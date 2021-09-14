High school football
Heartland Athletic ConferenceLeague-overallDivision I
Central Mountain 2-0 3-0 Jersey Shore 1-0 3-0 Selinsgrove 1-1 1-2 Milton 0-0 3-0 Shamokin 0-2 1-2 Shikellamy 0-1 0-3
Division II
Danville 2-0 3-0 Montoursville 1-0 2-1 Mifflinburg 2-1 2-1 Central Columbia 1-1 1-2 Lewisburg 0-1 0-2 Midd-West 0-3 0-3
Division III
Southern Columbia 2-0 3-0 Loyalsock 1-1 2-1 Mount Carmel 1-0 2-1 Warrior Run 0-0 0-2 Hughesville 0-1 0-3 Bloomsburg 0-2 0-3
Friday’s games
Bloomsburg at Midd-West Warrior Run at Central Columbia Central Mountain at Williamsport Danville at Loyalsock Mifflinburg at Hughesville Jersey Shore at Lewisburg (Saturday at Selinsgrove) Milton at Towanda Montoursville at Mount Carmel Berwick at Selinsgrove Shamokin at Nanticoke Wellsboro at Shikellamy Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area
Heartland Youth FootballNorth DivisionA Varsity
Jersey Shore 3-0 Montoursville 3-0 South Williamsport 2-1 Montgomery 1-2 Loyalsock 0-2 Williamsport 0-2 Muncy 0-3
A JV
South Williamsport 3-0 Jersey Shore 2-1 Montoursville 1-1 Muncy 1-2 Loyalsock 0-2 Montgomery 0-3 Williamsport 0-3
B Varsity
Montoursville 3-0 South Williamsport 3-0 Williamsport 1-1 Muncy 1-2 Jersey Shore 1-2 Loyalsock 0-2 Montgomery 0-3
B JV
Montoursville 3-0 Loyalsock 2-0 South Williamsport 2-1 Jersey Shore 1-1 Williamsport 0-2 Central Division A Varsity Lewisburg 3-0 Danville 2-0 Milton 2-1 Mifflinburg 1-2 Hughesville 0-2 Warrior Run 0-2 Midd-West 0-3
A JV
Mifflinburg 2-0 Hughesville 1-0-1 Milton 1-0-1 Danville 0-2 Warrior Run 0-0
B Varsity
Mifflinburg 3-0 Milton 3-0 Hughesville 1-1 Warrior Run 1-1 Lewisburg 1-2 Danville 0-2 Midd-West 0-3
B JV
Mifflinburg 3-0 Milton 2-0 Hughesville 0-1-1 Warrir Run 0-1 Danville 0-2
South DivisionA Varsity
Southern Columbia 3-0 Central Columbia 2-0 Selinsgrove 2-0 Shikellamy 2-1 Mount Carmel 1-1 Bloomsburg 0-2 Shamokin 0-3
A JV
Bloomsburg 2-0 Central Columbia 2-0 Southern Columbia 2-1 Selinsgrove 0-1 Shikellamy 0-3
B Varsity
Shikellamy 3-0 Central Columbia 2-0 Selinsgrove 2-0 Bloomsburg 1-1 Southern Columbia 1-2 Mount Carmel 0-2 Shamokin 0-3
B JV
Selinsgrove 2-0 Shikellamy 1-2 Central Columbia 0-1 Bloomsburg 0-2 Shamokin 0-2
Week 3 scoresA Varsity
Danville 39, Mifflinburg 6 Southern Columbia 44, Mount Carmel 7 Shikellamy 32, Bloomsburg 20 Montoursville 31, Muncy 0 Jersey Shore 31, Montgomery 6 Milton 13, Hughesville 0 Lewisburg 31, Midd-West 0 Selinsgrove 54, Shamokin 0 South Williamsport 33, Loyalsock 7
B Varsity
Southern Columbia 14, Mount Carmel 6 Mifflinburg 32, Danville 20 Jersey Shore 20, Montgomery 6 Central Columbia 38, Shamokin 0 South Williamsport 33, Loyalsock 6 Milton 35, Hughesville 0 Lewisburg 31, Midd-West 0 Selinsgrove 41, Shamokin 0 Shikellamy 32, Bloomsburg 20
A JV
Bloomsburg 13, Shikellamy 12 Milton 0, Hughesville 0 Mifflinburg 13, Danville 6 Montoursville 6, Muncy 0 Jersey Shore 20, Montgomery 0 South Williamsport 28, Loyalsock 0 Central Columbia 19, Williamsport 0 Southern Columbia 7, Selinsgrove 6
B JV
Milton 6, Hughesville 0 Selinsgrove 30, Shamokin 13 Montoursville 6, Williamsport 0 Loyalsock 20, South Williamsport 0 Jersey Shore 20, Montgomery 12 Mifflinburg 33, Danville 26 Shikellamy 13, Bloomsburg 12
