National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 24 12 .667 —
Philadelphia 21 16 .568 3½
Toronto 18 17 .514 5½
Boston 18 20 .474 7
New York 18 20 .474 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 15 .615 —
Charlotte 20 19 .513 4
Washington 19 19 .500 4½
Atlanta 17 20 .459 6
Orlando 7 32 .179 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 10 .714 —
Milwaukee 25 15 .625 2½
Cleveland 21 17 .553 5½
Indiana 14 25 .359 13
Detroit 7 29 .194 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 25 14 .641 —
Dallas 20 18 .526 4½
San Antonio 15 22 .405 9
New Orleans 13 25 .342 11½
Houston 11 28 .282 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 28 10 .737 —
Denver 18 18 .500 9
Minnesota 18 20 .474 10
Portland 14 23 .378 13½
Oklahoma City 13 24 .351 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 29 8 .784 —
Phoenix 29 8 .784 —
L.A. Lakers 20 19 .513 10
L.A. Clippers 19 19 .500 10½
Sacramento 16 24 .400 14½
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 140, Detroit 111
Philadelphia 116, Orlando 106
Houston 114, Washington 111
San Antonio 99, Boston 97
Dallas 99, Golden State 82
Brooklyn 129, Indiana 121
Minnesota 98, Oklahoma City 90
Toronto 117, Milwaukee 111
Utah 115, Denver 109
Atlanta 108, Sacramento 102
Miami 115, Portland 109
Thursday's Games
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 22 8 5 49 116 103
Florida 33 22 7 4 48 128 97
Toronto 32 22 8 2 46 108 78
Boston 29 17 10 2 36 85 76
Detroit 34 16 15 3 35 96 114
Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116
Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107
Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 34 22 8 4 48 101 85
Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89
Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66
Pittsburgh 32 19 8 5 43 104 84
Philadelphia 33 13 14 6 32 86 110
Columbus 31 15 15 1 31 101 112
New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 99 121
N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 34 21 11 2 44 104 91
St. Louis 34 19 10 5 43 119 96
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 123 96
Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98
Winnipeg 32 16 11 5 37 98 92
Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85
Chicago 33 11 17 5 27 77 112
Arizona 31 6 22 3 15 64 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 22 13 1 45 129 110
Anaheim 36 18 11 7 43 111 99
Calgary 31 17 8 6 40 100 73
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111
Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89
San Jose 34 17 16 1 35 96 108
Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95
Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 4, Edmonton 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, ppd
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Calgary at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Men's college basketball
EAST
Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88
Davidson 88, Saint Joseph's 73
Morgan St. 100, Goucher 41
St. John's 89, DePaul 84
Villanova 75, Creighton 41
Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60
SOUTH
Alabama 83, Florida 70
Alabama A&M 72, MVSU 67
Alcorn St. 65, Jackson St. 50
Chattanooga 75, Wofford 67
ETSU 80, VMI 79
East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT
FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Florida 67
Furman 58, UNC-Greensboro 54
Gardner-Webb 88, Charleston Southern 63
Houston 83, South Florida 66
Longwood 109, Pfeiffer 69
Louisville 75, Pittsburgh 72
Mercer 83, Samford 80
Miami 88, Syracuse 87
NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57
Richmond 80, UMass 72
Temple 66, UCF 62
Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT
Texas Southern 67, Grambling St. 61
UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54
W. Carolina 94, The Citadel 90, OT
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58
Iowa St. 51, Texas Tech 47
Michigan St. 79, Nebraska 67
Milwaukee 63, Green Bay 49
Missouri St. 71, Bradley 69
N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65
Notre Dame 78, North Carolina 73
Penn St. 74, Northwestern 70
VCU 53, Dayton 52
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Alabama St. 68
FAR WEST
Long Beach St. 90, Westcliff 64
N. Arizona 101, Embry-Riddle (AZ) 54
Women's college basketball
EAST
American 66, Colgate 52
Boston U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 51
Lehigh 62, Army 55
Maine 65, Hartford 44
Navy 57, Bucknell 55
Northeastern 77, UNC-Wilmington 67
Richmond 66, George Washington 63
Vermont 60, New Hampshire 37
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 65, MVSU 56
E. Kentucky 61, Cent. Arkansas 46
Florida Gulf Coast 88, North Florida 57
Gardner-Webb 99, Charleston Southern 62
Jackson St. 75, Alcorn St. 49
Jacksonville St. 72, Bellarmine 63
Liberty 65, Stetson 49
Longwood 62, UNC-Asheville 57
Southern U. 89, Prairie View 52
Texas Southern 73, Grambling St. 66
Tulsa 72, Memphis 69
UCF 54, Tulane 47
VCU 74, Duquesne 70, OT
MIDWEST
Akron 62, Kent St. 61
Ball St. 83, N. Illinois 82, OT
Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 66
Houston 66, Wichita St. 61
Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53
South Florida 61, Cincinnati 46
Toledo 64, E. Michigan 48
W. Michigan 58, Cent. Michigan 44
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. 54, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40
Iowa St. 81, Oklahoma 71
Kansas St. 60, Oklahoma St. 49
Texas A&M-CC 61, Houston Baptist 56
Texas Tech 74, Texas 61
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Jason Kanzler major league coach, Andrew Ball and Scott Powers assistant general managers and Sara Goodrum director of player development.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Denzel Valentine.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.
