammond and DT Jay Tufele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P J.K. Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed CB Josh Jackson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Will Compton. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard. Placed OT Kamaal Seymour on the COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated TE Jared Cook and LB Damon Lloyd from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated RB Patrick Laird to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kirk Cousins and T Brian O'Neill from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Tashawn Bower on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated T Ryan Ramczyk from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Garrett Griffin to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Activated CB Dylan Mabin and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DLs Dexter Lawrence, Danny Shelton, OT Korey Cunningham and WR Darius Slayton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Activated LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka'dar Hollman from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Zach Banner, LBs Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Anthony McFarland and DE Chris Wormley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Joe Haden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DT Myles Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Al Woods on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated P Bradley Pinion from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Aaron Stinnie to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo to the active roster. Designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Ereck Flowers and RB Antonio Gibson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB William Jackson III on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jolo Wicker and DB Malcolm Thompson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned D Greg Pateryn, RW Bryce Kindopp, Cs Benoit-Olivier Grouix, Danny O'Regan and G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) from loan. Recalled D Jacob Larsson from the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Sam Lafferty to Pittsburgh for LW Aledx Nylander. Sent D Alec Regula and RW Kurtis Gabriel to Rockford (AHL). Designated D Nicolas Beaudin and RW Brett Connolly for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen and C Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and D Luke Witkowski to the taxi squad from Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated G Kaden Fulcher and RWs Luke Witkowski and Riley Barber for assignment to the taxi squad.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned Gs Dylan Ferguson and Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Gs Hunter Jones and Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned Gs Felix Sandstrom and Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned RW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Waived C Riley Nash.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed RW Yushiroh Hirano and C Brandon Cutler to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Wichita (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Tyler Parks to Atlanta (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired RW Simon Holmstrom.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Released LW Cedric Lacroix from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired G Cam Johnsdon. Recalled F Zach Jordan from kalamazoo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Erik Bradford to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned D Mike Lee to Indy (ECHL). Returned D michael Brodzinski to Orlando (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Returned F Vladislav Mikhalchuk to Jacksonville (ECHL). Assigned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F s Justin Ducharme and Shawn St. Amant from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Xavier Bouchard to Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Blake Siebenaler to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Butrus Ghafari from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Kurtis Gabriel. Returned LW Kale Howarth to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Austin Osmanski to a standard player contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Cody Sylvester on the commissioner's exempt list.

CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Greenville. Signed G Brenda Bonello. Traded F Mason Mitchell to Idaho.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed D Jake Kearley, Fs Russell Jordan and Dylan Vander Esch on the commissioner's exempt list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Bailey Conger on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Ayden MacDonald. Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Darren Brady on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed G Jason Pawloski off waivers from Worcester. Placed D Collin Saccoman on injured reserve. Placed D Justin Murray and F Jake Slater on the commissioner's exempt list.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Garrett Clarke.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired G Chris Pascal as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated D Samuel Thibault and F Matt Carey from the commissioner's exempt list. Placed G Dylan Wells on the commissioner's exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired F Brett Van Os from Cincinnati.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nigel Slade. Activated D Damian Chrcek from reserve. Placed F Dominick Sacco on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Adam Larkin.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F William Leblanc.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Darren McCormick from the commissioner's exempt list. Activated D Tanner Lishchynsky from reserve. Placed D Trey Phillips on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Joey Colatarci from the commissioner's exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Stefanos Lekkas, Ds Christopher Meriseir-Ortiz and Dominic Dockery from the commissioner's exempt list. Activated F Brendan Harris from injured reserve. Placed Fs Felix Pare and Matt Alfaro on the commissioner's exempt list. Loaned F Nick Hutchison to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Released G Matt Calas as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F David Thomson. Placed Ds Cam Clarke and Nick Minerva on reserve. Released G Lucan Renard as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Approved the sale of Real Salt Lake and associated properties to David Blitzer and Ryan Smith's entertainment group (SEG).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew for general allocation money (GAM).

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Raymon Gaddis to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a three-year contract via transfer from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned MF James Sands to Scottish Premier League team Rangers FC through June 30, 2023, with option for permanent transfer at the end of the loan.

ST. LOUIS FC — Named Bradley Carnell head coach.

