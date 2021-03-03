LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior John Meeks earned a spot on the All-Patriot League Third Team on Tuesday.
Meeks, who received the same recognition last year, might have been higher on the list but was limited to four appearances during this abbreviated season. He missed the first four games due to an injury, and then after the Bucknell program was paused for four weeks, Meeks had to sit out the two games against American this past weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.
When Meeks was on the floor, the 6’6” forward was nearly unstoppable. The Bison won all four games in which he played, and he averaged 24.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He shot 49.2 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from the 3-point arc, and 87.9 percent from the foul line.
Meeks twice topped the 30-point mark in January. He tallied a career-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists in a 77-61 win at Lehigh on Jan. 17. Two weeks later he surpassed that point total with a 32-point outing in a 92-68 home victory over Lehigh. He earned Patriot League Player of the Week honors after both of those performances.
Meeks was joined on the All-Patriot League Third Team by Boston University’s Walter Whyte, Colgate’s Tucker Richardson, Holy Cross’ Gerrale Gates, and Lehigh’s Marques Wilson.
The First Team consisted of Colgate’s Jordan Burns, who was also named Player of the Year, American’s Jamir Harris, Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Loyola’s Santi Aldama, and Navy’s Cam Davis. The Second Team honorees were Army’s Lonnie Grayson, Boston University’s Javonte McCoy, Colgate’s Nelly Cummings, Holy Cross’ Austin Butler, and Lafayette’s E.J. Stephens.
American’s Johnny O’Neil was named Rookie of the Year, and he was joined on the All-Rookie Team by Army’s Jalen Rucker, Colgate’s Jeff Woodward, Holy Cross’ R.J. Johnson, and Lafayette’s Kyle Jenkins.
Josh Caldwell of Army was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and he was joined on the All-Defensive Team by American’s Stacy Beckton Jr., Boston University’s Jonas Harper and Sukhmail Mathon, and Navy’s Richard Njoku.
Bucknell finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and will be the No. 6 seed in the Patriot League Tournament. The Bison will take on No. 3 Lafayette on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. Navy, led by Patriot League Coach of the Year Ed DeChellis, is the No. 1 seed.
Loyola-Holy Cross men’s
basketball game canceled
BALTIMORE, MD. – Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the College of Holy Cross men’s basketball program’s Tier 1 group, Loyola University of Maryland’s game against the Crusaders in the Patriot League Championship first round scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.
The Greyhounds will play the U.S. Naval Academy in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, March 6.
PCN to air winter sports championships
CAMP HILL — The PIAA winter sport championships are back on the Pennsylvania Cable Network this March.
PCN will have a live stream of the PIAA diving finals on PCN Select for the first time ever. The live swimming and basketball championships will air and stream as they have in previous years.
The diving championships will stream live on March 13 at 9:20 a.m. before it airs on cable at 5 p.m.; the PIAA swimming championships will air live and be streamed on March 19 and 20 beginning at 10:30 a.m.; and the PIAA boys and girls basketball finals March 25-27 will air live and be streamed beginning at noon March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.