Heartland Youth LeagueFlag standingsVarsity North
Jersey Shore 2-0 Montoursville 2-0 Williamsport 1-0 South Williamsport 1-1 Montgomery 0-1 Muncy 0-2 Loyalsock 0-2
Varsity South
Milton 2-0 Warrior Run 2-0 Hughesville 1-1 Lewisburg 1-1 Southern Columbia 0-1 Shamokin 0-1 Shikellamy 0-2
JV North
Jersey Shore 2-0 Montoursville 2-0 Williamsport 1-0 South Williamsport 1-1 Montgomery 0-1 Muncy 0-2 Loyalsock 0-2
JV South
Hughesville 2-0 Milton 2-0 Warrior Run 1-1 Lewisburg 1-1 Southern Columbia 0-1 Shamokin 0-1 Shikellamy 0-2
Week 2 scoresVarsity
Montoursville 34, South Williamsport 6 Jersey Shore 7, Loyalsock 0 Warrior Run 13, Hughesville 12 Williamsport 14, Muncy 12 Milton 37, Shikellamy 19 Lewisburg 35, Shamokin 0
JV
Montoursville 26, South Williamsport 24 Jersey Shore 14, Loyalsock 13 Williamsport 16, Muncy 7 Hughesville 45, Warrior Run 35 Milton 47, Shikellamy 24 Lewisburg 26, Shamokin 6 Wrestling
World Team TrialsMen’s freestyle Championship ResultsSunday in Lincoln, Neb.61 kg
1st — Daton Fix (Titan Mercury WC/CWC, Oklahoma State) vs. Nathan Tomasello (Titan Mercury WC/OKRTC, Ohio State), two matches to none Bout One –Fix dec. Tomasello, 8-3 Bout Two – Fix dec. Tomasello, 7-0 3rd – Carter Young (Cowboy WC) dec. Seth Gross (Sunkist Kids), 15-12
65 kg
1st — Yianni Diakomihalis (Titan Mercury WC/Spartan Combat RTC, Cornell) dec. Joey McKenna (Titan Mercury WC/PRTC, Ohio State) , two matches to one Bout One –McKenna dec. Diakomihalis, 8-7 Bout Two – Diakomihalis dec. McKenna, 5-2 Bout Three – Diakomihalis tech. fall McKenna, 12-2 3rd –Evan Henderson (Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC) tech. fall Luke Pletcher (Titan Mercury WC/Pitt RTC)
70 kg
1st — James Green (Titan Mercury WC/SERTC, Nebraska) dec. Ryan Deakin (Titan Mercury WC/Wildcat WC. Northwestern), two matches to none Bout One – Green dec. Deakin, 6-6 Bout Two – Green dec. Deakin 4-2 3rd – Zain Retherford (Titan Mercury WC/NLWC, Penn State) tech. fall Tyler Berger (Titan Mercury WC/California RTC), Nebraska, 11-0, 2:49
79 kg
1st — Jordan Burroughs (Sunkist Kids, Nebraska) dec. Alex Dieringer (Titan Mercury WC/CKWC, Oklahoma State), two matches to none Bout One –Burroughs dec. Dieringer, 10-5 Bout Two – Burroughs dec. Dieringer, 4-3 3rd – Carter Starocci (Titan Mercury WC/NLWC, Penn State) dec. Jason Nolf (Titan Mercury WC/NLWC, Penn State), two matches to none
92 kg
1st — J’den Cox (Titan Mercury WC/NJRTC, Missouri) dec. Kollin Moore (Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC, Ohio State), two matches to none Bout One – Cox dec. Moore, 5-0 Bout Two – Cox dec. Moore, 4-0 3rd – Trent Hidlay (Titan Mercury WC) dec. Drew Foster (Panther WC RTC), 8-1
125 kg
1st — Nick Gwiazdowski (TMWC/Spartan Combat RTC, North Carolina State) dec. Mason Parris (Cliff Keen WC, Michigan), two matches to none Bout One – Gwiazdowski dec. Parris, 6-0 Bout Two – Gwiazdowski dec. Parris, 10-3 3rd – Hayden Zillmer (Gopher WC RTC) dec. Dominique Bradley (Sunkist Kids), 4-2 Note: Olympic medalists qualify for World Championships in October in Oslo, Norway> Medalists are: 57 K, Thomas Gilman, NLWC; 74 K, Kyle Dake, Cornell; 86 K, NLWC; 86 K, David Taylor, NLWC; 125 K, Gable Steveson, Minnesota, declined to participate.
