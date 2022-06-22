WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College men’s basketball rising seniors Dyson Harward and Mo Terry are on their way to Greece with USA East Coast Basketball to play three games against professional clubs in the course of this week.
Harward, a Danville High grad and a two-time First Team All-MAC Freedom forward, and Terry, a three-year starter for the Warriors, are joined by a talented team that includes talented players from the ACC, Big Ten, WAC, Colonial, and Sun Belt Conferences come together with top players from the Division II and Division III levels. The team is coached by Arkansas-Little Rock’s Darell Walker while former Lycoming College coach Guy Rancourt and assistant coach Mark Marino will assist the team.
Harward finished eighth in the MAC Freedom with 13.1 points per game and he led the league with an average of 11.6 rebounds per contest. His 17 double-doubles set the team’s modern season record. Terry, in his third year as a starting swing player, averaged 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, posting 13 double-digit scoring efforts and four 20-point contests.
Rancourt, who served as head coach of the Warriors from 2008-18, has led the East Coast All Stars on a tour of Europe each summer since 2006, playing against several national and professional teams.
Cutters outfielder Etzel captures MLB Draft League honors
WILLIAMSPORT — The MLB Draft League announced that Williamsport’s Matthew Etzel was named the Hitter of the Week for the period of June 13-19.
Etzel, 20, batted .500 (10-for-20) with one home run, one triple and two doubles in five games for the Crosscutters. He paced all MLB Draft League hitters during the period in hits, runs scored (8), total bases (18), OPS (1.445), RBI (8) and stolen bases (t-6). Etzel went 0-for-4 on Tuesday before recording multi-hit performances in three of Williamsport’s next four games, highlighted by a 5-for-5 effort against Mahoning Valley on June 17 in which he hit a home run and a double, scored three runs, drove in four and stole two bases.
The League City, Texas native leads the MLB Draft League (10 games played min.) in batting average (.447), on-base percentage (.519) and OPS (1.221) through 14 games this season. He also leads the circuit in hits (21), total bases (33) and RBI (12) and ranks second in stolen bases (tied-11). Etzel has struck out twice in 54 plate appearances. The Southern Mississippi-bound outfielder put up big numbers this past spring as a Panola College sophomore, slashing .433/.509/.711 with 84 hits, 34 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 55 runs, 49 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 51 games. For his performance, Etzel was named the NJCAA Region XIV Player of the Year.
Steelers add veteran DL Ogunjobi with 1-year contract
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran defensive end Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal on Tuesday, shoring up a position of need following Stephon Tuitt’s retirement earlier this month.
The 28-year-old Ogunjobi spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals and had planned to sign a three-year contract with Chicago in March before he failed a physical, nullifying the deal.
Ogunjobi injured his right foot during the Bengals’ wild-card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs. The injury required surgery, and the lack of progress during his rehab led to the failed physical.
The Steelers are banking on Ogunjobi being good to go as they try to shore up a defensive line that finished dead last in the NFL against the run in 2022. Ogunjobi was productive last year for Cincinnati, posting career highs in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (12).
Pittsburgh was hoping Tuitt would return after he sat out all of 2021 following the death of his younger brother last June, combined with a knee injury. The Steelers did little during the offseason to address the defensive line, re-signing tackle Montravius Adams and taking Demarvin Leal in the third round of the draft.
Ogunjobi gives Pittsburgh veteran depth even if he has a spotty history with the Steelers. Playing for Cleveland in 2019, Ogunjobi blindsided Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph during a scuffle that included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett tearing off Rudolph’s helmet and then swinging it at him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.