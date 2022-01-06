LEWISBURG — Maddie Materne and Sophie Kilbride filled up the stat sheets as they led Lewisburg to a 45-18 Heartland-I victory over Midd-West on Wednesday.
Materne led Lewisburg (3-5, 3-4 HAC-I) with 14 points, and she also had six rebounds and two steals. Kilbride scored 10 points to go along with eight steals, five assists and four rebounds.
Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 45, Midd-West 18At Lewisburg
Midd-West 2 2 6 8 – 18 Lewisburg 7 15 16 7 – 45
Midd-West 18
Alyssa Heckman 0 0-2 0; Sara Walter 0 0-0 0; Sage Phillips 0 0-2 0; Chloe Sauer 5 2-4 12; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; McKennin Voss 0 0-0 0; Samantha Zechman 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 2 2-2 6; Lana Kratzer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
7 4-10 18,
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (3-5) 45
Maddie Materne 6 0-2 14; Sydney Bolinsky 0 3-4 3; Addie Wuerdeman 2 0-0 6; Jillie Donner 0 0-0 0; Kam Hoyt 0 0-0 0; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Maria Bozella 1 0-2 2; Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Erin Lowthert 0 0-2 0; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 1 2-2 4; Keeley Baker 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
18 5-12 45.
3-point goals:
Matterne 2, Wuerdeman 2.
Loyalsock 69
Warrior Run 32
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders fell behind big early to lose the HAC-II matchup to the Lancers.
Emily McKee scored 13 points to lead Warrior Run (1-7 overall), which next plays at Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Loyalsock 69, Warrior Run 32at Warrior Run
Loyalsock 21 16 24 8 — 69 Warrior Run 11 9 4 8 — 32
Loyalsock (6-3) 69
Julie Ellis 0 0-0 0, Rhandie Jessell 2 1-2 6, Anna Luxenberger 2 1-1 5, Grace Baylor 4 0-0 9, Chloe Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Rylie French 2 0-0 6, Izzy Dadzie 1 3-4 5, Lauren OáMalley 0 0-0 0, Allyia Kennedy 6 1-5 14, Mia Patterson 10 3-5 24.
Totals:
27 9-17 69.
3-point goals:
French 2, Jessell, Baylor, Kennedy, Patterson.
Warrior Run (1-7) 32
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0, Alexis Hudson 1 0-0 3, Alayna Wilkins 2 3-4 8, Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0, Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4, Sienna Dunkleberger 0 2-2 2, Emily McKee 6 0-1 13, Abby Evans 1 0-2 2.
Totals:
12 5-9 32.
3-point goals:
Hudson, Wilkins, McKee.
Boys basketball
Loyalsock 83
Milton 57
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A fast start by Loyalsock propelled the Lancers past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup.
Jace Brandt tallied 13 points to lead Milton (5-4, 2-1 HAC-II), with Luke DeLong and Austin Gainer chipping in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Milton next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Loyalsock 83, Milton 57At Loyalsock Township
Milton 6 21 19 11 – 57 Loyalsock 22 22 14 25 – 83
Milton (5-4, 2-1) 57
Carter Lilley 4 0-0 8; Nevin Carrier 1 0-0 3; Dale Mitchell 0 2-4 2; Austin Gainer 4 0-0 10; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 5 1-4 13; Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 6; Luke DeLong 3 4-4 11; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
22 7-12 57.
3-point goals:
Gainer 2, Brandt 2, DeLong, Carrier.
Loyalsock (6-3) 83
Jaylen Andrews 9 0-0 19; Gage Patterson 5 2-2 12; Tyler Gee 2 0-0 4; Saraj Ali 9 1-1 19; Alec Kulp 0 0-0 0; Brendan Clark 3 0-0 6; Nate Bauman 4 2-2 12; Will Burdett 0 0-0 0; Jaiden Ross 5 0-0 11.
Totals:
37 5-5 83.
3-point goals:
Bauman 2, Andrews, Ross.
JV score:
Loyalsock, 65-50. High scorers: Loyalsock, Kulp, 23; Milton, Nijel Hunter, 15.
Swimming
Milton splits with Jersey Shore
JERSEY SHORE — The Black Panthers split Tuesday’s HAC meet against the Bulldogs, with the boys taking an 80-31 victory and the girls falling 97-59 to Jersey Shore.
Hunter Zettlemoyer took first place in the 100 fly (first time swimming in two years), and in doing so he qualified for the District 4 championship meet.
Camden Weaver swam the 200 free for the first time and just missed qualifying for districts.
On the girls side, Maria Painter took first in the 200 free and 100 free, while Ruby Newcomer was first in the 200 IM and she just missed qualifying for the district meet.
In addition, the 200 free relay of Carlie Dauberman, Faith Mensch, Maria Painter and Ruby Newcomer took first.