Greco-Roman Championship Results55 kg
1st — Max Nowry (Army WCAP) dec. Brady Koontz (TMWC), two matches to none Bout One – Nowry dec. Koontz, 2-1 Bout Two – Nowry dec. Koontz, 3-1 3rd – Dalton Duffield (Army WCAP) pin Jacob Cochran (Florida), 1:52
60 kg
1st — Dalton Roberts (Army WCAP) dec. Ildar Hafizov (Army WCAP), two matches to one Bout One –Hafizov dec. Roberts, 3-2 Bout Two – Roberts dec. Hafizov, 5-3 Bout Three -Roberts tech. fall Hafizov, 9-0 3rd – King Sandoval (Bandits WC) tech. fall Dylan Koontz (Titan Mercury WC)
63 kg
1st — Sam Jones (NYAC) dec. David Stepanian (NYAC), two matches to none Bout One –Jones tech fall Stepanian, 9-0, 2:01 Bout Two – Jones dec. Stepanian, 10-6 3rd – Dylan Gregerson (Brunson UVRTC) tech. fall We Rachal (Illinois RTC/Illini WC)
67 kg
1st — Peyton Omania (NYAC) dec. Alejandro Sancho (Army WCAP), two matches to none Bout One –Omania dec. Sancho, 6-3 Bout Two – Omania dec. Sancho, 3-2 3rd – Hayden Tuma (Suples WC) tech. fall Jesse Thielke (Army WCAP), 8-0, 1:08
72 kg
1st — Patrick Smith (Minnesota Storm) dec. Benjamin Peak (Sunkist Kids), two matches to none Bout One – Smith dec. Peak, 3-3 Bout Two – Smith dec. Peak 6-4 3rd –Jamel Johnson (Marines) dec. Michael Hooker (Army WCAP), 7-4
77 kg
1st — Jesse Porter (NYAC) dec. Fritz Schierl (Titan Mercury WC/Ohio RTC), two matches to none Bout One – Porter tech. fall. Schierl, 9-0 Bout Two – Porter dec. Schierl, 9-7 3rd – Britton Holmes (Army WCAP) tech. fall Peyton Walsh (Marines), 14-6, 3:57
82 kg
1st — Ben Provisor (NYAC) dec. Spencer Woods (Army WCAP), two matches to none Bout One – Provisor dec. Woods, 7-1 Bout Two – Provisor dec. Woods, 4-2 3rd — Richard Carlson (Minnesota Storm) dec. Tommy Brackett (Gator WC), 6-4
87 kg
1st — Alan Vera (NYAC) dec.. Ryan Epps (Minnesota Storm), two matches to none Bout One – Vera tech. fall Epps, 9-0 Bout Two – Vera tech. fall Epps, 8-0 3rd – Tanner Hannah (Combat WC School of Wrestling) dec. George Sikes (NYAC), 4-3
97 kg
1st — G’Angelo Hancock (Sunkist Kids) dec. Nicholas Boykin (Sunkist Kids) , two matches to one Bout One –Hancock dec. Boykin, 8-2 Bout Two – Hancock dec. Boykin, 5-0 3rd – Khymba Johnson (NYAC) tech. fall James Souza (Army WCAP), 9-0
130 kg
1st — Cohlton Schultz (Sunkist Kids) dec. Jacob Mitchell (Army WCAP), two matches to one Bout One – Mitchell dec. Schultz, 4-2 Bout Two – Schultz tech. fall Mitchell, 8-0 in 1:00 Bout Three – Schultz dec. Mitchell, 6-0 3rd – Tanner Farmer (NYAC) tech. fall Donny Longendyke (Minnesota), 8-0, 2:03 Women’s freestyle championship results
53 kg
1st — Amy Fearnside (Titan Mercury WC/USOPTC) dec. Ronna Heaton (Sunkist Kids), two matches to none Bout One – Fearnside dec. Heaton, 5-3 Bout Two – Fearnside dec. Heaton, 3:29 3rd – Arena Villaescusa (Army WCAP) by forfeit over Alyssa Lampe (Sunkist Kids)
55 kg
1st — Jenna Burkert (Army WCAP) dec. Jacarra Winchester (Titan Mercury WC/USOPTC), two matches to one Bout One –Burkert dec. Winchester, 7-6 Bout Two – Winchester dec. Burkert, 9-8 Bout Three – Burkert dec. Winchester, 4-3 3rd – Marissa Gallegos (Colorado Mesa WC) pin Amanda Martinez (Cardinal WC), 4:49
59 kg
1st — Maya Nelson (Sunkist Kids) dec. Megan Black (Army WCAP), two matches to none Bout One –Nelson dec. Black, 5-4 Bout Two – Nelson pin Black, 5:13 3rd – Xochilt Mota-Pettis (Rise RTC) tech. fall Michaela Beck (Sunkist Kids), 10-0, 1:59
