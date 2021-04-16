BLOOMSBURG — A sweep in singles and a pair of forfeits in doubles gave Milton a 5-0 victory over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference Division II action Thursday.
Seth Yoder highlighted the match for Milton (6-3) with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jake Crane at No. 3 singles.
Milton next plays at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Monday.
Milton 5 Bloomsburg 0at BloomsburgSingles
1. Jamir Wilt (M) def. Andy Madara, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. John Mylin, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Seth Yoder (M) def. Jake Crane, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Milton won both doubles by forfeit
Central Mountain 4
Mifflinburg 1
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg won one match that went into a super tiebreaker, and it lost another one as Central Mountain took the HAC-I win.
The win for Mifflinburg (4-6) came at No. 2 doubles. Adam Snayberger and Braden Dietrich defeated Joe Caimi and Jackson Proctor, 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.
Mifflinburg next plays at Hughesville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Central Mountain 4, Mifflinburg 1at Central MountainSingles
1. David Lindsay (CM) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Jackson Walter (CM) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Leisher Gugino-Asher Talbot (CM) def. Kellen Beck/Daytona Walter, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 (super tiebreaker). 2. Adam Snayberger-Braden Dietrich (Miff) def. Joe Caimi/Jackson Proctor, 5-7, 6-2, 10-6 (super tiebreaker).
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 8
Lake Lehman 4
LEWISBURG — Matt Spaulding scored three goals and Collin Starr had two to key a six-goal second half as the Green Dragons rolled to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win.
Rowen Martin, Alex Koontz and Matt Reish tallied the other goals for Lewisburg, plus Evan Gilger had two assists and Jimmy Bailey made five saves for Lewisburg, which next plays at Crestwood on Saturday.
Baseball
Shikellamy 9
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Braves scored six runs in the second inning before pulling away for the HAC-I victory.
Cade Dressler batted 3-for-3 with a run scored, and his younger brother Troy batted 2-for-3 and had the lone RBI for Mifflinburg (2-2 overall and HAC-I).
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shikellamy 9, Mifflinburg 1At Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 060 002 1 – 9-8-0 Mifflinburg 000 100 0 – 1-7-5 Wyatt Faust and Drew Balestrini. Allen Stamm, Zach Wertman (6) and Lucas Whittaker. WP: Faust. LP: Stamm. Shikellamy: Balestrini, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Blaise Wiest, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Duncan Weir, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Connor Fitzgerald, 1-for-4, run; Kaden Hoffman, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Davis Marshall, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Colin Zechman, walk, run; Kyle Schaeffer, run. Mifflinburg: Cade Dressler, 3-for-3, run scored; Troy Dressler, 2-for-3, RBI; Whittaker, 1-for-3.
Loyalsock 15
Warrior Run 0 (3 inn.)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Lancers no-hit the Defenders to take the HAC-II victory. Warrior Run plays at Lewisburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock 15, Warrior Run 0 (3 innings)at Loyalsock
Warrior Run 000 — 0-0-2 Loyalsock 654 — 15-14-0 Mason Sheesley, Logan Shrawder (3) and Aiden Lewis. Josh Rankey and Cooper Larson. WP: Rankey. LP: Sheesley. Loyalsock hitters: Spencer Gross, 3-for-3, double, triple, grand slam, 6 RBI; Mo Cotter, 3-for-3; Chase Cavanaugh, 3-for-3; Jordan Aderholt, 2-for-3.
Softball
Midd-West 14
Milton 2
MIDDLEBURG — The Black Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season after getting roughed up by the Mustangs in HAC-I action.
Milton (0-4 overall) next hosts Shamokin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 14, Milton 2At Midd-West