NBA G League
NBA G League — Named Malik Rose head of basketball operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Terrace Marshall and OL Cameron Erving on injured reserve. Activated LB Haason Reddick, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Reggie Bonnafon and QB P.J. Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Jacob Tuoti-Mariner. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Jalen Julius to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve. Placed LB Charles Snowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Stanford Samuels to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT B.J. Hill and RB Joe Mixon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Scotty Washington from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Tony Fields II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Nick Mullens to the active roster. Signed RB Dexter Williams off the Miami practice squad and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Baker Mayfield and LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. Signed RB Artavis Pierce to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Micah Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Keanu Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Josiah Bronson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Kyron Brown from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated DL McTelvin Agrim, LB Baron Browning, CBs Bryce Callahan and Mike Ford, OLBs Bradley Chubb, Steven Weatherly and Jonathon Cooper, WRs Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, T Bobby Massie, DL Mike Purcell and S Caden Sterns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Kareem Jackson and G Dalton Risner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. Placed TE Hunter Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated K J.J. Molson and LB Ray Wilborn from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated C Josh Myers to return from injured reserve to practice.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WRs Danny Amendola, Chris Moore, TE Antony Auclair, DL Ron'Dell Carter, OL Tytus Howard, RB David Johnson and DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Dominik Eberle and RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LS Luke Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Shon Coleman to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TEs Dan Arnold and Jacob Hollister, WRs Jaydon Mickens, Josh Hammond and DT Jay Tufele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P J.K. Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed CB Josh Jackson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Will Compton. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard. Placed OT Kamaal Seymour on the COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated TE Jared Cook and LB Damon Lloyd from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated RB Patrick Laird to return from injured reserve to practice.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kirk Cousins and T Brian O'Neill from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Tashawn Bower on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated T Ryan Ramczyk from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Garrett Griffin to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Activated CB Dylan Mabin and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DLs Dexter Lawrence, Danny Shelton, OT Korey Cunningham and WR Darius Slayton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Activated LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka'dar Hollman from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Zach Banner, LBs Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Anthony McFarland and DE Chris Wormley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Joe Haden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DT Myles Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Al Woods on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated P Bradley Pinion from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Aaron Stinnie to return from injured reserve to practice.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo to the active roster. Designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Ereck Flowers and RB Antonio Gibson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB William Jackson III on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jolo Wicker and DB Malcolm Thompson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned D Greg Pateryn, RW Bryce Kindopp, Cs Benoit-Olivier Grouix, Danny O'Regan and G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) from loan. Recalled D Jacob Larsson from the taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Sam Lafferty to Pittsburgh for LW Aledx Nylander. Sent D Alec Regula and RW Kurtis Gabriel to Rockford (AHL). Designated D Nicolas Beaudin and RW Brett Connolly for assignment to the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen and C Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and D Luke Witkowski to the taxi squad from Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated G Kaden Fulcher and RWs Luke Witkowski and Riley Barber for assignment to the taxi squad.
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned Gs Dylan Ferguson and Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Gs Hunter Jones and Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned Gs Felix Sandstrom and Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned RW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Waived C Riley Nash.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed RW Yushiroh Hirano and C Brandon Cutler to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Wichita (ECHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Tyler Parks to Atlanta (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired RW Simon Holmstrom.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Released LW Cedric Lacroix from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired G Cam Johnsdon. Recalled F Zach Jordan from kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Erik Bradford to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned D Mike Lee to Indy (ECHL). Returned D michael Brodzinski to Orlando (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Returned F Vladislav Mikhalchuk to Jacksonville (ECHL). Assigned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F s Justin Ducharme and Shawn St. Amant from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Xavier Bouchard to Florida (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Blake Siebenaler to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Butrus Ghafari from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Kurtis Gabriel. Returned LW Kale Howarth to Indy (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL) loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Austin Osmanski to a standard player contract.
East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Cody Sylvester on the commissioner's exempt list.
CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Greenville. Signed G Brenda Bonello. Traded F Mason Mitchell to Idaho.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed D Jake Kearley, Fs Russell Jordan and Dylan Vander Esch on the commissioner's exempt list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Bailey Conger on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Ayden MacDonald. Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Darren Brady on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed G Jason Pawloski off waivers from Worcester. Placed D Collin Saccoman on injured reserve. Placed D Justin Murray and F Jake Slater on the commissioner's exempt list.
MAINE MARINERS — Released D Garrett Clarke.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired G Chris Pascal as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated D Samuel Thibault and F Matt Carey from the commissioner's exempt list. Placed G Dylan Wells on the commissioner's exempt list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired F Brett Van Os from Cincinnati.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nigel Slade. Activated D Damian Chrcek from reserve. Placed F Dominick Sacco on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Adam Larkin.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F William Leblanc.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Darren McCormick from the commissioner's exempt list. Activated D Tanner Lishchynsky from reserve. Placed D Trey Phillips on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Joey Colatarci from the commissioner's exempt list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Stefanos Lekkas, Ds Christopher Meriseir-Ortiz and Dominic Dockery from the commissioner's exempt list. Activated F Brendan Harris from injured reserve. Placed Fs Felix Pare and Matt Alfaro on the commissioner's exempt list. Loaned F Nick Hutchison to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Released G Matt Calas as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F David Thomson. Placed Ds Cam Clarke and Nick Minerva on reserve. Released G Lucan Renard as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Approved the sale of Real Salt Lake and associated properties to David Blitzer and Ryan Smith's entertainment group (SEG).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew for general allocation money (GAM).
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Raymon Gaddis to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a three-year contract via transfer from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned MF James Sands to Scottish Premier League team Rangers FC through June 30, 2023, with option for permanent transfer at the end of the loan.
ST. LOUIS FC — Named Bradley Carnell head coach.
