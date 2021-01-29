LEWISBURG - On a night where Lewisburg wasn't at full strength, Shamokin took advantage.
After two straight losses the Indians got a much-needed victory as they hit six 3-pointers to beat the short-handed Green Dragons 44-29 in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup at Lewisburg Area High School.
Freshman point guard Carly Nye led the way with 11 points for Shamokin.
And although the win wasn't pretty, Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert was just happy her team came out on top once again this season. The Indians improved to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the HAC-I.
"Yeah, a win is a win so we'll take it," said Rickert. "We knew coming into it that Lewisburg was going to be a tough game. Them not having one of their best players kind of played into it as well, but overall I think it was a great team win for the girls.
"We've definitely picked it up in the last two games and it was a good team win. We needed this win," added Shamokin's coach.
Without senior center Roz Noone in the lineup for Lewisburg (5-2, 3-2), the Green Dragons had difficulty with the Indians' inside game, as well as their outside shooting.
Shamokin got a pair of 3-pointers from Morgan Nolter late in the first period to take a 10-3 lead, but Lewisburg answered with a 3-pointer from Hope Drumm right before the quarter came to an end to keep the game tight.
But early in the second period the Green Dragons got three straight layups from Regan Llanso, Maddie Still and Lauren Gross to take a 12-10 lead.
However, back-to-back treys from Nye moments later gave the lead (16-12), and the momentum right back to the Indians.
"Carly has been playing very well. For a freshman, and being a point guard, she's been handling her own very well," said Rickert. "Again, everybody contributed in different spurts of the game. Morgan Nolter hit two big threes off the bench, so just everybody contributing really helps."
Shamokin then went on a 10-4 run to close out the first half beginning with a layup by Arianna Nolter, who later hit a jumper before Grace Nazih made a couple of buckets to extend the Indians' lead to 25-16 at the half.
"It was a little difficult not having Roz, so we really didn't get a chance to prepare (to play without her). It was tough, especially when you play a team like Shamokin who plays really aggressive defense," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "We got some balanced scoring, but I don't think we were looking for our shots quite enough. We need to be more aggressive on the offensive end and take care of the ball a little bit better.
"When you play a team like Shamokin and you give them turnovers; they scored (a lot) in transition and the game kind of got away from us a little bit," added Sample.
In the third period, a layup by Nye with 2:25 left gave Shamokin a 29-18 lead. A 3-pointer by Arianna Nolter a couple of possessions later helped ensure that the Indian's advantage stayed in double figures.
Although it wasn't until a 3-pointer by Emma Kramer with a couple of minutes remaining in the game that the Indians had the game in hand.
"That was a huge shot, especially when it was 9-0 in fouls (for Shamokin) going into the fourth quarter," said Rickert. "Lewisburg is a good team, and I didn't ever think the game was completely out of our hands, but that was a huge shot by Emma to hit that."
Shamokin is scheduled to next play at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Lewisburg will look to get back on track as it hosts Jersey Shore on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"I just think we need to play with more composure. I think we played like a deer in the headlights a little bit," said Sample. "Anytime something happens that you don't plan for, anything out of the ordinary, kind of throws a monkey wrench into things, plus it doesn't help when you play a team that plays really aggressive defense.
"I think the game just got a little bit away from us today," Sample added.
Shamokin 44, Lewisburg 29
at Lewisburg
Score by quarters
Shamokin;10;15;9;10 - 44
Lewisburg;6;10;5;8 - 29
Shamokin (4-3) 44
Carly Nye 5 0-1 11; Desiree Michaels 1 0-0 2; Emma Kramer 2 2-2 7; M. Lippay 0 2-4 2; Grace Nazih 3 0-0 7; Morgan Nolter 2 0-0 6; Arianna Nolter 4 0-0 9. Totals: 17 4-7 44.
3-point goals: M. Nolter 2, A. Nolter, Nazih, Kramer, Nye.
Lewisburg (5-2) 29
Maddie Materne 0 2-2 2; Maddie Still 3 0-0 6; Sophie Kilbride 0 2-4 2; Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5; Lauren Gross 2 0-2 4; Hope Drumm 2 2-2 8; Anna Baker 0 2-4 2. Totals: 9 9-16 29.
3-point goals: Drumm 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 45-25. High scorer: Lewisburg, Erin Hilkert, 12.