62 kg
1st — Kayla Miracle (Sunkist Kids) vs. Mallory Velte (Titan Mercury WC/Beaver Dam RTC) two matches to none Bout One – Miracle dec. Velte, 5-3 Bout Two – Miracle dec. Velte, 10-2 3rd – Jennifer Page (Titan Mercury WC/NLWC) dec. Gracie Figueroa (Titan Mercury WC), 8-6
65 kg
1st — Forrest Molinari (Sunkist Kids) dec. Emma Bruntil (Titan Mercury WC/Bearcat WC), two matches to none Bout One – Molinari dec. Bruntil, 4-3 Bout Two – Molinari dec. Bruntil, 9-0 3rd – Alara Boyd (McKendree Bearcat WC) dec. Skylar Grote (NYAC/Beaver Dam RTC), 7-4
72 kg
1st — Kylie Welker (Titan Mercury WC) dec. Kennedy Blades (Sunkist Kids), 2 matches to none Bout One – Welker dec. Blades, 4-4 Bout Two – Welker inj. dft. Blades, 4:02 3rd – Yelena Makoyed (Cardinal WC) dec. Dymond Guilford (Titan Mercury WC/USOPTC), 10-8
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17
South
W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38
North
W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 38, Tennessee 13 Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14 Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT Houston 37, Jacksonville 21 L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16 Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16 San Francisco 41, Detroit 33 Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16 Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13 Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29 Miami 17, New England 16 New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3 L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas 33, Baltimore 27, OT Thursday, Sept. 16 N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 66 .535 _ Philadelphia 72 71 .503 4½ New York 72 73 .497 5½ Miami 61 83 .424 16 Washington 59 85 .410 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 55 .618 _ Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14 St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½ Chicago 65 79 .451 24 Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 _ Los Angeles 92 53 .634 2½ San Diego 74 69 .517 19½ Colorado 66 78 .458 28 Arizona 47 97 .326 47 z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 0 St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0 San Francisco 9, San Diego 1 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 7:20 p.m. San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 89 55 .618 _ Toronto 81 63 .563 8 New York 80 64 .556 9 Boston 81 65 .555 9 Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 82 61 .573 _ Cleveland 69 72 .489 12 Detroit 68 76 .472 14½ Kansas City 65 78 .455 17 Minnesota 63 81 .438 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 84 59 .587 _ Seattle 78 66 .542 6½ Oakland 77 66 .538 7 Los Angeles 70 73 .490 14 Texas 53 90 .371 31
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 15, Texas 1 Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 24 6 .800 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9 Washington 12 18 .400 12 New York 11 19 .367 13 Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½ Indiana 6 23 .207 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
