The District 4 Class 2A bracket is stacked yet again this year with the top three seeds having lost just four games combined. Lewisburg (14-1) is again the top seed.
The Green Dragons will play the winner of No. 8 Montoursville (9-8) and No. 9 Loyalsock (8-9-1) Saturday at a time and site to be determined. Montoursville and Loyalsock play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Montoursville.
No. 2 seed, Midd-West (17-1) also received a bye and will play the winner of Wednesday's matchup pitting No. 7 Central Columbia (9-8-1) and No.10 NP-Liberty (8-8). Midd-West's game will be played Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
No. 3 seed, Milton (15-2) will take on No. 6 Wellsboro (9-5-2) Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Warrior Run (10-6) is the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 4 South Williamsport (13-2) Saturday, also at a time and site to be determined.
District 4 Class 2A will send two teams to the PIAA Tournament.
Class 3A
Mifflinburg is the No. 4 seed in the 3A bracket, where just the champion will advance.
The Wildcats (8-9-1) will take on top seeded Danville (14-4) Saturday at a time and site to be determined while the No. 3 seed Athens (12-6) travels to Selinsgrove (12-5-1) Saturday at a time to be determined.
Class A
Northumberland Christian School (11-2) earned the top seed in Class A and will host No. 8 Muncy (8-9) Saturday at a time and site to be determined. No. 2 Juniata Christian (10-3) will host No. 7 Northeast Bradford (8-8-1) Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
No. 3 Southern Columbia (10-6) will host No. 6 Benton (6-6) while No. 4 Millville (11-7) will host No. 5. East Juniata (9-6-3). Those games, too, will be contested Saturday at times and sites to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.