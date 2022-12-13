DANVILLE — Despite jumping out to a nine-point lead, Milton’s boys’ basketball team dropped a non-conference contest to Danville on Monday night.
The Black Panthers (1-2) led all the way until the end of the third quarter when Carson Persing converted on a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game. Persing hit a three-pointer from the corner to give the Ironmen (2-1) their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.
Jace Brandt was the star of the show, scoring 19 points for the Black Panthers despite the loss. Danville coach Gary Grozier credited shutting down Brandt as the reason for the team’s turnaround in the second half.
“We just couldn’t stop Brandt,” said Grozier. “I thought the pressure on him was the difference in the game.”
Brandt dominated in the first half by using his big frame to push around defenders and convert on easy layups. The Ironmen finally slowed him down by giving him a different look and forcing him to play off the ball.
“I thought that bothered him,” said Grozier. “We gave him a different look so he couldn’t just set up and drive at us.”
With a minute left in the contest, Persing intercepted a pass in Milton’s backcourt and sprinted to the other end to finish with an easy layup, giving the Ironmen a lead they would never relinquish. The Ironmen won the game by a 55-52 score line.
Persing and Hayden Winn each scored 15 points to lead the Ironmen offensively. Most of Danville’s points came on layups, with the Ironmen hitting just two three-pointers on the night.
The Black Panthers drop to 1-2 and will be back in action on Thursday night with a non-conference matchup against Midd-West in Middleburg. The Mustangs are 0-2 on the young season.
Danville 55, Milton 52
at Danville
Milton 14 15 10 13 — 52
Danville 11 12 16 16 — 55
Milton (1-2) 52
Jace Brandt 7 4-9 19; Xzavier Minium 4 1-2 10; Luke Delong 3 2-2 9; Nigel Hunter 2 3-4 7; Rylin Scott 2 0-0 5; Ashton Krall 1 0-2 2; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Fridia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-19 52.
3-point goals: Brandt, Minium, Delong, Scott.
Danville (2-1) 55
Carson Persing 6 2-2 15; Hayden Winn 6 2-2 15; Luke Huron 4 1-2 9; Brenden Haas 3 0-0 6; Ethan Morrison 3 0-1 6; Kincade Cush 1 2-6 4; Heath 0 0-0 0; White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-14 55.
3-point goals: Persing, Winn.
In other basketball action Monday:
Lewisburg 37,
Warrior Run 32
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons picked up their second win to start the year as they held off a late surge by the Defenders to take the nonleague matchup.
Sophie Kilbride had a tremendous game to lead Lewisburg (2-0) and nearly got a triple-double. Kilbride scored 19 points and had nine steals and eight rebounds.
Keeley Baker added six points and 10 rebounds for the Green Dragons, who next take on Mifflinburg at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run next hosts Line Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 37,
Warrior Run 32
LEWISBURG –
Lewisburg 37, Warrior Run 32
At Lewisburg
Warrior Run 2 4 7 19 – 32
Lewisburg 12 7 10 8 – 37
Warrior Run (0-4) 32
Maura Woland 2 2-3 7; Alexis Hudson 6 2-2 15; Kelsey Hoffman 0 1-2 1; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-2 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 2 3-3 7; Holly Hollenbach 1 0-2 2; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Chloe Burden 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-14 32.
3-point goals: Woland, Hudson.
Lewisburg (2-0) 37
Maddie Materne 2 1-2 5; Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-2 5; Maddy Moyers 0 0-0 0; Addy Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 6 7-8 19; Keeley Baker 3 0-1 6. Totals: 14 9-13 37.
3-point goals: None.
JV score: Lewisburg, 43-7. High scorer: Lewisburg, Addy Shedleski, 12.
Muncy 65,
Warrior Run 56
TURBOTVILLE – Landon Polcyn helped the Defenders rally late, but they fell a bit short and lost to the Indians in the nonleague matchup.
Mason Sheesley tallied 16 points for Warrior Run (2-3) and he nailed four 3-pointers, three of which came in the second half. Landon Polcyn hit three 3’s and finished with 12 points for the Defenders, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Warrior Run next hosts Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Muncy 65, Warrior Run 56
At Warrior Run
Muncy 8 20 20 17 – 65
Warrior Run 3 14 16 23 – 56
Muncy (4-0) 65
Brady Ryder 0 1-2 1; Eli Weikle 6 0-3 13; Noah Confer 1 0-0 2; Ross Eyer 7 1-2 17; Branson Eyer 5 2-5 13; Michael Fry 7 4-4 19. Totals: 26 8-16 65.
3-point goals: R. Eyer 2, B. Eyer, Fry, Weikle.
Warrior Run (2-3) 56
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 4 0-0 8; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Nate Axtman 1 0-0 3; Cooper Wilkins 0 1-2 1; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 3 0-0 6; Mason Sheesley 6 0-0 16; Gavin Gorton 2 0-0 4; Landon Polcyn 4 1-1 12; Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 2-3 56.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Polcyn 3, Axtman.
JV score: WR, 47-29. High scorer: WR, Harrington, 11; Jake Bruckhart and Polcyn, 10.
