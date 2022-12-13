DANVILLE — Despite jumping out to a nine-point lead, Milton’s boys’ basketball team dropped a non-conference contest to Danville on Monday night.

The Black Panthers (1-2) led all the way until the end of the third quarter when Carson Persing converted on a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game. Persing hit a three-pointer from the corner to give the Ironmen (2-1) their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.

